Purdue is 22-1 for a reason, and two of those wins are by double-digits over Penn State. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday’s 80-60 loss in West Lafayette. There’s never a ton of good that comes from a 20-point loss. But a positive that Penn State can take from the Purdue setback is that Mikey Henn continued to play well. The seventh-year senior on his fifth college team didn’t score a point during any of Penn State’s first nine Big Ten games. Then, this past Sunday, he became one of the heroes of Penn State’s 83-61 whopping of Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center. Henn started in place of true freshman Kebba Njie. He then rewarded coach Micah Shrewsberry’s faith with 10 points, matching his season-high.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO