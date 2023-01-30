Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kduz.com
Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
minnesotanewsnetwork.com
Gopher volleyball makes it official with key transfer addition
The University of Minnesota volleyball program has announced the addition of graduate libero Kylie Murr to the program. Murr, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, has one year of eligibility remaining to use in 2023. “We’re thrilled to bring Kylie Murr to Minnesota for the 2023 season,”...
The Complete List of Egg Prices in Southern Minnesota
I did my usual grocery shopping last night and while I would like to go to Hy-Vee sometimes the things I want a slightly cheaper at Target. And I would go to Walmart but all the Walmarts are out of my way, so therefore, I go to Target (then I can get my Target serotonin for the week).
Top 15 Spots In Rochester To Buy The Most Amazing Flowers
Top 15 Places to Buy Gorgeous Fresh Flowers in Rochester, Minnesota. There is just something amazing about a bouquet of fresh flowers that brightens up a day. Next time you are on the search for a place in Rochester, Minnesota that sells gorgeous flowers, just use the list below. I searched and found 15 places in the area that are ready to help you create the most gorgeous bouquet or fresh flower arrangements for someone that you love.
Minnesota: Home to Two More Sensational Breweries!
Surprise! I got more exciting Minnesota Brewery news for you! While I just shared that one Twin Cities Brewery Closed (See: Shocking And Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes), there are now TWO breweries opening up in the Twin Cities!. Bricksworth Beer Co.'s second location is set to open this...
Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois Stores on List of Latest Closings
We knew that the list from Bed Bath and Beyond would be coming out at some point with the latest closings and today was the day. According to USAToday.com, 80+ stores will be closing, and sadly, stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are on the list. 87 Bed Bath...
When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening in Rochester?
When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening In Rochester, Minnesota?. I have to admit, I've gone in to scope out the old Joann Fabrics store to check and see if prices were being reduced for the big move. As of right now, it doesn't look like it. All I saw were regular-priced and normal-sale items. But, I did hear a nugget of info that I know people have been wondering about - when the new store over by North Target is planning to open.
fox9.com
Train from Minneapolis to Duluth: MnDOT optimistic about securing route funding
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of discussion, a long-awaited passenger train route running from the Twin Cities to Duluth could finally get state funding from the Minnesota legislature. Funding for the proposed Northern Lights Express route is under consideration in committee. The train route has been discussed for years,...
krocnews.com
Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant
Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Park Board considers removing Sibley from name of city park
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is set to review possible name changes for Sibley Park. The park spans two city blocks at Longfellow Avenue and 40th Street East. The park is named for Minnesota's first governor Henry Sibley. Sibley was also responsible for the mass execution at Mankato. The push to change the park's name is the latest in a series of similar decisions to rename Minnesota schools, parks, and lakes. There is also an effort to change the name of Sibley State Park near New London.
The Voice Contestant Corey Kent To Perform In Minnesota
2023 is already gearing up to be a great concert year for Minnesota with Blake Shelton making a stop at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul on his "Back to the Honky Tonk" Tour in February. Closer to home for those living in the Twin Ports, on February 18th,...
Popular Movie Star Spotted In Minnesota Again Over The Weekend
The major movie star was seen spending time in a town in Minnesota last year and it looks like he visited again over the weekend. Last summer the big movie star Gerard Butler was spotted spending time with locals in Rochester, Minnesota. Two officers from the Olmstead County Sherriff's Office were working at a local fair when they spotted Gerard Butler. Of course, they had to take a picture with the '300' star. You can see him smiling and hugging the two officers in the photo:
Rescheduled ‘Bold & Cold’ Activities a ‘Go’ for This Weekend in Owatonna
Many of last weekend's 'Bold & Cold' Festival events and activities in Owatonna were postponed because it was a little TOO bold and cold -- and were rescheduled for this weekend. It looks like a brilliant move, because instead of wind chills near twenty below last weekend, we should be...
valleynewslive.com
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
One Minnesota City, The Best in The Country to Find a Single Man
"All the single ladies, all the single ladies" Sorry, it's all that came to mind when I read an article sharing where all the singles are. According to Thriving Center of Psychology and based off data from the U.S. Census the cities with the most singles include these top 5 cities:
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
This Minnesota Town Has Most Single Men In United States
New data says this town in Minnesota is where you can find the Most Single Men in any town in the United States. If you are trying to find a guy before Valentine's Day you may want to head to Minneapolis, Minnesota. There are more than 127 million single people...
Rochester Area Jobless Rate Above 2% For First Time in 9 Months
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Seasonal factors helped push unemployment rates higher across the region in December and Olmsted County recorded a jobless rate above 2% for the first time in 9 months. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the unemployment rate...
Arrests Made in Southern Minnesota Juvenile Fentanyl Overdoses
Update: 2-1 10 a.m. Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota made three arrests in connection with the suspected fentanyl overdoses of three juveniles. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the Mankato Department of Public Safety used Narcan when they responded to three separate incidents that involved a juvenile overdosing on fentanyl on Tuesday. One juvenile remains hospitalized in critical condition, another was hospitalized then released and a third did not require hospitalization.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0