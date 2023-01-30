Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
4 49ers most to blame after NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers’ season just ended with a whimper and even more injuries. They got absolutely blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-7, on the road in the NFC Championship Game. It was an anti-climactic and painful finish to a campaign that was once filled with so much promise. Here we’ll discuss the 49ers most to blame for their NFC Championship loss vs. the 49ers.
49ers fans react to loss against Philadelphia Eagles
The 49er faithful became the 49er hopeful after Sunday's loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. The post 49ers fans react to loss against Philadelphia Eagles appeared first on KYMA.
49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback
Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
sportszion.com
“Erin Andrews has interviewed Saquon Barkley and Dak Prescott and both lost” NFL Fans react to 49ers QB Brock Purdy interview prior to NFC game vs Eagles
The Eagles looked like one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year with a balanced team. The team has been destroying their opponents from the start of the tournament. While the San Francisco 49ers seemed a formidable opponent, Erin Andrews’ interview with QB Brock Purdy assured fans that the Eagles would be headed to the Super Bowl even before the game started.
49ers Fred Warner's wife says why she 'probably will never' go back to Eagles' stadium after NFC Championship
San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner's wife felt the wrath of Philadelphia fans during the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Date, time, live stream, TV for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl is officially set: The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles to see who takes home the Lombardi Trophy. One of these two teams will be winning their second Lombardi Trophy over the past six seasons. The Chiefs punched their ticket to Arizona on Sunday...
Chiefs to practice at Arizona State's facilities ahead of Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have figured out their practice situations for once they arrive on-site for Super Bowl LVII. With both teams slated to practice on location during the week leading up to the Super Bowl, they need two separate locations to hold practices for the opposing teams. This is commonplace during the Super Bowl with one team typically taking the practice facilities of the host team and the other team practicing at a nearby college.
NBC Sports
NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Super Bowl TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates, and results for every AFC & NFC game
The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th. This year’s big game features a match up between Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles vs Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Los Angeles Chargers Make Major Coaching Move
Coming off of a disappointing end to their season that saw them blow one of the biggest leads in NFL playoff history versus the Jaguars, the Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly making a new major addition to their coaching staff, adding a new offensive coordinator to their ranks.
Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Pro Bowl Replacement
NFC Quarterbacks (3) Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (replacement for Hurts) Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Pollard) Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (replacement for Sanders)
