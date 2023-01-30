Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN declares First Alert Weather Day as flood watch remains in effect for state
After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather. Meteorologists say now is the time to remind folks that moving water so if you see moving water and you are driving, don't drive through it.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather
Johnalynn Ilae's body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Windward Oahu residents are crossing their fingers this rainy weather doesn't cause any major damage
A 36-year-old who was reported missing last week and later found dead in a Waikele apartment had been strangled and bound, Honolulu police said in a news conference Monday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Repairs completed for downed pole in Ala Moana area
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs have been completed for a downed pole in the Ala Moana area. HECO crews responded in the middle of the night on Tuesday near the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and Kanunu Street. Repairs were completed around 7 a.m. The cause of the downed pole is unknown...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A public charter school on UH land “caught off guard” about possibly having to move
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A K through 12 charter school on the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s campus is mobilizing the community for a fight over their future. The principal at the University Lab School says their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. Still, a recent comment by UH President David Lassner is alarming some parents and teachers who are wondering if that relationship will continue.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Heavy rains continue to wallop Maui, triggering severe flooding in several communities
Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef at Kauai's Lydgate Park, won't likely be determined for some time.
Honolulu The Plumeria Lounge review – HNL Airport Priority Pass
hawaiinewsnow.com
TRAFFIC: Resurfacing work on H-1 freeway pushed back to next week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers beware: the full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway from the Punahou Street off-ramp (Exit 23) to the Kapiolani Interchange, has been pushed back to start on Monday, Feb. 6, due to weather conditions. The state Department of Transportation said starting next Monday, crews will resurface...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Final sail for late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final sail on the Hokulea for the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, the Native Hawaiian doctor and activist that pioneered a distinctively Native Hawaiian approach to health care in rural Hawaiian communities. The Hokulea delivered Dr. Emmett Aluli’s remains to his home island of Molokai Wednesday....
iheart.com
Hawaiian Woman Nearly Crushed by Massive Boulder Barreling Through Home
A jaw-dropping home security video from Hawaii shows the moment when a woman narrowly missed being crushed by a massive boulder that barreled through her home. According to a local media report, the astounding incident occurred this past Saturday evening in the Honolulu neighborhood of Palolo. As homeowner Caroline Sasaki was heading into her living room to watch television, she suddenly heard a strange boom and briefly paused before the enormous boulder come rolling through her home right in front of her.
hawaiinewsnow.com
NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai
Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards.
Kalākaua Ave., Kanunu St. closed due to collision
The City and County of Honolulu has announced that Kanunu Street, Waikiki-bound, at Kalākaua Avenue is closed.
KITV.com
Monday Weather: Flood Watch in effect for all islands. Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch all islands through this afternoon. Grab the jacket today and expect cloudy skies with frequent showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 74 to 79. Windy on kauai.
About 700 GL of fuel spilled at Air Force research lab on Haleakala
The United States Pacific Air Forces announced that 700 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled at a complex located at the summit of Haleakala.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Jan. 30, 2023)
After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather. Meteorologists say now is the time to remind folks that moving water so if you see moving water and you are driving, don't drive through it.
Overturned wood chipper backs up traffic on H-1
A 2-alarm fire ravaged a residential property that was vacant at the time.
H-1 eastbound will fully close between Punahou offramp, Kapiʻolani interchange
The Hawai'i Department of Transportation is notifying motorists that the H-1 Freeway eastbound will fully close for a resurfacing project.
tourcounsel.com
Kahala Mall | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii
Kahala Mall is an indoor shopping mall in the Kāhala neighborhood of Honolulu, Hawaii on the East Side of the island of Oahu. In addition to its service as a major shopping center, Kahala Mall also serves as a key stop on a number of TheBus routes. It is...
KITV.com
1,700 Honolulu parking meters upgraded to accept payment via smartphone app
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hundreds of Honolulu city parking meters have now been configured to accept payments via a smartphone app, officials said. According to the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS), approximately 1,700 parking meters are now capable of accepting the updated payment method. The move to update the meters is part of an effort to modernize the city’s transportation system, officials said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Wahiawa educator wins prestigious $25K national award in surprise ceremony
"I will not tolerate anyone from my team being treated this way. In fact, I won't tolerate anyone in the state being treated this way," Green said during an interview with Hawaii News Now. The lawsuit alleges gender discrimination, retaliation, a hostile work environment, and harassment.
