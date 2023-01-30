ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

investing.com

Dollar flat as market braces for central bank decisions later in the week

Investing.com -- The dollar was up modestly in early trading in Europe on Monday, at the start of a key week for central bank meetings on both sides of the Atlantic. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six advanced economy currencies, was unchanged at 101.72, having drifted for much of last week while the Chinese and some other Asian markets were closed. The yuan reopened strongly on Monday, rising 0.5% to 6.7512 against the dollar.
CNBC

Sticky inflation means the European Central Bank could be far from a policy pivot

The euro area economy is proving more resilient than expected and even avoided a contraction in the last quarter of the year. France and Spain recorded growth that made up for the shrinking output of Italy and Germany. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund upgraded its growth outlook for the world...
NBC Philadelphia

Euro Zone Economy Posts Surprise Expansion in the Fourth Quarter, Curbing Recession Fears

Preliminary Eurostat data released Tuesday showed the euro zone grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter. Economists had pointed to a 0.1% contraction over the same period, according to Reuters. Energy prices cooled off in the latter part of 2022, bringing some relief to the euro zone's broader economic performance. The...
investing.com

Colombia inflation rate seen rising again in January

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is forecast to have increased again in January, pushed up by wage growth and higher food and gasoline prices, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting consumer price growth had further to run. According to the median taken from 23 analysts' forecasts, monthly...
Reuters

Sterling slides after Bank of England meeting

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped against the dollar and the euro on Thursday as the Bank of England raised interest rates by 50 basis points but hinted its tightening cycle was nearing an end, while the European Central Bank is expected to remain hawkish later.
kalkinemedia.com

FOREX-Dollar pares gains on falling U.S. labor costs, before Fed decision

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up gains made earlier on Tuesday after data showed U.S. labor costs increased less than expected in the fourth quarter, and before the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. The Employment Cost Index, the...
BBC

What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?

Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin breaks US$24,000 ceiling after Fed says ‘disinflationary process’ started in U.S. economy

Bitcoin rose above US$24,000 for the first time since mid-August in Thursday morning trading in Asia before sliding back slightly. It gained along with Ether and most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by the expected 25 basis points overnight and Fed chair Jerome Powell said the “disinflationary process” has started in the economy. U.S. equities gained on the comments, also encouraged by a better-than-expected growth forecast at social media platform Meta Platforms Inc. Dogecoin was the only token in the top 10 to fall, but it held gains for the week.
Reuters

India economic survey likely to peg 2023-24 growth at slowest in three years - source

MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's annual pre-budget economic survey is likely to peg GDP growth at 6-6.8% for 2023-24, according to a source. The government survey is likely to say that growth is seen at 6.5% for 2023-24 under the baseline scenario, the person said, declining to be named as the matter was confidential. This would be the slowest in three years. Nominal growth is likely to be forecast at 11% for 2023-24, the source added.
CBC News

U.S. rates to keep rising as Federal Reserve says Canadian-style pause could be risky

The world's most powerful central banker, Jerome Powell, has decided against following Canada's lead and will not commit to taking a break in raising interest rates. While specifically noting the Bank of Canada's rate hike pause one week ago, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Powell refused to echo Bank Governor Tiff Macklem's optimism that he had inflation on the run.
Axios

Fed raises rates by a quarter point, notes lower inflation

The Federal Reserve slowed down its campaign of interest rate increases Wednesday, raising its target interest rate a quarter percentage point after months of more aggressive steps and signaled that more increases are ahead. Why it matters: The Fed raised interest rates at a breakneck pace last year as inflation...
Reuters

Brazil's Finance Ministry not discussing changes to inflation targets

BRASILIA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic policy secretary Guilherme Mello said on Tuesday that discussions on changing inflation targets were not on the agenda of the Finance Ministry, stressing that the role of the economic team is to focus on reforms to reduce inflation and interest rates.

