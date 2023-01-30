Microsoft Research Introduces ClimaX: A Flexible And Generalizable Deep Learning Model For Weather And Climate Science

Read full article on original website
Related
Researchers have developed humanoid robots that can change their form into liquid to escape imprisonment
The Chinese University of Hong Kong researchers have created small, humanoid robots that are capable of changing shape and condensing into a liquid. The breakthrough may allow for the creation of more solid-to-liquid switching robots, hence increasing their use.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI
Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
Elon Musk says it's easy for him to get investment support because he has an 'extremely good' track record
Elon Musk was described as "the Michael Jordan of fundraising" by a former Tesla director who was testifying in court, per AP.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Amazon Alexa ‘predicts imminent date for World War 3’ in chilling video and even states why it happens
ALEXA has predicted when the next world war will take place. Her reasoning is eerily specific and the Amazon artificial intelligence even says who supposedly starts the war and how. Tensions in international relations continue to resonate because of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, but Alexa predicted exactly when...
sciencealert.com
AI System Detects Strange Signals of Unknown Origin in Radio Data
Some 540 million years ago, diverse life forms suddenly began to emerge from the muddy ocean floors of planet Earth. This period is known as the Cambrian Explosion, and these aquatic critters are our ancient ancestors. All complex life on Earth evolved from these underwater creatures. Scientists believe all it...
The CEO of the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT says the worst-case scenario for artificial intelligence is 'lights out for all of us'
Experts warn OpenAI's ChatGPT could be abused to scam people or spread misinformation. CEO Sam Altman fears the worst case for AI is much bleaker.
'This is bigger than ChatGPT': Google creates 'MusicLM,' text-to-music AI
Google has created a new artificial intelligence (AI) system called MusicLM that can produce music in any genre from a text description. However, the tech giant has chosen against to make the system publicly available due to ethical issues, according to some media reports. "Whoa, this is bigger than ChatGPT...
Remote work hasn't actually saved Americans much time — they're mainly just working more
US workers working from home save just under an hour a day by not having to commute, one of the lowest amounts of time saved among 27 countries.
Bill Gates Says It Would Be 'Much Better To Be Born 20 Years From Now' Than Any Time In Past
Bill Gates is more optimistic about the future than the present, and expressed confidence that globalization will thrive. What Happened: "It’d be much better to be born 20 years from now, 40 years from now, 60 years from now, than any time in the past," Gates said while taking audience questions following an in-person conversation with Lowy Institute Executive Director Dr. Michael Fullilove in Australia earlier this week.
Futurism
People Thought an AI Was Brilliantly Analyzing Their Personalities, But It Was Actually Giving Out Feedback Randomly
Myers-Briggs. Astrology. BuzzFeed quizzes that tell you what kind of bread you are, according to your favorite Twilight quote. Based on their abundance alone, it's safe to say that people — whether they're seeking to self-categorize as a means of self discovery or simply as a way to quell some existential dread — really, really love a personality test.
Warming climate driving fungi to become more dangerous to humans like in ‘The Last of Us’, scientists say
A disease-causing fungus could tolerate rising temperatures and become pathogenic to humans, shows a new study, revealing a scary parallel to HBO’s hit post-apocalyptic TV series The Last of Us.Global heating and the climate crisis may be responsible for helping the fungus resist soaring temperatures and harm humans, revealed the study published last week in the journal PNAS.The Last of Us, adapted to television from the immensely popular and critically praised video game series of the same name, reveals a dystopian world in which Cordyceps – a heat-adapted fungus that exists in the real world – takes over humans...
Limits to computing: A computer scientist explains why even in the age of AI, some problems are just too difficult
In the age of AI, people might wonder if there’s anything computers can’t do. The answer is yes. In fact, there are numerous problems that are beyond the reach of even the most powerful computers.
Company Behind ChatGPT Releases New Product to Address Major Concerns
It may not stop the War of the Machines, but the new tool will help educators grade papers with confidence.
The Next Web
‘A new way of doing artificial intelligence’: UK’s Mignon has a fresh proposition for AI on the edge
This story is syndicated from the premium edition of , a newsletter that digs into the product, market, and founder story of UK-founded startups so you can understand how they fit into what’s happening in the wider world and startup ecosystem. The reignited excitement around the potential of AI...
Forget ChatGPT — an AI-driven investment fund powered by IBM's Watson supercomputer is quietly beating the market by nearly 100%
The $102 million AI Powered Equity ETF is up 11% so far this year, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index is up 5.67%.
I’m an AI expert – there are several jobs I wouldn’t trust artificial intelligence to do as fears over ChatGPT grow
ARTIFICIAL intelligence chatbot ChatGPT is causing controversy over its creepy ability to write just like a human. Students are using it to cheat on exams, copywriters are fearing for their jobs, and some people are even using its advice as a replacement for dentists and counselors. AI expert Lisa Palmer...
'Humans Aren't a Commodity': Artificial Womb Lab Producing 30,000 Customized Pod Babies a Year May Be Coming Soon
Dystopian movie references aside, in the past, it was necessary for women to go through pregnancy in order to have a child. But what if that wasn't necessary anymore?. With the concept of EctoLife, parents have the ability to create custom-made babies through the use of artificial wombs.
Comments / 0