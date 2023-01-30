Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Journal Review
Hodges celebrates 25 years at Raybestos
Waynetta Hodges will celebrate 25 years of service with Raybestos Powertrain today. She started with Raybestos in 1998. She has held the positions of materials coordinator, inventory control supervisor and currently holds the position of materials manager. Her brother-in-law, Andy Emberton and niece, Christine Emberton, are also employed with Raybestos...
Journal Review
Harshbarger celebrates 30 years at HHSB
Hoosier Heartland State Bank is proud to recognize Tammy Harshbarger, vice president of ag and commercial lending, for 30 years with the bank. Harshbarger has been in banking for approximately 40 years. She began her career with HHSB in 1993 as a loan officer at the New Ross branch before being promoted to her current position.
Journal Review
Jean Elizabeth McAninch
Jean Elizabeth McAninch, 84, of Monticello passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Mulberry Health. She was born Oct. 28, 1938, at Ipswich, England, to the late William and Charlotte (Saddler) Polley. On Feb. 16, 1957, she married Merrill McAninch in Ipswich, England, and would have been married for 65...
Journal Review
Lois P. Kochell
Lois P. (Salts) Kochell, 90, formerly of Mellott and had been residing in Whitlock Place, Crawfordsville, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Whitlock Place. Lois was born March 6, 1932, at home, near Marshfield in Warren County, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late William Dewey and Dorothy Irene (Butler) Salts. She was raised in Covington, graduating from Covington High School in 1950. She later moved to Mellott in 1964 until just recently moving to Crawfordsville.
Journal Review
Irving Bressie
Irving Bressie of Crawfordsville passed away Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. He was 96. Irving was a 50-year member of the Montgomery County Lodge #50, where he served as a Past Master. He was a 50-year member of York Rite as well as a Past Master. He was Past High Priest of Montgomery County Shrine and Past Patron of Eastern Star. He was also a member of Scottish Rite. He was a faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church for many years.
Journal Review
Dallas Roberts
Dallas Roberts of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2023, at Franciscan Health of Lafayette. He was 80. Dallas worked at RR Donnelley for over 40 years, retiring in Nov. 2007. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene. He was an avid car enthusiast that collected hot rod magazines.
Journal Review
Tony Max Kashon
Tony Max Kashon, 82, formerly of Crawfordsville, passed Jan. 29, 2023, in Morgantown, West Virginia. Tony was born April 14, 1940, at Mecca, to Oscar and Bessie Kashon. After graduating from Mecca High School in 1958 he moved to Crawfordsville and worked at RR Donnelley & Sons until his retirement in 2002. During his retirement he worked for Wabash College in the art department. His hobbies included gardening, woodworking and carving. Tony was also known affectionately as NONNO the clown at festivals, parades, and parties for many years before retiring his beloved persona.
Journal Review
John Adrian Reynolds
John Adrian Reynolds, 81, of Marshall passed away Jan. 27, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born March 17, 1941, at Mitchell, Indiana, to the late Charlie and Olive (Self) Reynolds. John graduated from Waveland High School with the Class of 1959. On Feb. 18, 1961 he married Evelyn (Ingalsbe) Reynolds. She survives.
Journal Review
Margaret B. McClure
Margaret B. McClure, 90, of Crawfordsville passed away Jan. 20, 2023, at Signature Health/Parkwood in Lebanon. She was born July 3, 1932, at Crawfordsville, to Frank and Helen Biggs. She married James McClure. He passed away April 3, 2021. She had been an employee of AT&T for 35 years. Surviving...
Journal Review
Robert I. Burgner Jr.
Robert I. Burgner Jr., 85, of Veedersburg passed away at 2:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at OSF Healthcare in Danville, Illinois. Robert, also known as Bob or Bud to some, was born May 29, 1937, at Crawfordsville, the son of Robert I. Burgner Sr. and Charlotte Hetfield (Schwin) Burgner. He married Donna Marie Hunt on Nov. 24, 1963, at Indianapolis.
Journal Review
Lena Baird Shepherd
Lena Baird Shepherd, 90, of Veedersburg passed away at 5:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Franciscan Health Hospital, Crawfordsville. She had been in failing health the past several months. Lena was born Sept. 20, 1932, at Indianola, Illinois, the daughter of the late Verne and Delora Prunkard Baird. She...
Journal Review
Marvin F. Potter
Marvin F. Potter, 87, of Covington passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the home of his daughter in Covington. He had been in failing health. Marvin was born July 2, 1935, at Danville, Illinois. He was the son of the late Clarence Elijah and Elma Leona (Hilleary) Potter. Marvin was raised in the Bismark-Henning area and later moved to Fountain County and graduated from Richland Township High School in 1953. Following his graduation, Marvin entered the Army National Guard and served from 1953-1961. Marvin later began farming in Fountain County and later worked at the John Deere Implement Company in Mellott. He finally began working at Tee-Pak in Danville until his retirement in December of 1997.
Journal Review
John Wayburn Switzer
John Wayburn Switzer, 80, of Centerpoint, Indiana, passed away Jan. 29, 2023, while at St. Francis Hospital, Indianapolis. John was born June 21, 1942, at Linden, the son of Herbert “Pete” and Catherine (Coopman) Switzer. He graduated from Linden High School in 1960 and Ball State University with bachelor degrees in mathematics and physical education in 1964. While at Ball State, John was a founding member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.
WLFI.com
2023 Mrs. Tippecanoe County prepares for Mrs. Indiana pagent
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mrs. Indiana Pageant is just a little over a month away and Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko is preparing to take the stage March 4th for the first time in a decade. She shared with WLFI her unlikely start in the pageant world and what representing Tippecanoe County means to her.
Journal Review
Athenians and Warriors meet again in sectional opener
For the third time in the last four years Crawfordsville girls basketball will have to take on the Danville Warriors in the opening round of the Class 3A Sectional 25 on Wednesday which is hosted this year at Lebanon. Each of the last three seasons, the Warriors have been the team to end the Athenians season. A season ago it was in the sectional semi-finals and the two previous years it was in the opening round like this season.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House
A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy has a new location in the heart of downtown. Pancakes, French toast, breakfast nachos, and more. Sherman visited the new location to bring us more. Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House. A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy...
Journal Review
Mounties ready for tough sectional opener
The girls basketball post-season officially gets underway on Tuesday across the state of Indiana. For the Southmont Mounties they’re all set to open up play in the Class 2A Sectional 44 at Greencastle. South ended the regular season with a 11-10 overall record, a two win improvement over last season.
Journal Review
Nagele marks 10 years at HHSB
Adam Nagele, real estate specialist at Hoosier Heartland State Bank, is celebrating 10 years at the bank. Nagele began his career with HHSB in 2013 as assistant branch manager at the Crawfordsville South branch and was later promoted to branch manager before becoming a real estate specialist. He graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting and later became a certified branch manager in 2015 through the IBA.
Journal Review
Kellerman named to IU Dean’s List
Will Kellerman, son of Kevin and Holly Kellerman of Crawfordsville, has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Indiana University, Bloomington, O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. This honor is reserved for students who have earned a minimum 3.7 semester grade point average in a...
Journal Review
New Market Elementary
Character Counts (Responsibility): David Busenbark, Carson Barnhart. Character Counts (Responsibility): Silas Porter, Gavin High, Liam Page, Weston Hoskins. Character Counts (Responsibility): Ava Barclay, Paige Simpson, Caroline Nichols. High Honor Roll: Ainsley Anglin, Alexander Badertscher, Ava Barclay, Michael Bell-Grayson, Cole Boyd, Enzo Carr, Olivia Clark, Hadley Cornelius, Leo Cox, Braden Ford,...
