Union Catholic Girls Wins 9th Straight Title, Wischusen and Kaiser Smash Records at Union County T&F Championships

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Union Catholic girls continued their remarkable reign of supremacy with the greatest performance in meet history as the Vikings rang up a meet record 122.50 points on the way to a ninth straight title. Also, Jimmy Wischusen and Courtney Kaiser smashed records at Sunday's Union County Track and Field Championships at the Bennett Center.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Boys Basketball: Parsippany Hills Wins Over Montville, 68-57

PARSIPPANY, NJ -- The Parsippany Hills boys basketball team defeated Montville for the second time in four days, 68-57, Tuesday night. Julio Tatis scored 23 points for the Vikings (7-10), including nine of 10 free throws. Parsippany Hills had defeated Montville, 85-57, in the preliminary round of the Morris County...
MONTVILLE, NJ
Southern Boys Basketball Squad Falls 75-64 to Toms River North

TOMS RIVER - The Southern Regional Boys Basketball team went up against Toms River North on Monday hoping for a victory and a share of the Shore Conference Class A South title. It was not to be as North's defensive pressure and overall strength was too much for the Rams...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Kenilworth’s Twin Kicks Karate Holds Graduation

KENILWORTH, NJ - Twin Kicks Karate recently held a graduation this past Friday, Jan 27, to celebrate the students that were ready to advance to the next belt level. At the Twin Kicks studio students are tested towards the end of month on forms, self-defense, and sparring. The attendance of each graduation is based on the number of students that are ready to advance. This past graduation there were approximately 28 students.
KENILWORTH, NJ
West Essex YMCA Launching Annual Support Campaign with Evening Social on Feb. 8

LIVINGSTON, NJ – The West Essex YMCA is launching its annual fundraising campaign and inviting the community to get involved by attending a kick-off celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6-8 p.m. at the Eisenhower Conference Center, 290 W. Mt. Pleasant Ave., Livingston. The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for all children and adults in the community to access vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Randolph High School Presents 11th Annual Cabaret -- Featuring an Evening of Magical Music

RANDOLPH, NJ- Area residents are invited to attend the 11th annual Randolph High School Cabaret, “One Night with THE Mouse”, on Fri., Feb. 10th (snow date Feb.11th ) at Randolph High School, 511 Millbrook Avenue, Randolph, NJ. Doors open at 6 pm for tricky tray and 50/50, food tasting and the show to follow. Students from both the Randolph High School choirs and Randolph Middle School select choir will present their musical talents with an array of magical tunes while the audience enjoys a tasting from local restaurants such as the Black River Barn, Lotus Thai, Bensi Resturante Italiano and many more.
RANDOLPH, NJ
Plainfield Residents Make University of Rhode Island Dean's List

KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island announced its Fall 2022 Dean's List, and it includes residents from Plainfield. Lucia Furfaro-Rodriguez and Ben Rosen have fulfilled the requirements to be included on the Dean's List:. Full-time students who have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
You can vote for Holmdel's Jenny Ye

HOLMDEL, NJ: You can support Holmdel's Jenny Ye in pursuing her pageant dream!. Jenny Ye is a 2022 graduate of the WR Satz School in Holmdel, and is now a freshman in High School at MAST (Marine Academy of Science & Technology). She is a member of the Marine Technology High School of the Ministry of the Navy in Middletown NJ. TAPinto spoke with Jenny who commented, "I got involved in the pageant because I wanted to try something new and challenging. I have learned a lot during the experience, and I am so glad that I decided to step out of my comfort zone and take part in this event."
HOLMDEL, NJ
Hasbrouck Heights Land Use Board Meeting is Postponed

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ, - The February Land Use Board has canceled the Wednesday, February 1 meeting. The meeting has been rescheduled according to February 21, 2023. LAND USE BOARD MEETING CANCELLATION AND RE-SCHEDULE NOTICE: Notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Land Use Board of the Borough of Hasbrouck Heights, scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, 2023, has been cancelled and re-scheduled for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21th , 2023 at 7pm. All Business scheduled for Wednesday, February 1st will be heard on Tuesday 21st.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Kean University Coastal Team to Tackle Environmental Issues Along the Shore

UNION, NJ - A new research team created at Kean University will focus on environmental issues in the state’s coastal communities, part of the University’s mission as New Jersey’s urban research university. The new Kean coastal team will study and propose solutions to challenges stemming from climate...
UNION, NJ
Morris County-Based Local Theater Seeks Actors for Steel Magnolias

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Morris County based local theater group, The Roxbury Arts Alliance, is seeking actors and off-stage production helpers for the dramatic comedy Steel Magnolias, its next in-house production, said play director Michael Schroeder. Auditions will be held on Feb. 19 from 2 p.m. to 5...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Tickets for Morristown ONSTAGE Go On Sale Wednesday March 1

Morristown, NJ- Tickets for the 16th Annual Morristown ONSTAGE talent event will go on sale Wednesday February 1 at 12pm, announced the Morris Educational Foundation. The annual talent event, featuring the best amateur talent from Morristown, Morris Plains and Morris Township, will be held on Wednesday, March 1 at the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC). Doors will open at 6:30 pm and the show will begin at 7:00 pm.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Chip Cavanaugh selected as St. Paddy’s Day Parade Grand Marshal

BELMAR, NJ — The Grand Marshal for the 2023 Belmar/Lake Como Saint Patrick’s Day Parade has been selected, and is no other than Lake Como resident Chip Cavanaugh. Until 2022, the board would typically select one male Grand Marshal and one female Deputy Grand Marshal. Last year however Amanda Louise made parade history when she was chosen as the first female Grand Marshal alongside Craig Coyle. According to the parade’s executive board, because of the historical significance of the parade’s 50-year anniversary, Cavanaugh will “have this honor alone.” Next year, the tradition of one male and one female Grand Marshal will continue.
BELMAR, NJ
Chatham High Architecture Students Use Chatham Township Affordable Housing to Make Their Own Designs; Consult Mayor, Engineer

Chatham High School architecture students designed their own residential housing complex based on the current affordable housing developments happening in Chatham Township. In order to understand the project and learn from the real world professionals involved in this project, the students interviewed Chatham Township Mayor Ashley Felice and John Ruschke, the township engineer.
CHATHAM, NJ

