Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Dollar flat as market braces for central bank decisions later in the week
Investing.com -- The dollar was up modestly in early trading in Europe on Monday, at the start of a key week for central bank meetings on both sides of the Atlantic. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six advanced economy currencies, was unchanged at 101.72, having drifted for much of last week while the Chinese and some other Asian markets were closed. The yuan reopened strongly on Monday, rising 0.5% to 6.7512 against the dollar.
Central banks have been fighting a war on inflation. They're not done yet
One of the main jobs of central banks is to keep prices under control, allowing households and businesses to plan for the future with some certainty on what things will cost.
CNBC
Sticky inflation means the European Central Bank could be far from a policy pivot
The euro area economy is proving more resilient than expected and even avoided a contraction in the last quarter of the year. France and Spain recorded growth that made up for the shrinking output of Italy and Germany. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund upgraded its growth outlook for the world...
NBC Philadelphia
Euro Zone Economy Posts Surprise Expansion in the Fourth Quarter, Curbing Recession Fears
Preliminary Eurostat data released Tuesday showed the euro zone grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter. Economists had pointed to a 0.1% contraction over the same period, according to Reuters. Energy prices cooled off in the latter part of 2022, bringing some relief to the euro zone's broader economic performance. The...
ECB and Bank of England hike interest rates again in fight with inflation
Europe's two largest central banks raised interest rates sharply on Thursday, opting for a bigger rise than the US Federal Reserve as inflation in the region remains near historically high levels.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
investing.com
Colombia inflation rate seen rising again in January
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is forecast to have increased again in January, pushed up by wage growth and higher food and gasoline prices, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting consumer price growth had further to run. According to the median taken from 23 analysts' forecasts, monthly...
Sterling slides after Bank of England meeting
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped against the dollar and the euro on Thursday as the Bank of England raised interest rates by 50 basis points but hinted its tightening cycle was nearing an end, while the European Central Bank is expected to remain hawkish later.
kalkinemedia.com
FOREX-Dollar pares gains on falling U.S. labor costs, before Fed decision
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up gains made earlier on Tuesday after data showed U.S. labor costs increased less than expected in the fourth quarter, and before the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. The Employment Cost Index, the...
BBC
What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?
Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
US wage growth is slowing and not keeping pace with inflation — but that doesn't mean the Fed will stop hiking rates
Wages and salaries for civilians rose by 1% in the fourth quarter of 2022. That's slower than the 1.3% growth clocked in the third quarter.
Rural Americans aren’t included in inflation figures – and for them, the cost of living may be rising faster
(The Conversation) – When the Federal Reserve convenes at the end of January 2023 to set interest rates, it will be guided by one key bit of data: the U.S. inflation rate. The problem is, that stat ignores a sizable chunk of the country – rural America. Currently sitting at 6.5%, the rate of inflation […]
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin breaks US$24,000 ceiling after Fed says ‘disinflationary process’ started in U.S. economy
Bitcoin rose above US$24,000 for the first time since mid-August in Thursday morning trading in Asia before sliding back slightly. It gained along with Ether and most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by the expected 25 basis points overnight and Fed chair Jerome Powell said the “disinflationary process” has started in the economy. U.S. equities gained on the comments, also encouraged by a better-than-expected growth forecast at social media platform Meta Platforms Inc. Dogecoin was the only token in the top 10 to fall, but it held gains for the week.
India economic survey likely to peg 2023-24 growth at slowest in three years - source
MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's annual pre-budget economic survey is likely to peg GDP growth at 6-6.8% for 2023-24, according to a source. The government survey is likely to say that growth is seen at 6.5% for 2023-24 under the baseline scenario, the person said, declining to be named as the matter was confidential. This would be the slowest in three years. Nominal growth is likely to be forecast at 11% for 2023-24, the source added.
CBC News
U.S. rates to keep rising as Federal Reserve says Canadian-style pause could be risky
The world's most powerful central banker, Jerome Powell, has decided against following Canada's lead and will not commit to taking a break in raising interest rates. While specifically noting the Bank of Canada's rate hike pause one week ago, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Powell refused to echo Bank Governor Tiff Macklem's optimism that he had inflation on the run.
US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed’s series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5% last month...
Fed raises rates by a quarter point, notes lower inflation
The Federal Reserve slowed down its campaign of interest rate increases Wednesday, raising its target interest rate a quarter percentage point after months of more aggressive steps and signaled that more increases are ahead. Why it matters: The Fed raised interest rates at a breakneck pace last year as inflation...
Euro Zone Inflation Dips for a Third Straight Month as Energy Prices Continue to Fall
Headline inflation in the euro zone came in at 8.5% in January, according to preliminary data released Wednesday. In December, the rate was recorded at 9.2%. The economic indicator is being closely watched ahead of a new interest rate decision due out on Thursday from the European Central Bank. Inflation...
Brazil's Finance Ministry not discussing changes to inflation targets
BRASILIA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic policy secretary Guilherme Mello said on Tuesday that discussions on changing inflation targets were not on the agenda of the Finance Ministry, stressing that the role of the economic team is to focus on reforms to reduce inflation and interest rates.
Comments / 0