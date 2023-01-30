ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

19 News First Alert Weather team named ‘most accurate’ for 19th straight year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - WeatheRate on Thursday awarded the 19 First Alert Weather team with the Most Accurate designation for the 19th year in a row. “When it comes to northeast Ohio weather, accuracy is really the only thing that matters,” Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said. “I’m very proud of our entire team to once again be recognized with this honor. WeatheRate is the only service to measure day-in and day-out accuracy and to win again is an honor - but it’s also what we do.”
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

If someone went into cardiac arrest, would you know what to do?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If someone went into cardiac arrest near you, would you know what to do?. Ohio leaders are trying to get more people to be able to answer that question with a ‘Yes’. More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital each year, according...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Ohio Department of Health hosts COVID conference

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff is hosting a press conference on COVID-19. Tanya R. Gure, an associate professor in the college of medicine at The Ohio State University, will be speaking during the conference as well.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy