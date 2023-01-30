ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
Inside the Magic

Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End

A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
LUBBOCK, TX
iheart.com

Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid

If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
CBS News

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
seventeen.com

A Man Ordered A Sausage Egg McMuffin And Discovered $5,000 With His Order

For most people, they'd likely be shocked to discover an extra set of fries with their McDonald's order, so imagine one man's surprise when he opened up his bag of food and found $5,000 in cash. Josiah Vargas, the McDonald's customer-turned-good samaritan, documented the entire incident, from discovering the cash...
GEORGIA STATE
Greyson F

Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes

After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Decider.com

Ellen DeGeneres Unable To Evacuate, Forced To Shelter In Place As Raging Flash Floods Decimate Los Angeles

While unprecedented rainfall and flooding hit Santa Barbara County, many residents are being told to evacuate the area; however, one famous face is staying put. Ellen DeGeneres, who owns a home in Montecito, is giving her fans a close-up look at how the storm is wreaking havoc. Sharing a video on Twitter yesterday (Jan. 9) around 3:30 p.m. PT, the talk show host wrote, “Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone.” The video shows DeGeneres in a gray rain jacket, worn over a gray hoodie, standing near...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

