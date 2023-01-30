Read full article on original website
Sterling slides after Bank of England meeting
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped against the dollar and the euro on Thursday as the Bank of England raised interest rates by 50 basis points but hinted its tightening cycle was nearing an end, while the European Central Bank is expected to remain hawkish later.
As the Federal Reserve prepares for another interest rate hike, volatility lies ahead
Even as economists continue to debate the underlying causes of the Great Moderation, we may be headed into a new era that is highlighted by a return of macroeconomic volatility.
The European Central Bank has raised interest rates for the 5th time in a row, sticking to its inflation fight
Europe's central bank has hiked its key interest rate by 50 basis points, as it battles increased price pressures but tries to avoid harm to the continent's economies.
Bond strategists take axe to U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields a year from now are forecast to trade sharply lower than the level expected by bond strategists polled by Reuters just one month ago, underscoring how much financial markets have diverged this year from the central bank's view.
NASDAQ
Fed's words in focus as markets bet rate hikes will soon end
Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers have unambiguously telegraphed this week's policy decision: a quarter-of-a-percentage-point increase in their benchmark interest rate, the smallest since they kicked off their tightening cycle 10 months ago with one the same size. Less clear is whether they will continue to signal "ongoing increases"...
CNBC
Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year
Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
Did the Fed Just Start the Next Bull Market?
Stocks jumped as market participants heard what they wanted to hear -- and ignored the rest.
CNBC
Euro hits 10 month-high on dollar, as central banks chart divergent courses
The euro sat at a 10-month high against the dollar on Thursday, ahead of a European Central Bank meeting at which markets expect a half-percentage point rate increase, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve slowed the pace of its rises to 25 basis points. The Fed also said it...
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
ECB hikes rates, promises another 50 bps more in March
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised interest rates for the fifth successive time on Thursday and signalled another half a percentage point increase for March, pressing ahead with policy tightening even as some global peers are slowing down.
Asian shares jump, dollar eases after Powell comments
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Asian stocks jumped on Thursday while the dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a "disinflationary" process was underway, boosting risk appetite and hope that the U.S. central bank will soon end its monetary tightening streak.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks waver as investors catch central bank jitters
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - World stocks stumbled and bond yields edged lower on Tuesday as hotter than anticipated European inflation numbers jangled investor nerves ahead of a slew of earnings reports, central bank meetings, and key U.S. economic data. Investors broadly expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest...
BBC
What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?
Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
investing.com
Fed Flushes Dollar Down the Drain, ECB and BoE Next
Fed chief strikes neutral tone, markets take it as ‘green light’ to party. ECB and BoE decisions coming up, both set for 50bps rate increases. Earnings season goes into full force with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Dollar crumbles, stocks surge after Fed. As expected, the...
Fed raises rates by a quarter point, notes lower inflation
The Federal Reserve slowed down its campaign of interest rate increases Wednesday, raising its target interest rate a quarter percentage point after months of more aggressive steps and signaled that more increases are ahead. Why it matters: The Fed raised interest rates at a breakneck pace last year as inflation...
FTSE in the red ahead of Bank rates decision
The FTSE 100 closed down again on Wednesday as it continued a recent retreat from its four-year highs in mid-January.The index fell by 10.59 points, ending the day at 7,761.11, a drop of a little over 0.1% which was influenced by pharma giant AstraZeneca and some of the biggest mining companies in the world.The falls came as traders look towards interest rates decisions from the US Federal Reserve, and the Bank of England, which reports at midday on Thursday.The Bank is widely expected to raise its base rate to 4%, from 3.5% currently, although many think this could be one...
Global investment banks project jump in yuan in 2023
SHANGHAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Global investment banks have raised their forecasts for the Chinese yuan this year on expectations the country's economic reopening and Beijing's decision to relax property sector curbs will trigger strong capital inflows.
CNBC
Luxury stocks rally from China reopening, but world's largest luxury market may choose to shop 'in-house'
In the past, trips abroad often included personal luxury purchases for affluent Chinese consumers looking to take advantage of currency and tax benefits. But years of zero-Covid measures have taught Chinese consumers they can get their fix of opulence on their own shores — and experts say this habit is here to stay.
CNBC
PayPal to lay off 2,000 employees in coming weeks, about 7% of workforce
PayPal on Tuesday announced plans to lay off 2,000 employees, or around 7% of its workforce. President and CEO Dan Schulman wrote in a release that PayPal is working to address the "challenging macroeconomic environment." Schulman said the company has made progress focusing resources on core priorities and rightsizing its...
