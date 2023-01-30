The FTSE 100 closed down again on Wednesday as it continued a recent retreat from its four-year highs in mid-January.The index fell by 10.59 points, ending the day at 7,761.11, a drop of a little over 0.1% which was influenced by pharma giant AstraZeneca and some of the biggest mining companies in the world.The falls came as traders look towards interest rates decisions from the US Federal Reserve, and the Bank of England, which reports at midday on Thursday.The Bank is widely expected to raise its base rate to 4%, from 3.5% currently, although many think this could be one...

