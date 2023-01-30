ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe County, TX

seguintoday.com

City of Seguin, Guadalupe County offices closed today

(Seguin) – You might not want to plan on doing any city or county business. After monitoring weather conditions and speaking with the National Weather Service, both the city of Seguin and Guadalupe County on Tuesday decided to shut down its offices for today. They say all non-emergency city...
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe Valley Young Marines honored as “Division 4 Unit of the Year”

(Seguin) — The Young Marines, a national youth organization, has named the Guadalupe Valley Young Marines of Seguin as the “Division 4 Unit of the Year,” the top honor for all divisions in a nine-state area. This honor was awarded for the unit’s community service, program achievement and dedication to the mission.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

National retailer announces new location in Seguin

(Seguin) – A national retailer has selected Seguin for its newest location. The Seguin Economic Development Corporation recently announced that Harbor Freight Tools will be moving into at 16,000 square foot space in the Seguin Crossroads Shopping Center located in the 1500 block of East Court Street next to Tractor Supply.
SEGUIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Winter storm warning extended to Feb. 2 in Central Texas; Southside Community Center offering shelter to those in need

Hays County is under a winter storm warning Jan. 30-Feb. 2, much like in February 2021. Shelter is available at the Southside Community Center. (Community Impact staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Feb. 2; initially, the warning had been in effect through noon Feb. 1. San Antonio, Hays County, Austin, Georgetown, Fredericksburg and other Hill Country cities are all affected by the warning.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Families encouraged to attend Seguin ISD Safety Summit

(Seguin) – Despite the chaos and cancellation of classes this week, the Seguin ISD says an important community presentation is still on schedule for Thursday night. Sean Hoffmann, the chief communications officer for the Seguin ISD, says district families and the Seguin community are encouraged to make plans for its Safety Summit on Thursday evening at Seguin High School.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Community mourning the loss of agriculture leader

(Seguin) — For decades, the name Luensmann has been synonymous with anything farm and ranch. That’s all thanks to many years and now the legacy Benno Luensmann of the Seguin Cattle Company has left behind. Luensmann died Sunday. Over the years, family members say Benno has received many...
SEGUIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

District 4 Councilwoman appointed US Space Force Honorary Commander

SAN ANTONIO - District 4 Councilwoman Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia was appointed Honorary Commander of the U.S. space force for an 18-month term. U.S. Space Force is a single branch of the military that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect allied interests in space and provide space capabilities to the joint force.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

New business offering flight training services opens at New Braunfels National Airport

SimplyFly is currently running a special on Discovery Flights, letting those interested test their flying skills in the New Braunfels Airport. (Courtesy SimplyFly) A new business specializing in primary flight training services called SimplyFly opened at the New Braunfels National Airport at 1568 Entrance Drive on Jan. 1. SimplyFly instructors will assist students in obtaining either sport or private flight certifications. Students may also take an optional Ground School course that covers subjects including weather theory and aircraft performance. The business is currently running a Discovery Flight Special, where prospective students can fly for 30 minutes for $75.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Latest traffic updates around San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Light freezing rain continues to fall in the Hill Country and into North San Antonio and metal surfaces, trees and streets have begun to collect ice. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, have become slick. More freezing rain is expected, mainly along and north of Highway 1604,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

