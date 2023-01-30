Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash
There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley. Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.
NBC Los Angeles
Puppy Stolen, Punches Thrown in Bell Gardens Attack
Bell Gardens police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted a victim and stole a 1-month-old Maltipoo puppy this week. The attack happened Monday in broad daylight around 12:30 p.m. on the sidewalk of a business on the 6600 hundred block of Eastern Avenue, according to police. A...
NBC Los Angeles
Slain Riverside County Deputy's Family's Restaurant Reopens
For the first time since tragedy befell them, the restaurant owned by the family of a slain Riverside county sheriff’s deputy reopened its doors. Members of the Murrieta community showed up in droves and law enforcement officers drove from all over Southern California for the reopening of Calhoun Family Texas Barbeque, showing their support for the family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed last month while in the line of duty.
NBC Los Angeles
Accused Road Rage Driver Pleads ‘Not Guilty' in First Court Appearance
After his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon there is a clearer picture of the case against Nathaniel Radimak, who is accused of being involved in extreme cases of road rage. In the hearing Radimak pleaded "not guilty" to four counts of assault, criminal threats and felony vandalism. The judge...
NBC Los Angeles
Student Stabbed During Fight at Tustin High School
A student was stabbed by another student at Tustin High School during a fight Tuesday afternoon. School staff detained the suspect before officers arrived and took him into police custody. The other student was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition for further treatment, the Tustin Police Department said.
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect Arrested in Tesla Road Rage Confrontation Caught on Dashcam
A man sought in connection with a series of road rage encounters, including a violent freeway confrontation caught on camera in Glendale, is under arrest, authorities said Monday. The suspect, identified by the California Highway Patrol as 36-year-old Nathaniel Radimak, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon...
NBC Los Angeles
Anthony Avalos Looked Malnourished, Mother Didn't Seem Upset: Witnesses
A 10-year-old Lancaster boy looked dead when authorities were called to his home in 2018, but his mother didn't appear to be very upset, witnesses testified Monday in the murder trial of the woman and her boyfriend. Kenney Kinsner, a firefighter/paramedic with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told Superior...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail After Breaking Chihuahua's Neck
A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 90 days in jail for breaking the neck of a Chihuahua who bit his finger while he was dog-sitting, according to court records obtained Monday. Mohammadreza Shojaei was also placed on one year of formal probation on Friday, according to court records. He was...
NBC Los Angeles
Neighbors in Beverly Crest Are Frustrated After Short-Term Rental Shooting
A shooting at a short-term rental that left three women dead in Beverly Crest has also left neighbors feeling frustrated. This is at least the third fatal shooting at a short-term rental in the Beverly Crest neighborhood since 2020. People who live in the cul-de-sac were awoken by gunfire and...
NBC Los Angeles
Autistic Man in Redondo Beach Has Special Friendship with Trash Truck Drivers
Some trash truck drivers in the South Bay get a celebrity treatment every Wednesday. Once a week, a Redondo Beach resident exuberantly cheers and jumps while those sanitation workers do their jobs. That resident is 21-year-old Ryan Davidson. The young man is severely impacted by autism, but he’s not letting...
NBC Los Angeles
Spend a Sweet Santa Ana Sunday at This Global Chocolate Festival
Embarking on a dedicated chocolate tour, one that takes you to several points around South America and Mexico, sounds like a life-changing fantasy, a dream trip that would involve discovering new-to-you baking techniques, intriguing ways to serve the celebrated sweet, the history of chocolate, and how many cultures have connected with the incredible confection over the centuries.
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Jennifer Lopez Puts $42.5 Million Mansion Up For Sale in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Jennifer López has put her mansion in Bel-Air, an exclusive neighborhood of Los Angeles, up for sale this Wednesday. The property is located in the 1492 block of Stone Canyon Road, on a 7.86-acre lot, and was designed by architect Samuel Marx. The mansion offers "a unique lifestyle impossible...
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Set to Fulfill Dream of Opening Up Black-Owned Bookstore
For ever book she's ever read, Nikki High is now writing her own story and this tale comes in the form of her very own bookstore. "We are at my store, Octavia's Bookshelf," High said, the owner of Octavia's Bookshelf. Soon, you can find Octavia's Bookshelf at Hill and Washington...
