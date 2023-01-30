Read full article on original website
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive ResidenceDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Take a thrilling helicopter ride above San Diego to take in the city's breathtaking scenery.MoonSan Diego, CA
California is Building a New Migrant Processing Facility - Here's What You Need to KnowTom HandyCalifornia State
Try Mexican food and you'll fall in love.MoonSan Diego, CA
iheart.com
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Inside the Magic
Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End
A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount Plus users are collectively stunned ‘Yellowstone’ was beaten to the most-watched spot by ‘Halo’
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone might be Paramount’s number one series, but the same isn’t translated on the network’s streaming network: Paramount Plus. While the Duttons rule the cable network, the show that took the platform’s number-one spot leaves some fans somewhat stunned by the news. The...
Man Orders 200 Nuggets at McDonald's Drive Thru, Cancels at The Window in TikTok "Prank"
Remember those "it's just a prank bro" videos where a bunch of folks who can't really understand comedic nuance thought that it was "funny" to go and pull up people's pants in an unknown neighborhood and they ended up getting slapped upside their heads? And as they were getting beaten on they immediately started tapping the wall saying, "prank! prank! prank!"
I moved into a 5-star Las Vegas hotel for a month in a suite that cost $1,942 per night. Here are 10 things I learned about living in luxury.
Insider's writer moved into a Wynn Las Vegas suite for a month and learned the best time to order room service and how to get hot dining reservations.
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
iheart.com
Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid
If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in California
California is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
seventeen.com
A Man Ordered A Sausage Egg McMuffin And Discovered $5,000 With His Order
For most people, they'd likely be shocked to discover an extra set of fries with their McDonald's order, so imagine one man's surprise when he opened up his bag of food and found $5,000 in cash. Josiah Vargas, the McDonald's customer-turned-good samaritan, documented the entire incident, from discovering the cash...
This Wacky Little Restaurant in Northern California is an Amazing Dining Experience
There are some pretty tremendous restaurants in northern Cali. From eclectic cafes to long-standing burger joints that have been around since the 1950s, but this none are quite as unique or wacky as this little restaurant you'll find in the town of Shasta Lake. Keep reading to learn more.
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes
After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
Woman Easily Transforms Old Dip Jar With This Brilliant Unexpected Hack
*Adds 20 jars of cheese dip to cart.*
Ellen DeGeneres Unable To Evacuate, Forced To Shelter In Place As Raging Flash Floods Decimate Los Angeles
While unprecedented rainfall and flooding hit Santa Barbara County, many residents are being told to evacuate the area; however, one famous face is staying put. Ellen DeGeneres, who owns a home in Montecito, is giving her fans a close-up look at how the storm is wreaking havoc. Sharing a video on Twitter yesterday (Jan. 9) around 3:30 p.m. PT, the talk show host wrote, “Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone.” The video shows DeGeneres in a gray rain jacket, worn over a gray hoodie, standing near...
Burger King Adds Hefty 'Suicide Burger' to its Menu Nationwide
Fast-food fans want bigger sandwiches. That's why Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report lets you add a burger patty to its doubles and why fans regularly order double-patty sandwiches like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report Big Mac and Burger King's Whopper. Those are meaty burgers, but in reality, a...
10 years ago a boy became a meme for looking confused in a Popeyes. Now, he's parlayed a decade of viral success into a brand deal with the restaurant.
Dieunerst Collin became a meme after a 2013 Vine filmed in a Popeyes went viral. Ten years later he mobilized his fans to get him a sponsorship deal.
New Jersey surgeon father sues daughter's wedding photographer who left him $76,0000 out of pocket
Dr Amit Patel, 59, paid Clane Gessel and his studio up front for him to photograph his daughter's wedding in Turkey in May 2022.
Las Vegas restaurant goes from almost no customers, to sold out after TikTok
Frankenson's Pizzeria in Las Vegas moved from virtually no customers to completely sold out in a matter of hours after a popular TikTok food reviewer gave it a chance.
