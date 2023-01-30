ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKRC

Local 8-year-old boy waiting for a new kidney gets his wish

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An eight-year-old boy who wanted a kidney for Christmas is getting his wish. "He's the oldest of our 3 boys and he's the joy in our life. He loves school, loves to swim, do martial arts," said mom, Sarah in a past interview. But Ray couldn't do...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati food truck opens first restaurant in suburbs

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular Greater Cincinnati food truck expanded to its first brick-and-mortar location near the end of 2022. Mexi-Q, which offers a blend of Mexican, barbecue and Asian flavors, is now open at 6676 Tri Way Drive in Mason Crossing. The new storefront is next to LaRosa’s and Mad Potter and across from Crossroads Church.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Bach Buxton Road in Batavia. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BATAVIA, OH
linknky.com

Bellevue’s Enson Harbor announces closure

Just over a year after its opening, Enson Harbor announced via Facebook that Sunday was the restaurant’s final day in operation. In the same post, the seafood restaurant announced that a Chinese Dim Sum restaurant will soon take its place. “It’s the last day of Enson Harbor. We are...
BELLEVUE, KY
ohparent.com

Find Your Fur-Ever Family Pet at My Furry Valentine

My Furry Valentine is the tri-state’s largest Pet Adoption Event. Brought to you this year by our sponsors Phodographer, Ten, Petco Love and Bobs from Skechers we return to the Sharonville Convention Center Saturday, February 18th and Sunday, February 19th. This year’s event will feature hundreds of adoptable pets...
SHARONVILLE, OH

