ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change

New Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will call plays, but only for a limited time. After that, it’s yet to be determined who will do that for the Buckeyes next season. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline, a prolific recruiter, from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator following the departure of former offensive Read more... The post Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio 2025 LB Dante McClellan is Rising on Ohio State's Radar and 4-star 2025 RB Gideon Davidson Will Camp with OSU This Summer

A fast-rising defensive prospect in Ohio in the 2025 class is quickly appearing on Ohio State’s radar. Canton prospect Dante McClellan has received interest from both safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as both a linebacker and a safety, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect has the skillset to do both.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Purdue unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tennessee up to No. 2

Purdue became this season’s first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams. More than half of Top 25 teams lost, including second-ranked...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
rockytopinsider.com

Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events

The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy