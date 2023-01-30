After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 28 DAYS AGO