G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Who strangled, battered, and set fire to a North Texas female university student twenty years ago?Michele FreemanSeguin, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Austin bakery ranked among best croissants in America by Food & Wine
DALLAS (KDAF) – There’s never a bad time to get some pastries in your diet, and one of the best pastries in all the world, is a croissant. The end of the month is here and that means it’s time to celebrate croissants as Monday, January 30 is National Croissant Day! “Let’s face it, everything is better with butter in it.
‘That’s my home’: Texas woman shares sweet H-E-B experience
Austin Chronicle
These Restaurants Have 86’d Service Today
Local dining spots shutter themselves against the weather. Because, if a certain number of staff and/or customers are killed or incapacitated in a motorcrash, what’s the point in running a food-mongering community hub at all. We mean, that’s what it comes down to, right?. And this day’s rain...
KSAT 12
Recipe: Texas Red Chili
SAN ANTONIO – What better way to keep warm this winter than with a chili recipe from Beef Loving Texans?. This Texas Red Chili is a well-loved dish that could warm any heart in the wintertime. It’s perfect for feeding the whole family or having leftovers to last throughout the week!
seguintoday.com
National retailer announces new location in Seguin
(Seguin) – A national retailer has selected Seguin for its newest location. The Seguin Economic Development Corporation recently announced that Harbor Freight Tools will be moving into at 16,000 square foot space in the Seguin Crossroads Shopping Center located in the 1500 block of East Court Street next to Tractor Supply.
Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's First San Antonio Location
Good news for fans of chicken salad in San Antonio with Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept opening its first store in San Antonio on Wednesday, February 8.
Free Roasted Corn Festival returns to San Antonio bigger than ever
The elotes are back.
Punxsutawney Phil vs. Bee Cave Bob: Who can predict Texas’ winter best?
Punxsutawney Phil has been predicting the weather on Feb. 2, also known as "Groundhog Day," since the 1800s, but in recent years a Texas animal has been making his own predictions.
Chicken Salad Chick will open its first San Antonio location Feb. 8
A Westover Hills location is expected to follow behind the chain's debut in Stone Oak.
Fosters & adopters needed: 30 Dogs at risk of euthanasia
SAN ANTONIO — There are 30 dogs at risk of euthanasia due to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services being overcrowded. The related video above was originally published January 28, 2022. The dogs include a mom and her puppies who are at risk of being killed for...
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in US
It is no secret that people across the country are moving to Texas. So it comes as no surprise that several of the most desirable zip codes in the United States are in Texas- and one of these is in San Antonio.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe Valley Young Marines honored as “Division 4 Unit of the Year”
(Seguin) — The Young Marines, a national youth organization, has named the Guadalupe Valley Young Marines of Seguin as the “Division 4 Unit of the Year,” the top honor for all divisions in a nine-state area. This honor was awarded for the unit’s community service, program achievement and dedication to the mission.
SMH! Restaurant Known for Terrible Service Headed to Austin, Texas
I’ve heard of restaurants like these in various locations across the country, in fact there are some already set up in the great state of Texas. But it sounds like a new Karen is soon coming to the Austin, Texas area. Karen’s Diner is set up almost identical to...
KSAT 12
Mobile food market providing fresh food to those in underserved communities
Taking care of your heart is very important for your health. That’s why the American Heart Association is working with San Antonio community partners and health organizations to improve the health and wellness of those in the community. To do this, the Heart Association is addressing food access and...
Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 31, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re getting you ready for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo with a peek into the Buggy Barn Museum, rodeo and Valentine’s Day crafts, Vaquero Cook-Off menudo and more. The Buggy Barn Museum in Blanco provides Old West buggies...
seguintoday.com
From sunshine & shorts to jackets winter weather is back
(Seguin) — Seguin and Guadalupe County is bracing for even more continued cold and freezing temperatures. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of South Texas and Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the majority of Central Texas, including both the San Antonio and Austin areas. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for south-central Texas through Friday morning.
Bulverde H-E-B forced to close due to power outage in winter storm
Will your store be closing early?
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
