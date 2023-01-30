ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Alleged gunman takes stand during Caitlyn Kaufman trial

By Erika Stanish
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24M4Gg_0kVmDBJY00

Alleged gunman takes stand during Caitlyn Kaufman trial 01:59

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of two men accused in the shooting death of a Butler County native in 2020 took the stand over the weekend and defended himself during the murder trial.

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing Caitlyn Kaufman in Nashville.

Testimonies continued as the trial prepares to head into its seventh day.

Several witnesses, detectives, and the alleged gunman took the stand as prosecutors and the defense work to piece together exactly what happened on December 3, 2020.

Prosecution expected to address jury in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial 01:27

It was then that police say Butler native and 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman was on her way to work as an ICU nurse when a gunman shot and killed her on the highway in an alleged road rage incident.

The alleged shooter, Devaunte Hill, took the stand Saturday in his own defense, breaking down his memory of the shooting.

Investigators say text messages from several phones, pictures, and videos helped police piece together what happened, including placing Hill and Cowan at the scene of the crime when it happened and what they did afterward, based on internet searches.

According to WTVF, Cowan waived his right to testify in court.

If convicted, both men face life in prison.

The trial will continue on Monday at 9 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

1 man found guilty in murder of Butler County native

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A verdict has been reached in thetrial of the two men accused of shooting and killing a Nashville nurse from Butler County, Caitlyn Kaufman, back in December 2020. Devaunte Hill was found guilty of second-degree murder, while his cousin, James Cowan, was found not guilty. Sentencing...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

16-year-old shot in Brookline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.The boy was shot three times at a home on Woodward Avenue in Brookline, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.Sources tell KDKA-TV the boy was shot during a home invasion and is in critical condition. Sources say several suspects broke into a home, went upstairs and shot the teenager in the stomach and leg.Pittsburgh Public Safety said two people were seen running from the home and leaving in a vehicle at the time of the shooting. They were later taken into custody following a traffic stop, officials said.Sources say police put out a "be on the lookout" alert for a PT Cruiser allegedly involved in the shooting. The vehicle was found at a home on Mississippi Avenue, where the two people were taken into custody, sources added. Sources added that there were other people inside the home where the teenager was shot. Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Court TV

Family waits for justice 11 years after Nashville father’s murder

By: Emily Luxen NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eleven years after a father of two died after being shot in the parking lot of a Nashville apartment complex, his killer remains on the run, and his family is still waiting for justice. Metro Police said on Jan. 29, 2012 around 11 p.m. Jeffery Short, 20, went to... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted for Domestic Assault By Gallatin Police

From Gallatin Police Department 1-31-2023: Case #: 23-00517. Please BOLO for Giovannta Rice. Rice has active warrants for Domestic Assault and Disorderly Conduct. Anyone with information regarding Rice’s location or whereabouts please contact the Gallatin Police Department or FTO Meyer at 615-452-1313 or [email protected]
GALLATIN, TN
cranberryeagle.com

Jury deliberates over Kaufman verdict

A Tennessee jury on Monday began deliberating the fate of the two men charged with first-degree murder in the December 2020 shooting death of Butler County native Caitlyn Kaufman, and are continuing to deliberate Tuesday. The trial of DeVaunte Hill, 23, and James Cowan, 29, both of Tennessee, began Jan....
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Victim carjacked at gunpoint on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are looking for suspects after a reported carjacking on the North Side on Monday. Police were called to Beaver Avenue around 12:30 a.m. for a carjacking. The victim told police he was lured to the area of Mannheim Street through a social media post. When he got there, he told police four people threatened him at gunpoint and took his vehicle. One of the suspects hit him in the head before leaving, police said. That vehicle was spotted some 30 minutes later in the Parkford Apartment Complex in South Park Township. Neighbors were awakened by the sights and sounds of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Man Accused of Assaulting Nurse at Area Hospital

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony aggravated assault and related charges for assaulting a nurse at Clarion Hospital earlier this month. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old John Aaron Morris, of Clarion, on Wednesday, January 18, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sources: 1 killed, 1 injured in Ellwood City shooting

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting in Lawrence County, sources say.Sources tell KDKA-TV that the deadly shooting happened Monday just after 5 p.m. on 1st Street in Ellwood City. Sources say a mother and daughter are the victims. The mother died at the scene while her daughter was taken to a hospital in Ohio in critical condition, sources say.Sources say the gunman, who is allegedly the daughter's boyfriend, shot both victims in the head inside a third-floor apartment. A man inside a nearby bar who did not want to be identified saw police take the man into custody. "I saw the suspect backing down the street and then there were four or five cops, he went down on the ground," he said. "They handcuffed him and put him in the car. No shoes, socks, no t-shirt."No charges have been filed at this time. The Lawrence County district attorney says he will release more information on Tuesday. The mayor said this is the first homicide of 2023. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
whvoradio.com

Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs

An Oak Grove man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Saturday night. Oak Grove Police say 35-year-old Henry Brown was stopped at the intersection of Kentucky 115 and Thompsonville Lane and during the stop, he gave law enforcement false identifying information.
OAK GROVE, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Jessica Palm charged with 2 a.m. DUI in Clarksville

30-year-old Jessica Palm was driving her 2015 Nissan Sentra on Hwy 76 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when police say she began to make erratic lane changes and could not stay between the lines of any particular lane as she traveled West. Deputy Acevdeo conducted a traffic stop and observed Palm to be intoxicated and with slow movements when asked to do tasks. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a blood sample at Tennova Sango before being transported to booking, where she was charged with DUI. Officers noted she has a history of DUI charge(s), but no convictions.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
103K+
Followers
34K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy