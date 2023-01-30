Read full article on original website
Truck Carrying Trash Crashes on I-495 in Lawrence, Closing Lanes
A truck carrying trash crashed on Interstate 495 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Monday, rolling over and closing two lanes of the highway, officials said. The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway before exit 104, the Department of Transportation said. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt...
Child Flown to Boston Hospital After Falling From Window in Manchester, NH
A 5-year-old boy was flown to a Boston hospital after falling from a third-story window Tuesday in Manchester, New Hampshire. Officials with the Manchester Fire Department say they responded just before 2:30 p.m. to Elm Street, finding the child unconscious with head trauma. Crews conducted CPR on the boy, who...
DA to Share Evidence Wednesday in Search for Holly Piirainen's Killer
Authorities are set to give an update on the search for the killer of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the western Massachusetts woods nearly 30 years ago. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to share evidence in the Holly Piirainen case Wednesday, in a new bid for public help in solving the case, his office said. Prosecutors didn't share any details on any updates in the investigation.
1 Dead in Double Shooting at Dollar Tree Store in Brockton
Two people were shot, one fatally, at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Both of the victims were rushed to local hospitals from the store at 999 North Montello Street, which is also Route 28, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. Both were shot inside the store.
Barricaded Person Situation at Norwood Hotel Resolved, Police Say
A man surrendered to police after allegedly barricading himself in a hotel in Norwood, Massachusetts. Police said the man was taken to a hospital after the incident at the Hampton Inn on Route 1, but noted, "We're glad no one was hurt." A firearm was recovered, and no charges have...
Mayor Wu Issues Cold Emergency Ahead of Frigid Temps, Dangerous Wind Chills
A cold emergency is in effect in Boston Friday through Sunday as the city braces for frigid temperatures and wind chills below 0, the mayor's office said Wednesday. Wind chills will begin to drop to dangerous levels late Friday. "Boston is moving quickly to ensure that everyone is protected from...
Woman Arrested After Police Chase Through Several NH Towns
A woman was arrested late Tuesday night in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, after allegedly leading police on a chase that went through several towns. The chase began in Farmington about 10:27, state police said. That's when a state trooper attempted to stop the Honda Civic for speeding and a registration violation.
Plympton Police Seek Missing 17-Year-Old
Police in Plympton, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing 17-year-old. Caleb O'Brien was last seen at his home in Plympton, but police did not say when that was. They first announced his disappearance Friday. O'Brien has ties to Kingston, Halifax and Hanson, police said. He is...
Timeline: How Cold the Arctic Blast Will Feel This Weekend
A wind chill watch is in effect for all of Massachusetts and New Hampshire ahead of what's likely to be the coldest wind chill temperatures in seven years this weekend. For some areas in New Hampshire, these could actually be the coldest wind chills in several decades. Actual air temperatures...
Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate
The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
Police Looking for Missing Man in Dedham
Police are looking for a 23-year-old Dedham man that has been missing for almost a week. Daniel McDonald was last seen at Stop and Shop in Mass. Ave. on January 27th. If you have any information, you are urged to call Dedham Police at 781-326-1212.
Mother of 13-Year-Old Killed in Mattapan Shooting: ‘Everybody in This City Should Be Outraged'
A young teen killed Sunday morning in what officials are calling a "targeted" shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood is being remembered by his school community in nearby Norwood. The shooting victim was identified Monday night as 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood, Boston police said. Tyler was a sixth-grade student at...
VIRAL VIDEO: Lawrence Man Recognized as Hero After Running Across Highway to Stop Runaway Car
A man from Lawrence, Massachusetts is being recognized as a hero after helping a woman in the middle of a state highway. Adolfo Molina, 25, makes a living as an Uber driver. He said the other day when he saw a driver in trouble he felt the call to help and got out of the vehicle, simply doing everything in his power to stop the runaway car.
Woburn Teachers' Association Faces $40K Fine as Strike Continues Into Thursday
Classes will be out for a fourth straight day Thursday in Woburn, Massachusetts, despite a judge ordering escalating fines for the continuation of the teacher strike. The strike comes amid contact negotiations, with the Woburn Teachers Association calling for fair contracts, better pay for paraprofessionals and smaller class sizes. But the mayor of Woburn calls the strike "illegal," and is slamming educators for "the inconvenience" impacting parents and students.
17-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Methuen Shooting
A teenager has been arrested on a murder charge after a deadly shooting this weekend in Methuen, Massachusetts. The shooting on Haverhill Street around 2 a.m. Sunday left 31-year-old Carlos Bello of Methuen dead. The alleged shooter, 17-year-old Adrian Isabel of Methuen, was arrested after turning himself in Tuesday, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.
Grieving Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' for Duxbury
The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
3 Students Stabbed in Dorchester, 1 Arrested, Police Say
Three students of a Boston high school were injured in a stabbing Monday in Dorchester, police said. The victims, all students at TechBoston Academy, are expected to survive, according to the Boston Police Department. A fourth student has been arrested. The stabbing happened at a basketball court at Keith Love...
Fundraiser for Father of Duxbury Children Approaching $1 Million Donation Goal
An online fundraiser has raised nearly $1 million in a matter of days to support Patrick Clancy, the father of the three Duxbury children who died last week, two of whom allegedly at the hands of their mother. The couple's infant child died Friday, after being hospitalized following last Tuesday's incident at the family's South Shore home, authorities announced.
4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law
Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
Future of 2 Beloved Spots in Cambridge's Porter Square in Doubt
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like two beloved spots in the Porter Square section of Cambridge face a very uncertain future. Cambridge Day confirms what a source told us over the weekend, that the owners of Christopher's will not be reopening the place and that Toad--which is next door--may be going away as well, depending on whether Cambridge Eats and Beats (the group that also runs Cambridge Common and Lizard Lounge) sells the building or just sells the restaurant and the bar to new owners. Christopher's has been closed since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 while Toad did reopen--and according to co-owner Holly Heslop, it will remain open "until we turn over the keys to someone."
