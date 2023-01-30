ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tesla Isn’t Alone in Cutting EV Price as Economic Conditions Now Favor Car Buyers

After two years of supply- and cost-induced price hikes, electric vehicles are finally becoming more affordable, thanks to increased competition among EV makers and changing economic conditions. Earlier this month, Tesla lowered prices for its popular Model 3 and Model Y cars between 6 and 20 percent, driving a surge of demand that belied worries from Wall Street analysts that Tesla is losing its appeal. But other EV makers began cutting prices before Tesla did and the phenomenon has more to do than just one or two automakers willing to sacrifice profits for market share.
Autoweek.com

The State of Electric Vehicle Sales in the United States

Electric vehicle sales in the United States is an interesting subject. Despite having well over 200 million licensed drivers, the number of those drivers that purchase electric vehicles is well below that of many countries worldwide. And while the United States did see a sharp increase in electric-vehicle registrations at the start of 2022, bringing EV share of the overall market up to a historic 4.6%, electric vehicles still account for a small portion overall compared with the rest of the world, which reached an 11% share in 2o22—and is light years behind the numbers that European countries such as Norway and Iceland put up. Electric vehicles comprise almost 80 percent of new vehicle sales in Norway, and in Iceland the number is a still respectable 60 percent.
Carscoops

Electrify America And TravelCenters Of America Will Install 1,000 EV Chargers On Major Highways

The U.S. needs to massively expand the number of charging points available to keep pace with the boom in EV sales, and a new joint venture wants to help speed up that process. Electrify America and TravelCenters of America are teaming up to provide 1,000 EV charging points along major U.S. highways over the next five years. The two firms plan to launch the first chargers later in 2023, eventually rolling them out to 200 TravelCenters across the country where they’ll offer up to 350 kW of power to fill even big batteries in less than 30 minutes.
Top Speed

Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks

The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jalopnik

Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE

No longer needing to buy gasoline is one of the most convincing selling points for potential electric vehicle customers. It’s easy to conclude that owning an EV and recharging at home is cheaper than using a car powered by an internal combustion engine. The conclusion is correct if a driver switches powertrains between luxury vehicles, like going from a Porsche Macan to an electric Porsche Taycan.
Engadget

Tesla's Model Y could fall foul of new EV tax credit eligibility rules

Certain variants of Tesla's Model Y may not qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit based on the IRS's latest guidelines, a situation that Elon Musk has called "messed up." It looks as though the five-seat Long Range version of the hatchback is too expensive as a car and not considered an SUV, so it falls outside the current guidelines. That could change, though, as the rules won't be finalized until March 2023.
torquenews.com

Study: Tesla Model 3 Is Vehicle With Biggest Used Car Price Drop

Used car prices have finally started to drop. Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 leads with the biggest drop. A new study by researchers at iSeeCars shows that used car prices are finally starting to head back to ward some price normalcy. The overall summary from Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst at iSeeCars is, “The inflation and high-interest rates of the past several months are clearly impacting consumers, and have migrated to the car market where prices are consistently falling.” We find it intriguing that the model with the biggest decline is the very popular Tesla Model 3. As recently as August of 2021, we reported that the Tesla Model 3 was the fastest-selling used car in America.
torquenews.com

Five Reasons Not to Rent a Tesla Model 3

If you are headed out on a vacation or business trip and will rent a car as an experiment, here are five reasons why you may wish to skip the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle. A new study asking car renters about difficulties they have experienced when renting reveals that...

