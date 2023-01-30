Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Who strangled, battered, and set fire to a North Texas female university student twenty years ago?Michele FreemanSeguin, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Converse armored truck heist was inside job by soon-to-be fired driver, warrant states
CONVERSE, Texas – The driver of an armored truck helped orchestrate the theft of more than $1.1 million on his second to last day on the job, an arrest warrant obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates shows. Brian Martinez Rodriguez, 23, was charged last month with first-degree theft over $300,000...
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies: Arguement over text leads to assault, suspect on the run
San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Joel Lakemper. Deputies were sent to the 1300 block Charismatie St. on January 17, after a woman reported she had been assaulted by Lakemper. She claims Lakemper became angry and then violent after questioning her over...
KSAT 12
Man charged with killing 2 people on Northwest Side was arrested after attempted carjacking, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager fatally shot two people inside a vehicle just hours before he was arrested for attempting to carjack a person with the same gun, according to a warrant obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates. Lazerith Esteban Carrillo, 18, was charged with capital murder-multiple people, robbery and...
KSAT 12
Suspect linked to multiple robberies arrested after being caught red-handed on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old man was arrested after he was caught red-handed by robbery detectives who followed him into a South Side dollar store, according to San Antonio police. Robbery Task Force detectives were conducting surveillance Tuesday on the South Side when they recognized a vehicle linked to...
KSAT 12
Suspect shot, killed outside North Side bar identified by ME’s Office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed outside a North Side bar has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 38-year-old Jesse Reyna. San Antonio police said the shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday outside the Garden Bistro Bar...
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton woman arrested on drug charges
A 25-year-old woman from Pleasanton was arrested on Wednesday evening, Jan. 25 by Atascosa County Sheriff’s investigators after a weeks-long investigation into drug distribution at a home in Pleasanton. Destiny Moore was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute over 4 grams but...
Two men accused of posing as Texas Rangers, Aggravated Robbery
Two men accused of posing as Texas Rangers, Aggravated Robbery Subhead DCSO asks for publics help in identifying subjects News Staff Wed, 02/01/2023 - 08:04 Image Two men accused of posing as Texas Rangers, Aggravated Robbery ...
foxsanantonio.com
Armed serial robber suspect caught in the act
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested 68-year-old James Kirkwood, accused of aggravated robbery. According to the police, officers had surveillance video of a car with a very distinct dent linked to various robberies. Detectives located the car and followed it. Police say Kirkwood was going to stores and opening door...
KSAT 12
Man charged with capital murder after his parents found dead, leading law enforcement on 10-hour manhunt, sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A 28-year-old man has been charged with killing his parents and leading law enforcement authorities on a 10-hour-long search and chase across multiple county lines, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office. Derrick Sean Sherwood was charged with capital murder and evading arrest with...
KSAT 12
Multi-car pileup on O’Connor bridge on NE Side due to ice, police say
SAN ANTONIO – As many as five vehicles were involved in a crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the O’Connor Road bridge, near North Weidner Road. According to police,...
fox7austin.com
Victim pulled from car, hit in head with weapons during North Austin car jacking: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying two aggravated robbery suspects in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 15, around 2:17 a.m., two suspects were involved in a carjacking inside the Lotus Village Apartments in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. The suspects pulled...
Lawsuit claims inmates at Bexar County jail illegally held for weeks, months after posting bail
The plaintiff, who said he was held for three days after making bail, is asking that his suit be certified as a class action.
Man shot at Westside motel by San Antonio police has died, BCSO says
He was removed from life support.
San Antonio prosecutors will reexamine the case of a white man linked to the drowning death of his Black transgender date
Protests erupted in 2018 when a judge found Mark Daniel Lewis had no criminal guilt over the death of his date Kenne McFadden, a transgender woman.
kwhi.com
FAYETTE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT SEARCHING FOR MISSING CONVICT
The La Grange Police Department and Fayette County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating an Austin man that walked out of his trial and never returned. 41-year-old Darren Houston was on trial for Assault Family Violence after being accused of abusing his wife. According to...
Popculture
Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI
A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
foxwilmington.com
Texas Police Searching for Shooter Who Critically Injured Man After Whataburger Confrontation
Police in San Antonio are asking for the public’s help in finding a shooter who critically injured a man after a confrontation in a Whataburger parking lot, authorities said. The man sped away and was shot in the back of the head, according to police. He passed out behind...
Texas man arrested after forcing a teen out of a vehicle at gunpoint, deputies say
A Texas man was arrested for the aggravated kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.
DCSO recovers $305 thousand stolen funds
DCSO recovers $305 thousand stolen funds Subhead Hobbs identifies cyber criminals News Staff Mon, 01/30/2023 - 12:43 Image DeWitt County officials hosted a press conference Monday morning to announce that an investigation through the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO)...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Police officer hospitalized after his cruiser was hit by another vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer is in the hospital after being involved in a wreck on the Northwest Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Loop 410 access road. Investigators said the police sergeant was taken to the hospital...
Comments / 7