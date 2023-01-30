SimplyFly is currently running a special on Discovery Flights, letting those interested test their flying skills in the New Braunfels Airport. (Courtesy SimplyFly) A new business specializing in primary flight training services called SimplyFly opened at the New Braunfels National Airport at 1568 Entrance Drive on Jan. 1. SimplyFly instructors will assist students in obtaining either sport or private flight certifications. Students may also take an optional Ground School course that covers subjects including weather theory and aircraft performance. The business is currently running a Discovery Flight Special, where prospective students can fly for 30 minutes for $75.

