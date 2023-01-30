Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
‘Best Team in the Country’: 5 Takeaways from Penn State Basketball’s Loss at Purdue
Purdue is 22-1 for a reason, and two of those wins are by double-digits over Penn State. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday’s 80-60 loss in West Lafayette. There’s never a ton of good that comes from a 20-point loss. But a positive that Penn State can take from the Purdue setback is that Mikey Henn continued to play well. The seventh-year senior on his fifth college team didn’t score a point during any of Penn State’s first nine Big Ten games. Then, this past Sunday, he became one of the heroes of Penn State’s 83-61 whopping of Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center. Henn started in place of true freshman Kebba Njie. He then rewarded coach Micah Shrewsberry’s faith with 10 points, matching his season-high.
Mason Gillis Buries Penn State With 9 3-Pointers in 80-60 Win
Mason Gillis came off the bench to score a career-high 29 points on nine made 3-pointers as top-ranked Purdue took care of Penn State 80-60 Wednesday night at the Mackey Arena. Gillis came into the night averaging five points a game. His previous career high was 14 points. The teams...
‘Pain’: Twitter Reaction From Penn State’s Loss at Purdue
Purdue basketball played like a No. 1 team, Penn State didn’t, and as a result, the Boilers pounded the Nittany Lions, 80-60, Wednesday night. Penn State is back to under .500 in the Big Ten, falling to 5-6. Purdue is 22-1 overall and 11-1 in conference play. Purdue’s Mason...
4-Star OL Chimdy Onoh Commits to Penn State on Signing Day
Chimdy Onoh, a Class of 2023 four-star offensive tackle out of Dundalk High School in Maryland, is a Penn State Nittany Lion. Penn State head coach James Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein have been talked about emphasizing recruiting on the offensive line in the past, and they delivered Penn State’s fourth four-star o-linemen to end the 2023 recruiting cycle.
A Breakdown of Penn State’s 2022-25 Recruiting Classes by Positions, Star Ratings
QUARTERBACKS (3) Drew Allar (2022 five-star) Beau Pribula (2022 three-star) Jaxon Smolik (2023 three-star) Nick Singleton (2022 five-star) Kaytron Allen (2022 four-star) London Montgomery (2023 four-star) Cam Wallace (2023 three-star) WIDE RECEIVERS (6) Kaden Saunders (2022 four-star) Anthony Ivey (2022 four-star) Tyler Johnson (2022 three-star) Omari Evans (2022 three-star) Carmelo...
‘He’d be Whopped in Front of his Mom and Dad’: Penn State’s Carter Starocci Responds to Iowa Signee Gabe Arnold
Gabe Arnold hasn’t wrestled a college match yet, and he already has beef with an NCAA national champion in Penn State’s Carter Starocci. Arnold, an Iowa signee, tweeted during Friday’s massive dual meet between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa that Starocci was overrated. “I...
Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology Has Penn State Among Last Four Teams In
In ESPN’s latest bracketology, Joe Lunardi has Penn State making the NCAA tournament as one of the last four teams in. Lunardi has Penn State, along with Pitt, Kentucky, and Arizona making it in this latest edition. He also has Texas A&M, Nevada, Oklahoma and Wisconsin missing out. Lunardi’s...
Laurel Highlands CB Antwan Black Jr. ‘Shocked’ By Penn State Offer
The Laurel Highlands football program has had a lot of success and have won a lot of games over the last few years. 4-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, who signed with West Virginia in December, was a big reason for that but he wasn’t the only talented player on the Mustangs team.
‘Man, I Love Being in Happy Valley’: Jacob Oden Talks Penn State Recruitment With NSN
Jacob Oden, one of the top junior defensive backs in the country, has upcoming plans to announce his college decision, and Penn State is in the running. Oden, a four-star safety from the Class of 2024, plans on announcing his college decision this coming Thursday at 6. Oden will be choosing between Penn State, Iowa, Michigan State, Michigan and Tennessee.
Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer discusses Penn State offer, recruiting timeline
Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer had a pretty good idea what was happening. Two weekends ago, Brewer, a budding prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, was on campus at Penn State for a junior day. The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin was called into James Franklin’s office.
Penn State Going After Florida Gators 2024 4-Star Commit Chauncey Bowens
The 2022 Penn State football team had one of the most exciting young running backs in the nation with Nicholas Singleton. Singleton received 156 carries for 1,061 yards, 12 touchdowns and will no doubt be the focus of the Nittany Lions offense in 2023. On Tuesday, the Nittany Lions staff...
‘I Was Ready for the Task at Hand’: Mikey Henn, Micah Shrewsberry Discuss Henn’s big Day
Mikey Henn has played in only 12 games this season and hadn’t started a game for Penn State. But Sunday, he got a surprise start at center over freshman Kebba Njie. Coach Micah Shrewsberry felt he needed to make a switch from the true freshman to the seventh-year senior now on his fifth college program.
The Penn State Daily Notebook- February 1
Update (6:17 PM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to Michael Fasusi (2025), a four-star offensive lineman from Lewisville High School in Texas. The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder also has offers from schools such as BYU, Duke, Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. Update...
Penn State’s Recruiting Prowess Stretches Across the Country (and Beyond)
The Class of 2023 will officially close down this Wednesday with the second National Letter of Intent Signing Day. That day isn’t expected to be a busy one for James Franklin and Penn State, although they’re being forecasted to land at least one major recruit. With that in...
Aviation International News
Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University
Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
bahsredandwhite.com
Former Bellefonte student succeeding in Duke basketball
Dereck Lively was once a student at Bellefonte Middle school just a few years ago. Throughout his time at middle school Dereck participated in basketball teams and fell in love with the sport. Dereck learned a lot at middle school including one thing that he still uses today: how to...
Onward State
Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11
Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
Prominent Penn State administrator Damon Sims steps down, set to become associate professor
The vice president for Student Affairs served in the role for nearly 15 years and will serve as a special assistant to the president until June 30.
bahsredandwhite.com
Bellefonte hires new Vice Principal; get to know her
Many students have welcomed Mrs. Katrina Lee into our school district since she has taken on the role of a new vice principal in recent weeks. Mrs. Lee has been in public education for sixteen years now as a middle school teacher and technology coach in the State College Area School District for twelve years. In the four years leading up to coming to Bellefonte, she worked as the assistant principal of Keystone Central School District.
Onward State
Two Penn State Students Arrested Due To Altercation On Fraternity Row
Two Penn State students — Michael Vanbelle and Tyquann Crawford — were recently arrested by State College Police due to their involvement in an alleged altercation between members of their fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, and the residents of 321 Fraternity Row on October 22, 2022. Vanbelle was arrested on January 26, followed by Crawford’s arrest on January 30.
