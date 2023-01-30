ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Deputies: Arguement over text leads to assault, suspect on the run

San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Joel Lakemper. Deputies were sent to the 1300 block Charismatie St. on January 17, after a woman reported she had been assaulted by Lakemper. She claims Lakemper became angry and then violent after questioning her over...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton woman arrested on drug charges

A 25-year-old woman from Pleasanton was arrested on Wednesday evening, Jan. 25 by Atascosa County Sheriff’s investigators after a weeks-long investigation into drug distribution at a home in Pleasanton. Destiny Moore was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute over 4 grams but...
PLEASANTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Armed serial robber suspect caught in the act

SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested 68-year-old James Kirkwood, accused of aggravated robbery. According to the police, officers had surveillance video of a car with a very distinct dent linked to various robberies. Detectives located the car and followed it. Police say Kirkwood was going to stores and opening door...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kwhi.com

FAYETTE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT SEARCHING FOR MISSING CONVICT

The La Grange Police Department and Fayette County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating an Austin man that walked out of his trial and never returned. 41-year-old Darren Houston was on trial for Assault Family Violence after being accused of abusing his wife. According to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
Popculture

Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI

A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Cuero Record

DCSO recovers $305 thousand stolen funds

DCSO recovers $305 thousand stolen funds Subhead Hobbs identifies cyber criminals News Staff Mon, 01/30/2023 - 12:43 Image DeWitt County officials hosted a press conference Monday morning to announce that an investigation through the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO)...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX

