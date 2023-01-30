Read full article on original website
Indiana Shelter Dog with Two Different Color Eyes Is Looking for You [WATCH]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Zuma and I’m a 1 ½-year-old female shepherd mix from the VHS! Don’t want to toot my own horn, but I’ve been told I’m very smart and totally trainable. “Down” is a trick I’m still working on, but I’ll be a pro in no time! I’d be just as happy going on a run as I would just sitting on the couch and watching TV. As long as I’m with you and have had the opportunity to get my goofy zoomies out for the day, that’s all that really matters. I don’t seem to mind other dogs and have lived with kids. If I sound like the perfect family pet for you, come visit me at the VHS! My adoption fee is $150, which includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations.
Kentucky Woman Shares Why It’s So Important to Know Your Worth
It all started when I was young, with my mom always reminding me to know my worth. I've been thinking about that a lot lately in relation to everything in my life. So. like always, I want to share my thoughts with you. Self-worth is one of the most important...
Romance Doesn’t Have To Cost a Fortune – 5 Money Saving Ideas For Indiana Valentines
Valentine's Day is a time for love and romance, but if you're like most, it means spending too much money on expensive food, cards, gifts, and flowers. Luckily there are plenty of ways to celebrate your love without putting you in debt. How to Make Valentine's Day Special with Little...
Indiana Exotic Feline Rescue Is Home to Nearly 100 Cats and You Can Take a Tour
Big cats made a lot of headlines during the pandemic with the popularity of Tiger King, but did you know that there is a place in Indiana where big cats like those in the Netflix series go to live out the rest of their lives?. A Permanent Home. Located on...
Kentucky’s Home To 3 Giant Indoor Foam Amusement Arenas & One Just Opened
The kids are going to absolutely love this and probably some adults too. Kentucky is now home to three different giant indoor foam amusement arenas and we got a look inside. For all you Nerf Gun loving peeps this place is all about Nerf Wars and more. As a mom of three boys, I feel like I had my own personal indoor nerf arena while they were all growing up.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Mother and boyfriend indicted in baby's death
Matthew Stewart Kentucky Sport Boat, and Recreation Show. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cold Winds Continue to Blow. The sun is starting to shine on My Old Kentucky Home as we track another system that tries to swipe our southern counties with another messy mix. WATCH | Thousands of donated...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and people all over will be going on dates. If you're trying hard to impress your special someone, there's definitely a place in Kentucky to do just that. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date....
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in...
Upworthy
People are obsessed with Linda Skeens, the mystery woman who dominated a local fair's food contest
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 21, 2022. It has since been updated. Linda Skeens did not come to play at the Virginia-Kentucky (VA-KY) District Fair this year. She came to win—win big. The mysterious contestant dominated the June 13 competition by winning more than 25 of 80 contest categories (she competed in 29 categories) and the internet is now obsessed with her. Skeens was crowned the ultimate local fair champion after the VA-KY District Fair posted a list of winners on Facebook a few months ago. Skeens won every place in every category of baked goods—cake, pie, cookie, bread (both sweet and savory), brownie and candy—as well as many of the ones in canned food.
YAHOO!
Who is Cocaine Bear? Meet Kentucky's wildest, drug-fueled legend being turned into a movie
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The story of Kentucky's favorite party animal is heading to Hollywood. Our venerable "Cocaine Bear" is part of the plotline for an upcoming film. The real-life story is stranger than fiction. Back in 1985, a 175-pound black bear died from a massive cocaine overdose at the indirect hand of one of Kentucky's most notorious drug-smuggling criminals.
Indiana State Parks Hosting Bob Ross Themed 5K To Help Save Their Happy Little Trees
I grew up in the 90s, so you betcha I grew up watching The Joy of Painting on PBS. The show featured Bob Ross painting a landscape, and it was always so calming. He had a way of making a painting (or watching someone else paint) be enjoyable and calming. He was known for his positive demeanor and phrases like "no mistakes, just happy accidents" and "we'll put a happy little tree here." Bob Ross was truly an icon. Unfortunately, he passed away in 1995, but he has left quite a legacy behind him.
wdrb.com
Wounded Kentucky veteran surprised with new vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wounded veteran got a decked out surprised. Almost a year ago, a group of Jeff Wyler employees created the "Jeff Wyler Family First" committee to come up with ideas that could give back to the community. On Wednesday, they gave away a 2020 Toyota 4Rrunner,...
kentuckytoday.com
‘Desperate need’ for more Kentucky Baptist pastors, says pastoral trainer
GRAYSON, Ky. (KT) – Josh Schmidt does not consider himself to be the best person to lead a pastoral training group since he only has six years of ministry experience. But he said the need for Kentucky Baptist pastors is massive, especially in the eastern part of the state. So he's doing what he can to equip the called.
fox17.com
WATCH: Kentucky man, Las Vegas officer save man from burning car
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Kentucky man and Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) officer are being hailed as heroes after saving a man from a car seconds before it became engulfed in flames. LVPD reports on Friday afternoon, an officer and the Kentucky man pulled the driver from a burning car near Las...
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
14news.com
Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
