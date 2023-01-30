ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joseph Ossai shows accountability for costly Bengals penalty: ‘I’ve got to learn’

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y77TH_0kVm8glV00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s always the other side. Most people never see the other side.

When games like Sunday night’s riveting AFC Championship — a 23-20 Chiefs win over the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium — are played, everyone hears the cheers, because the cheers are loudest and they come from the winners.

But they rarely see the tears.

Inside the cramped and dead-quite losing locker room late Sunday night, Bengals 22-year-old linebacker Joseph Ossai acted more mature than most 32-year-old veterans do in the kind of stressful times he found himself in.

Ossai’s name forever will live in infamy in Cincinnati sports lore … for all the wrong reasons.

With the Chiefs on a desperate final-seconds march to a game-winning field-goal attempt, the second-year Ossai made the mistake of his life .

Patrick Mahomes scrambled for 5 yards toward the sideline to stop the clock with eight seconds remaining and no timeouts, and Ossai, in hot pursuit, pushed him late to the ground, drawing a 15-yard personal foul that moved the ball to the Cincinnati 27-yard-line.

On the next play, Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field goal for the win.

Afterward, Ossai was accountable. He stood in front of his locker and, as he answered questions about the play and its massive consequences, he was emotional about his teammates and coaches coming to his defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bEe4_0kVm8glV00
Joseph Ossai delivered a late hit on Patrick Mahomes and was called for unnecessary roughness.
William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“These guys mean a lot to me and to know that they have my back is extremely … it’s giving me peace right now,” Ossai said through tears. “It was great to have the support of my teammates. I’ve got to learn from experience and I’ve got to know not to get close to that quarterback when he’s close to that sideline. I’ve got to do better.”

Describing the play, Ossai said, “I was in full chase mode and trying to push him to maybe get him going backwards and keep that clock running. I knew he was going for that sideline. I didn’t know how far out of bounds we were.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nr7oB_0kVm8glV00
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl sets up ‘special’ Kelce brother showdown

Adding insult to the play, Ossai injured his right knee as he slid into people and equipment on the sideline and said he was expecting to have an MRI exam Monday.

As for his role in the loss, Ossai said Bengals coach Zac Taylor “just told me to keep my head up. He told me there were a bunch of different plays we had to make and it didn’t come down to that one. I’ve just got to just keep moving forward. I’ve got to do better. It’s extremely hard.”

The support Ossai got from his teammates was powerful. Former Giants defensive tackle B.J. Hill stood right next to Ossai as he answered questions from a small group of reporters.

“We’re one big family,” Ossai said. “When the going gets tough, we don’t start pointing fingers, we lift each other up. I’m just happy I have this group of guys around me right now supporting me, because it’s hard. There are a bunch of guys in this room that I’m very thankful for.

“I’m sorry things didn’t go our way.”

Mahomes gives it his all for the first down!

📺: #CINvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/fM5ertlhHi pic.twitter.com/z78Phcfkyp

— NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2023

Hill praised Ossai for how hard he played, saying, “He played his butt off the whole game. That play didn’t cost us the game. I should have made more plays. I should have gotten the sack. I should have gotten [Mahomes] down. It didn’t come down to that play.

“I’m not going to put up with questions saying it’s all his fault. We’ve got each other’s back. It takes a whole team. It’s a group effort.”

Hill said he felt compelled to stand right next to Ossai as he answered questions “because that’s brother.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGQ57_0kVm8glV00
An emotional Joseph Ossai took accountability for his costly Bengals penalty.
Screengrab

“Trying to blame this [loss] on one person, that ain’t going to fly with me,” Hill told The Post. “One play don’t define who you are. I’ve been in that situation, too. A couple years ago, I had a chance to get a game-winning sack and I missed the sack. It was on me. I’ve been there.

“[Ossai] plays his butt off every freaking play. That play there, he was playing his butt off. That’s how he plays. I have no hard feelings about that play at all, because I know what his intention was. His intention was to play hard.”

Hopefully, the support of Ossai’s coaches and teammates will allow him to move on from this and it doesn’t become a burden that breaks him.

Because mistakes like the one Ossai made Sunday night in such a high-profile situation with the world watching can ruin an athlete’s career if he or she allows it to. The way Ossai handled himself should go a long way toward his healing.

Comments / 27

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
sportszion.com

“You f—ing loser” Chargers’ OLB Joey Bosa goes on explicit rant toward heckling Eagles fan

Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers came to Lincoln Financial Field yesterday to watch his brother Nick Bosa play for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game. The charger got knocked out of the NFL wild-card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago. As a result, the chargers’ OLB had the opportunity to support his brother and watch the game peacefully, but he was catcalled by a Philadelphia Eagles fan just outside the stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid

Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow was unable to fire up one of his famous victory cigars after the Cincinnati Bengals lost Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes’ father was happy to carry on the tradition. Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, smoked a cigar while celebrating on the field at Arrowhead... The post Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Quarterback

On Tuesday night, Mack Brown announced that former Ohio quarterback and Texas associate athletic director Cleve Bryant passed away.  "Saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Cleve Bryant. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Jean, their children and all of Cleve’s family and ...
AUSTIN, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles face another claim they’re cheating on offense

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Philadelphia Eagles are accused of cheating on offense. This time it’s regarding right tackle Lane Johnson. Sunday during the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, former Eagles linebacker and current FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted a video of Johnson with the following caption: “Somebody help me out here, is Lane Johnson getting away with blatant False Starts?”
DALLAS, PA
ClutchPoints

Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. Following the 2022 season, Moore and the Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways. The Chargers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
76K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy