Related
WKRC
Local fashion designer creates clothes for plus size women
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new year calls for a new wardrobe! Local designer Tyeshia Maria, aka Big Bae the Great, is joining the social movement in embracing plus-size fashion. She shows off her T. Marie Collection.
Fox 19
Matthew 25 Ministries gives away supplies to help with health, wellness
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Matthew 25 Ministries is giving away free supplies to help the community stay healthy. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has the story. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
This Hamilton Home is Full of Historic Details and Charm
From the picturesque porches to original pocket doors, this historic home has charming details throughout. The post This Hamilton Home is Full of Historic Details and Charm appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WKRC
Local riverfront restaurant to close for renovations, reopen with new concept
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) - A riverfront restaurant in Northern Kentucky will close. Enson Harbor on Riverboat Row in Bellevue announced that it would no longer be a New Orelans' style restaurant and close for renovations after Jan. 5. There's a sign on the door stating that a Chinese dim sum...
WKRC
Local 8-year-old boy waiting for a new kidney gets his wish
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An eight-year-old boy who wanted a kidney for Christmas is getting his wish. "He's the oldest of our 3 boys and he's the joy in our life. He loves school, loves to swim, do martial arts," said mom, Sarah in a past interview. But Ray couldn't do...
Service station-inspired Ford’s Garage opens newest location at Saratoga Square in Florence
Ford’s Garage, a neighborhood burger and beer chain known for nostalgia and classic comfort food, has opened its newest location at 4911 Houston Road in Florence’s Saratoga Square shopping center. The service station-inspired eatery is led by franchise owner Mike McGuigan, founder of the Ford’s Garage concept and...
WKRC
Here's what caused the substation fire in Anderson that could be seen for miles
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - An animal caused the substation fire that could be seen for miles Tuesday night in Anderson Township. The fire at the substation on Markley Road near Dunn knocked out power for a couple thousand people in Anderson at around 7:30 p.m. Due to some low...
b105.com
Big Dave Show Highlights for Monday, January 30th!
-Who Was Right Last Night: Too Many Girl Scout Cookies!. -John Matarese: Spring Break Might Break Your Bank!. -The Cincinnati Mayor’s Bulletin Board Material!
Fox 19
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
WLWT 5
Robbery reported at West 6th and Race streets in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Robbery reported at West 6th and Race streets in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Atrium Food Market Will Get You Back Downtown
This new destination offers chef-driven, fast-casual fare for a delicious return to the city center. The post Atrium Food Market Will Get You Back Downtown appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man indicted for allegedly claiming to run taxi business while in prison
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted for allegedly claiming to run a taxi business while he was in prison. United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio office announced Willie Boyce, 41, was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury with crimes related to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fraud.
WLWT 5
A crash involving an ambulance was reported on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — An ambulance was involved in a crash on Montana Avenue in Westwood, Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Montana and Boudinot avenues. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash at this time. For live traffic updates, click here.
WKRC
Cincinnati food truck opens first restaurant in suburbs
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular Greater Cincinnati food truck expanded to its first brick-and-mortar location near the end of 2022. Mexi-Q, which offers a blend of Mexican, barbecue and Asian flavors, is now open at 6676 Tri Way Drive in Mason Crossing. The new storefront is next to LaRosa’s and Mad Potter and across from Crossroads Church.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
linknky.com
Bellevue’s Enson Harbor announces closure
Just over a year after its opening, Enson Harbor announced via Facebook that Sunday was the restaurant’s final day in operation. In the same post, the seafood restaurant announced that a Chinese Dim Sum restaurant will soon take its place. “It’s the last day of Enson Harbor. We are...
ohparent.com
Find Your Fur-Ever Family Pet at My Furry Valentine
My Furry Valentine is the tri-state’s largest Pet Adoption Event. Brought to you this year by our sponsors Phodographer, Ten, Petco Love and Bobs from Skechers we return to the Sharonville Convention Center Saturday, February 18th and Sunday, February 19th. This year’s event will feature hundreds of adoptable pets...
WLWT 5
Reports of crash involving Metro bus and Cincinnati street car in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of crash involving Metro bus and Cincinnati street car in Over-the-Rhine. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Transgender woman facing indecent exposure charges for using female locker room at Xenia YMCA
A transgender woman who has not undergone gender reassignment surgery is facing indecent exposure after complains from women using the locker room at the Xenia YMCA.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to report of a crash, possible entrapment, on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews respond to report of a crash in the 5400 block of Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring. A vehicle reportedly is on its side and smoking, with possible entrapment, Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
