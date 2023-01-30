Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Overstock-funded tZERO Crypto exchange will shut down March 6
The tZERO Crypto exchange, whose majority owner is Overstock, will shut down on March 6, the company announced via Twitter on Feb. 3. The company says that it will continue to focus on its regulated securities products after the shutdown, as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulators clarify the legal status of crypto assets.
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy says no plans to stop trading BTC as paper loss hits $1.3B
Software analytics company MicroStrategy recorded a paper loss of over a billion dollars on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in 2022 but says it has no plans to stop trading the digital asset. MicroStrategy released its 2022 Q4 and year-end earnings on Feb. 2 showing the recorded impairment charges on its...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin’s big month: Did US institutions prevail over Asian retail traders?
Bitcoin experienced the second-strongest January in its history — and the best since 2013 — rising nearly 40% amid wide reports that institutional investors were back on board. Zhong Yang Chan, head of research at CoinGecko, told Cointelegraph that there were “net institutional inflows into digital asset funds...
CoinTelegraph
Ray Dalio says Bitcoin is not the answer; the community responds
While billionaire Ray Dalio believes that fiat is in jeopardy, he also thinks that neither Bitcoin (BTC) nor stablecoins are the answer. In response, crypto community members took to Twitter to express their opinion on the topic. In a recent interview on CNBC’s Squawk, Dalio shared his takes on Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: Bitcoin NFTs cause spicy fees, Mastercard exec tokenizes resignation letter and more
The Bitcoin (BTC)-native Ordinals protocol is taking up record-breaking space on the blockchain and, in the process, hiking the transaction fees on the network. The divisive newly launched protocol allows for nonfungible token (NFT) assets on the Bitcoin mainnet by inscribing satoshis with content. So far, inscriptions have included content...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin, Ethereum and select altcoins set to resume rally despite February slump
After the impressive rally in January, Bitcoin (BTC) seems to be taking a breather in February. This is a positive sign because vertical rallies are rarely sustainable. A minor dip could shake out the nervous longs and provide an opportunity for long-term investors to add to their positions. Has Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Only 4 people controlled Tether Holdings as of 2018: Report
Just four men controlled 86% of stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings Limited as of 2018, according to documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal in connection with United States authorities investigations. Probes by the New York Attorney General’s office and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission into Tether Holdings in 2021 exposed...
CoinTelegraph
Binance severs ties with Indian crypto exchange WazirX
The debacle between the global cryptocurrency exchange Binance and Zanmai, the operator behind the Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, continues, with a new blog post stating that Binance is banning the latter from utilizing its services. On Feb. 3, Binance released a post that acknowledged the ongoing “public debate” with Zanmai...
CoinTelegraph
Why did Bitcoin price go down today? BTC traders brace for $23K retest
Bitcoin (BTC) headed toward $23,000 on Feb. 3, after a night of losses erased bulls’ latest progress. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting lows of $23,329 on Bitstamp. The pair had come off a second trip above the $24,000 mark at the Feb. 2 Wall...
CoinTelegraph
Are Cosmos’ ecosystem growth and roadmap enough to sustain ATOM’s current 50% monthly rally?
In September 2022, Interchain Foundation, the team behind Cosmos’ development , introduced the Cosmos ATOM 2.0 whitepaper. The document proposed significant changes to Cosmos’s design, including a tokenomics upgrade to fund the Cosmos ecosystem development and reduce ATOM inflation. While the whitepaper launch acted as a bullish catalyst...
CoinTelegraph
Visa's crypto strategy targets stablecoin settlements
Payment company Visa is seeking to build a "muscle memory" to settlements, aiming to allow customers to convert digital assets to fiat currencies on its platform, according to the company's head of crypto division Cuy Sheffield at the StarkWare Sessions 2023. "We've been testing how to actually accept settlement payments...
CoinTelegraph
Fiat is in ‘jeopardy’ but Bitcoin, stablecoins aren’t the answer either: Ray Dalio
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has described fiat currency as being in serious “jeopardy” as an effective store of wealth but doesn’t believe Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins will be the solution either. The founder of hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates explained on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Feb. 2...
CoinTelegraph
Australia introduces classification for crypto assets
Following the global regulatory race, Australia opened the public consultation on its own taxonomy of crypto assets. The national regulators propose to distinguish four major types of products related to the crypto industry. On Feb. 3, the Australian Treasury released a consultation paper on “token mapping,” announcing it as a...
CoinTelegraph
DeFi enjoys a prolific start to 2023: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. 2023 started on a bullish note for the entire crypto market, including the DeFi ecosystem, with most of the tokens posting double-digit gains...
CoinTelegraph
Core Scientific to hand over 27K rigs to pay $38M debt
Crypto mining firm Core Scientific made a deal with the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) to pay off an outstanding debt of $38.6 million by handing over more than 27,000 mining machines used as collateral. In a court filing, the company said the mining rigs were no longer essential...
CoinTelegraph
Protocol Labs, Chainalysis and Bittrex add to crypto layoff season
Several crypto firms have made job cuts this week amid the ongoing crypto winter, retaining “impactful” employees as they prepare for a “longer downturn.”. At least 216 jobs were slashed between three crypto firms — open-source software laboratory Protocol Labs, blockchain data firm Chainalysis and cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex, with reductions of 89, 83 and 44 employees respectively.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin clings to $23.5K as trader says BTC ‘identical’ to 2020 breakout
Bitcoin (BTC) circled $23,500 on Feb. 4 as bulls refused to give up support in out-of-hours trading. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD holding a narrow range in place since the Feb. 3 Wall Street open. Macroeconomic data releases from the United States provided modest volatility but...
CoinTelegraph
Indonesia targets launch of its national crypto exchange by June
Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade is reportedly aiming to roll out a national crypto exchange by June this year, six months after its previous target of December 2022. Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan shared the new target launch date on Feb. 2 at the opening of Crypto Literacy Month in Jakarta, noting that the government is currently reviewing which companies meet their criteria to become part of the exchange, according to local reports.
CoinTelegraph
Value of WisdomTree’s crypto holdings fell 61.9% in Q4
United States fund manager WisdomTree saw the value of its digital asset holdings decline sharply in the fourth quarter, reflecting the prolonged bear market in Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. WisdomTree’s cryptocurrency funds held $136 million worth of assets as of Dec. 31, 2022, down from $163 million at the...
CoinTelegraph
Fantom’s 5-week winning streak is in danger — Will FTM price lose 35%?
The price of Fantom (FTM) risks pulling back in February due to a growing divergence between its price and momentum in recent weeks. FTM price rallies 230% after Cronje’s 2023 roadmap. FTM’s price has grown by 230% in the past five weeks, trading at $0.61 on Feb. 5. The...
Comments / 0