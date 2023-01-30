XRP, the native cryptocurrency that power Ripple’s decentralized payments-focused XRP blockchain, saw an impressive near-20% rally in January, rebounding from monthly lows just under $0.30 to briefly break into the $0.43s. XRP has come off the boil a little on the first day of February amid pre-Fed meeting crypto market caution and was last trading just to the south of the $0.40 level.

