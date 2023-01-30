ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

CW33

Austin bakery ranked among best croissants in America by Food & Wine

DALLAS (KDAF) – There’s never a bad time to get some pastries in your diet, and one of the best pastries in all the world, is a croissant. The end of the month is here and that means it’s time to celebrate croissants as Monday, January 30 is National Croissant Day! “Let’s face it, everything is better with butter in it.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

These Restaurants Have 86’d Service Today

Local dining spots shutter themselves against the weather. Because, if a certain number of staff and/or customers are killed or incapacitated in a motorcrash, what’s the point in running a food-mongering community hub at all. We mean, that’s what it comes down to, right?. And this day’s rain...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Recipe: Texas Red Chili

SAN ANTONIO – What better way to keep warm this winter than with a chili recipe from Beef Loving Texans?. This Texas Red Chili is a well-loved dish that could warm any heart in the wintertime. It’s perfect for feeding the whole family or having leftovers to last throughout the week!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

National retailer announces new location in Seguin

(Seguin) – A national retailer has selected Seguin for its newest location. The Seguin Economic Development Corporation recently announced that Harbor Freight Tools will be moving into at 16,000 square foot space in the Seguin Crossroads Shopping Center located in the 1500 block of East Court Street next to Tractor Supply.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe Valley Young Marines honored as “Division 4 Unit of the Year”

(Seguin) — The Young Marines, a national youth organization, has named the Guadalupe Valley Young Marines of Seguin as the “Division 4 Unit of the Year,” the top honor for all divisions in a nine-state area. This honor was awarded for the unit’s community service, program achievement and dedication to the mission.
SEGUIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 31, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re getting you ready for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo with a peek into the Buggy Barn Museum, rodeo and Valentine’s Day crafts, Vaquero Cook-Off menudo and more. The Buggy Barn Museum in Blanco provides Old West buggies...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

From sunshine & shorts to jackets winter weather is back

(Seguin) — Seguin and Guadalupe County is bracing for even more continued cold and freezing temperatures. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of South Texas and Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the majority of Central Texas, including both the San Antonio and Austin areas. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for south-central Texas through Friday morning.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
Mashed

The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock

Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
AUSTIN, TX

