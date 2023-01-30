Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer says strong January jobs report shows the economy can handle more rate hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that the January jobs report shows that the economy will remain resilient, despite the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, crushing the Dow Jones estimate of a 187,000 gain. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that the January jobs...
Treasury yields leap after much hotter jobs report than expected
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000 for January, notably above the 187,000 additions estimated by Dow Jones. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, lower than the 3.6% expected by Dow Jones. The data underscored the stickiness of the labor market. The Fed has been trying to cool the economy through monetary...
Gold slides as robust jobs report stokes hawkish Fed fears
Gold prices dropped on Friday to more than a three-week low after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised fears that the Federal Reserve could keep hiking interest rates. Spot gold was down 2.5% to $1,864.79 per ounce. Bullion is on track for its biggest weekly fall since early October. U.S. gold...
U.S. unemployment just hit its lowest rate since 1969—economists aren't optimistic it'll last
The U.S. labor market started 2023 on a high note. The economy added 517,000 jobs, according to the Labor Department, far exceeding the 187,000 jobs the Dow Jones had anticipated. Among the Bureau of Labor Statistics' findings for the month was also the market's historically low unemployment rate of 3.4%...
China says suspected spy balloon over U.S. skies is a civilian airship
Chinese authorities said Friday that a suspected Beijing-operated spy balloon spotted hovering over sensitive U.S. airspace was in fact a civilian airship intended for scientific research. China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that westerly wind had caused the airship to stray into U.S. territory, describing the incident as a...
U.S. military shoots down suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon. The FAA issued a ground stop in parts of North Carolina and South Carolina on Saturday afternoon "to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort." The high-altitude balloon was initially spotted over Billings, Montana, on...
China's real estate crisis isn't over yet, IMF says
"Authorities' recent policy measures are welcome, but in our view additional action will be needed in order to end the real estate crisis," Thomas Helbling, deputy director in the IMF's Asia Pacific Department, said in a briefing. The IMF analysis was part of the organization's latest report on China, following...
Is now a good time to buy a house? Ask yourself these 6 questions
If you're considering buying a home, you might be wondering if this is a good time to take the plunge — or how you even define a "good time" when it comes to today's market. After the whirlwind of activity that defined the housing market during the early years of the pandemic, things have calmed down. Mortgage rates have increased significantly since then (and have only now begun to come down), creating an affordability problem and helping slow down demand — which in turn might have given homebuyers some of their negotiation power back.
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Jobs way up, stocks down, tech tough
1. Blowout jobs report ... nonfarm payrolls 517,000 in January versus 187,000 estimate ... sends bond yields back up. Yields shouldn't have come down in the first place after this week's Fed quarter-point interest rate hike and post-meeting commentary. People who thought the Fed should be thinking about when to cut rates are crazy. Rates need to go higher until labor slows. The.
Top Wall Street analysts find these stocks compelling
During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. Although AMD expects its revenue in the first quarter of 2023 to...
Suspected Chinese spy balloon found over northern U.S.
The U.S. military has been monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. for the past few days, and military and defense leaders have discussed shooting it out of the sky, according to two U.S. officials and a senior defense official. "The United States...
U.S. plans to stop buying Covid shots for the public this fall. Here's what that means for you
The U.S. will transition the federal Covid vaccination program to the private market as soon as the fall. This means Pfizer and Moderna would sell the shots directly to health-care providers at a higher price. Americans who have health insurance would still get their Covid shots for free once the...
Jobs report shows increase of 517,000 in January, crushing estimates, as unemployment rate hit 53-year low
The January jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000, far higher than the 187,000 market estimate. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% versus the estimate for 3.6%. That is the lowest jobless level since May 1969. Leisure and hospitality added 128,000 jobs to lead all sectors. Other significant gainers...
Here’s where the jobs are for January 2023 — in one chart
The U.S. economy added far more jobs than expected in January, boosted by a jump in leisure and hospitality employment. That one service sector saw an increase of 128,000 jobs in the month, led by 99,000 positions at restaurants and bars alone, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a report released Friday. Employment at hotels continued to rise, edging up 15,000 for the month. Still, employment in leisure and hospitality remained well below pre-Covid pandemic levels.
Decades-low unemployment rate is welcome news for Biden ahead of State of the Union
Friday's jobs report showed the strongest payroll gains since July, a positive sign for the economy entering the new year. "The last time the unemployment rate was that low was May 1969," President Joe Biden said, speaking from the White House. The report is welcome news for Biden before his...
Friday, Feb. 3, 2023: Cramer holds unplanned show after surprising jobs report and earnings results
Jim Cramer held what he called an 'emergency Morning Meeting' to break down the January employment report after U.S. non-farm payrolls gained 517,000 jobs and to discuss a slew of earnings from companies in the Charitable Trust. There are several results Jim is displeased with and said he will exit one stock if its next quarterly results are also disappointing. In addition, Jim reiterated that there is one name he's urging Club members to buy aggressively if they do not own it already.
Adani shares close higher after brief 35% plunge on Hindenburg jitters; Asia stocks mixed
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Friday as shares of. Shares for Adani Enterprises closed up 1.38% after being down 35% at one point during Friday's session. Adani Ports closed up 7.8%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.2% in its final hour of trade. In mainland China, the...
Hong Kong is giving away 500,000 flights this year—here’s what to know
If you're looking for a fun trip and a free flight, it might be time to turn your eye to Hong Kong. On Thursday, the city's leader John Lee announced Hong Kong is giving away 500,000 plane tickets this year to encourage tourism. The giveaway will begin in March and last six months, according to Bloomberg.
Blackouts, currency dives and corruption: Pakistan's economy is on the brink of collapse
International Monetary Fund officials are in Islamabad for make-or-break talks over unlocking a $7 billion bailout fund. IMF officials want to see Pakistan's government implement fiscal reforms before releasing any of the funds. Pakistan only has enough foreign currency reserves to pay for roughly three weeks of imports. Pakistan's economy...
Chinese lidar maker Hesai to raise up to $171 million in U.S. IPO
China's Hesai Group on Friday announced plans to raise as much as $171 million in an initial public offering in the United States, according to a term sheet. The Shanghai-based lidar maker will offer up to 9 million American depositary shares (ADS) at between $17 and $19 apiece. Laser-based lidar...
