Skyy Moore, Miles Sanders, and Justin Watson to represent Western Pa. in Super Bowl LVII next month

By Mike Darnay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

Three WPIAL players to compete in Super Bowl LVII 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three players who are WPIAL alumni will be taking the field at the Super Bowl next month in Arizona.

On one side of the ball will be the Kansas City Chiefs, featuring Skyy Moore, a Shady Side Academy graduate and New Kensington native.  Moore helped set up the Chiefs' game-winning drive with a long punt return late in Sunday evening's game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Justin Watson, a South Fayette standout, also plays for the Chiefs. Watson won Super Bowl LV as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship game.

On the other side of the ball will be the Philadelphia Eagles, where Miles Sanders is a key part of the offense as one of the team's running backs. Sanders played his high school football at Woodland Hills and stayed in the Keystone State when playing college football at Penn State.

Sanders scored two touchdowns in the Eagles' big win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl LV will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

