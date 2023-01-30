ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed

Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Fairytale Garden Inspired Styled Shoot in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

This fairytale garden-inspired styled shoot in Wisconsin celebrates the LGBTQ+ community with bold jewel-tone decor and luscious floral art. – Liz Wolf-Dixon (Dream Weddings) Event Planner Liz Wolf-Dixon of Dream Weddings creates wedding inspiration for an array of diverse clients; however, in her initial research for this styled shoot (specifically...
MILWAUKEE, WI
