Read full article on original website
Related
seguintoday.com
Four communities including Seguin come together to host one of the largest job fairs ever
(New Braunfels) – Grab your resumes. The Cibolo Economic Development Corporation (CEDC), the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce (GNBCC), the Schertz Economic Development Corporation (Schertz EDC) and the Seguin Economic Development Corporation (Seguin EDC) are partnering to host the first Regional Job Fair of 2023. The event is...
seguintoday.com
City of Seguin, Guadalupe County offices closed today
(Seguin) – You might not want to plan on doing any city or county business. After monitoring weather conditions and speaking with the National Weather Service, both the city of Seguin and Guadalupe County on Tuesday decided to shut down its offices for today. They say all non-emergency city...
KSAT 12
These city, county services and businesses are closed due to icy weather
Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe Valley Young Marines honored as “Division 4 Unit of the Year”
(Seguin) — The Young Marines, a national youth organization, has named the Guadalupe Valley Young Marines of Seguin as the “Division 4 Unit of the Year,” the top honor for all divisions in a nine-state area. This honor was awarded for the unit’s community service, program achievement and dedication to the mission.
seguintoday.com
National retailer announces new location in Seguin
(Seguin) – A national retailer has selected Seguin for its newest location. The Seguin Economic Development Corporation recently announced that Harbor Freight Tools will be moving into at 16,000 square foot space in the Seguin Crossroads Shopping Center located in the 1500 block of East Court Street next to Tractor Supply.
Winter storm warning extended to Feb. 2 in Central Texas; Southside Community Center offering shelter to those in need
Hays County is under a winter storm warning Jan. 30-Feb. 2, much like in February 2021. Shelter is available at the Southside Community Center. (Community Impact staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Feb. 2; initially, the warning had been in effect through noon Feb. 1. San Antonio, Hays County, Austin, Georgetown, Fredericksburg and other Hill Country cities are all affected by the warning.
seguintoday.com
Families encouraged to attend Seguin ISD Safety Summit
(Seguin) – Despite the chaos and cancellation of classes this week, the Seguin ISD says an important community presentation is still on schedule for Thursday night. Sean Hoffmann, the chief communications officer for the Seguin ISD, says district families and the Seguin community are encouraged to make plans for its Safety Summit on Thursday evening at Seguin High School.
fox7austin.com
San Marcos neighbors fed up with nearby property being used as dump site
SAN MARCOS, Texas - It’s a dream home - built by her father - on the San Marcos property Krista Pepau grew up on. As a child, she would run the property line to go up and play with the neighbor kids that lived there at the time. Now,...
KTSA
Animal Care Services seizes several dogs from home on San Antonio’s Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — About a dozen dogs are warm today, thanks to some concerned citizens. Animal Care Services were called to a Northwest side home Tuesday to rescue the dogs who had been left out in the cold. ACS says they were contacted by area residents several...
seguintoday.com
Community mourning the loss of agriculture leader
(Seguin) — For decades, the name Luensmann has been synonymous with anything farm and ranch. That’s all thanks to many years and now the legacy Benno Luensmann of the Seguin Cattle Company has left behind. Luensmann died Sunday. Over the years, family members say Benno has received many...
foxsanantonio.com
District 4 Councilwoman appointed US Space Force Honorary Commander
SAN ANTONIO - District 4 Councilwoman Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia was appointed Honorary Commander of the U.S. space force for an 18-month term. U.S. Space Force is a single branch of the military that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect allied interests in space and provide space capabilities to the joint force.
KSAT 12
Mobile food market providing fresh food to those in underserved communities
Taking care of your heart is very important for your health. That’s why the American Heart Association is working with San Antonio community partners and health organizations to improve the health and wellness of those in the community. To do this, the Heart Association is addressing food access and...
New business offering flight training services opens at New Braunfels National Airport
SimplyFly is currently running a special on Discovery Flights, letting those interested test their flying skills in the New Braunfels Airport. (Courtesy SimplyFly) A new business specializing in primary flight training services called SimplyFly opened at the New Braunfels National Airport at 1568 Entrance Drive on Jan. 1. SimplyFly instructors will assist students in obtaining either sport or private flight certifications. Students may also take an optional Ground School course that covers subjects including weather theory and aircraft performance. The business is currently running a Discovery Flight Special, where prospective students can fly for 30 minutes for $75.
Winter Storm Warning affects New Braunfels facilities and services
The New Braunfels Public Library will close at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 and remain closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Community Impact Staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning for Comal and Guadalupe counties, including New Braunfels, until Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 a.m. According to...
Beets will help keep Bexar County roads from freezing this week
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County public works crews are treating roads and bridges with a new spray meant to keep precipitation from freezing on the ground. The anti-icing fluid is made with a beet juice derivative. The mix is more cost-efficient and environmentally-friendly than traditional road salt or brine.
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Awakens to Icy Winter Wonderland as Power Outages Begin
Oak trees are down and bushes are covered in ice after a night of ‘snap, crackle and popping’ sounds of falling limbs kept many Canyon Lake residents worried about power lines. As of 2:40 p.m. there are multiple reports of downed power lines on or near major roadways,...
TxDOT reports most Texas Hill Country roads covered in ice, delays expected
Have you seen ice on the roads?
KSAT 12
Latest traffic updates around San Antonio, Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Light freezing rain continues to fall in the Hill Country and into North San Antonio and metal surfaces, trees and streets have begun to collect ice. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, have become slick. More freezing rain is expected, mainly along and north of Highway 1604,...
KSAT 12
Does insurance cover auto or home damage from broken tree limbs due to ice?
Freezing rain and ice accumulation found overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday brought ice damage to the Hill Country and northern reaches of Bexar County. Snapped tree branches, uprooted trees, and downed power lines were found, causing almost 40,000 CPS outages early Wednesday morning. If fallen tree limbs ended up causing...
Who’s responsible for cleanup if your neighbor’s tree falls into your yard?
As this week's ice storm passes through Central Texas, with it comes downed trees and branches. But if a tree falls from your neighbor's yard into your own, who's responsible?
Comments / 0