Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent wins new European Commission approval

 3 days ago
PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Healthcare companies Sanofi (SASY.PA) and Regeneron (REGN.O) said on Monday that their Dupixent product had won approval from the European Commission to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), which is a condition that damages the esophagus.

"This latest approval establishes Dupixent as the only targeted medicine specifically indicated for eosinophilic esophagitis in the European Union," said George D. Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron.

