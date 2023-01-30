ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Adani fails to stem stock rout at Indian business empire

By INDRANIL MUKHERJEE, Nivrita GANGULY
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Un683_0kVm0NTU00
Stocks in some of Gautam Adani's companies clawed back some of last week's heavy losses that wiped out almost $45 billion off the Indian tycoon's vast business empire /AFP/File

Gautam Adani's vast Indian business empire lost billions more dollars in value on Monday after its rejection of claims of widespread fraud failed to reassure investors.

The slump was sparked by a report by US investment group Hindenburg Research that last week alleged a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades".

The three-day selloff has now erased a total of about $68 billion in the conglomerate's market value, according to Bloomberg News.

Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy both plunged another 20 percent on Monday and saw trading halted, after suffering the same fate Friday.

Adani Transmission ended 14.91 percent lower, although the group's flagship Adani Enterprises was 4.21 percent higher.

The fire sale has seen school-dropout-turned-tycoon Adani, who is viewed as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tumble from third on the Forbes real-time rich list.

On Monday the 60-year-old was eighth in the ranking, which put his wealth at $88.2 billion, down from almost $130 billion before the allegations.

He maintained his crown as Asia's richest man, although volatile trading earlier in the day saw him briefly overtaken by fellow Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani.

- 'Madoffs of Manhattan' -

Adani's conglomerate said it was the victim of a "maliciously mischievous" reputational attack and on Sunday issued a 413-page statement that it said rebutted Hindenburg's claims.

Dubbing Hindenburg the "Madoffs of Manhattan" -- a reference to crooked financier Bernie Madoff -- the statement said the researchers' allegations were "nothing but a lie".

"This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India," it said.

But the response failed to stem intense selling pressure across most of Adani's listed companies, while Hindenburg accused the group of "systematically looting the nation".

The allegations came as Adani seeks to raise an ambitious $2.5 billion via a stock sale, and despite Monday's rise Adani Enterprises shares remained well below the 3,112-3,276 rupees price range set for the offer -- making them cheaper to buy in the market.

Investors had subscribed for only three percent of the follow-on public offer (FPO), which is due to close on Tuesday, at the end of its second day of bidding on Monday.

But Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) gave the group a vote of confidence, saying it would buy one-sixth of the shares on offer, paying $400 million to do so.

Hindenburg said in response to Adani's statement that "India's future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation".

"In terms of substance, Adani's '413-page' response only included about 30 pages focused on issues related to our report," it said.

"The remainder of the response consisted of 330 pages of court records, along with 53 pages of high-level financials, general information, and details on irrelevant corporate initiatives, such as how it encourages female entrepreneurship and the production of safe vegetables."

Comments / 0

Related
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
AFP

AFP

105K+
Followers
39K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy