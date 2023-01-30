Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio Weather: Above average temperatures for much of this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will become mainly cloudy, breezy and mild with the risk of a late-day shower and highs in the mid 40s. A slight risk of rain arrives early tonight before the risk of a winter mix including freezing drizzle as lows bottom out around 30. Monday’s...
cleveland19.com
19 News First Alert Weather team named ‘most accurate’ for 19th straight year
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - WeatheRate on Thursday awarded the 19 First Alert Weather team with the Most Accurate designation for the 19th year in a row. “When it comes to northeast Ohio weather, accuracy is really the only thing that matters,” Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said. “I’m very proud of our entire team to once again be recognized with this honor. WeatheRate is the only service to measure day-in and day-out accuracy and to win again is an honor - but it’s also what we do.”
cleveland19.com
If someone went into cardiac arrest, would you know what to do?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If someone went into cardiac arrest near you, would you know what to do?. Ohio leaders are trying to get more people to be able to answer that question with a ‘Yes’. More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital each year, according...
cleveland19.com
Veterans memorial in Portage County knocked over during crash
DEERFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Deerfield Fire Department shared photos Friday showing a veterans memorial knocked over. The photos picture a black, 4-door truck that apparently crashed into the monument. According to the fire department, the driver wasn’t hurt in the crash.
cleveland19.com
Ohio Department of Health hosts COVID conference
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff is hosting a press conference on COVID-19. Tanya R. Gure, an associate professor in the college of medicine at The Ohio State University, will be speaking during the conference as well.
