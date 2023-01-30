Read full article on original website
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
onefootdown.com
The Triple-Option: There’s ONE piece of fun Notre Dame news on National Signing Day
It’s another triple-option for Notre Dame football today as we celebrate National Signing Day — but not really. Back in December, Notre Dame staring quarterback Drew Pyne quit the team before the bowl game and entered the transfer portal. Pyne was insulted that he was going to have to battle for the starting job in the spring versus Tyler Buchner and whatever transfer quarterback the Irish were bringing in (hello Sam Hartman) and wanted to go somewhere to have a real shot at starting in 2023.
onefootdown.com
Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football VS LSU, 1998
This week I am going to throwback to the 1998 match-up between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football team and the LSU Tigers. The game was the 10th of the season, with Notre Dame having eight wins (Michigan, Purdue, Stanford, ASU, Army, Baylor, BC, and Navy) and one loss (MSU) headed into the game. And LSU had four wins (Arkansas State, Auburn, Idaho, and Mississippi State) and five losses (Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Alabama).
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: It’s time to celebrate 22 national championships for the Irish
As many of you are well aware, we at One Foot Down fully recognize Notre Dame’s 21 national championships in college football. For the uninitiated — that 11 number you’ve been bouncing around is far too low and far too inaccurate. For the record, the 21 national...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish broke the ACC football cheat code
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its 2023 football schedule a few weeks ago, and we could finally see where all of the ACC games were slotted for the season. There were no big surprises — other than ND forcing itself to play during midterm week. The real surprise came on Monday when the ACC released its full conference schedule.
cw14online.com
Notre Dame dominating at an insane level this season
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Take away the season opening loss when star guard Trista Fayta did not play due to injury and the Notre Dame girls basketball team is playing at an insane level this season. How insane? Notre Dame is winning by an average of 46 points per game...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
valpotorch.com
Passing periods shifting to 15 minutes starting in fall 2023
The race between classes has come to an end with passing periods between scheduled classes officially set to change in the fall 2023 semester. Currently sitting at 10 minutes, the time frame will be lengthened to 15 minutes for students to complete their journey across campus. Although present student concerns were a large factor, the University considered other components in its discussions when reaching a final decision.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
WNDU
South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski commented on the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the South Bend Police Department’s quarterly safety update on Wednesday. The beating and death of Nichols has sparked conversations across the country. Seven officers have been fired,...
WNDU
Prayer vigil held for Tyre Nichols in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday night, Memphis police released the street and bodycam footage of the fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, and in response, protests and prayer vigils are taking place all over the country. Following the release of the footage, protests and vigils popped up all...
Former reality TV persona facing 10 poaching charges in Michigan
A DNR spokesperson says conservation officers were tipped off last February to Meisterheim’s alleged illegal activities between October and December 2021.
22 WSBT
Michigan City man charged in deadly pedestrian crash near Notre Dame
Charges have been filed against a Michigan City man in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near the University of Notre Dame last September. Court documents say Donald Culpepper allegedly had methamphetamine and THC in his system when he hit Thomas Keyser with his vehicle. Culpepper was charged with one...
nwi.life
DRAG ME TO BRUNCH AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce Drag me to Brunch, a “drag-tastic” brunch and show at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Sunday, February 26 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show are $60, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online atTicketmaster beginning on Wednesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern.
Former reality TV star accused of poaching at least 11 deer in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man and former reality TV star accused of poaching allegedly told investigators that he was addicted to venison. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned Jan. 17, on 10 misdemeanor charges in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources investigated the case and requested charges.
The Perfect Small Town for a Weekend Getaway in Michigan
What is that you look for when it comes to romance? Does being romantic include road trips? Does a nice dinner sound romantic? How about walks on the beach during sunset? These all sound like fun ideas and if you need a jump start to your romance, consider visiting St. Joseph, Michigan.
tourcounsel.com
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Indiana
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Michigan City, Indiana. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is one of the popular outlet malls...
WNDU
Goshen moves toward introducing a ‘Quiet Zone’
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marion Rail Line, along 9th Street in Goshen, is on its way to becoming a “quiet zone.”. “For public crossings, the railroads always sound their horns. That’s just their protocol, so to not have that happen, you have to have other regulations and other safety protocol in place,” said Josh Corwin, Civil Engineer for the City of Goshen.
95.3 MNC
Indiana leaders meet at Statehouse to discuss ways to bring energy costs down
You have probably looked at your utility bill and been angry with how it keeps increasing. Several leaders from around Indiana met at the Statehouse last week to discuss ways to bring those costs down. Patrick Regan is the President of Crossroads Solar in South Bend. He spoke in front...
22 WSBT
Security threat prompts Oaklawn Psychiatric Elkhart campus closure for third day
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Oaklawn Psychiatric Center of Elkhart will be closed Wednesday. A security threat prompted its closure Monday and Tuesday. According to Oaklawn's Facebook page, the Goshen, South Bend and Mishawaka campuses will remain open. Anyone who planned to go to the Elkhart location for an open...
WNDU
Retired South Bend officer responds to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, many gathered for protests across the country following the released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating that eventually led to his death. In Memphis, protests remained peaceful. Here in South Bend, 16 News Now spoke with Lynn Coleman, a retired South...
