Faribault, MN

Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
Gopher volleyball makes it official with key transfer addition

The University of Minnesota volleyball program has announced the addition of graduate libero Kylie Murr to the program. Murr, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, has one year of eligibility remaining to use in 2023. “We’re thrilled to bring Kylie Murr to Minnesota for the 2023 season,”...
Top 15 Spots In Rochester To Buy The Most Amazing Flowers

Top 15 Places to Buy Gorgeous Fresh Flowers in Rochester, Minnesota. There is just something amazing about a bouquet of fresh flowers that brightens up a day. Next time you are on the search for a place in Rochester, Minnesota that sells gorgeous flowers, just use the list below. I searched and found 15 places in the area that are ready to help you create the most gorgeous bouquet or fresh flower arrangements for someone that you love.
Minnesota: Home to Two More Sensational Breweries!

Surprise! I got more exciting Minnesota Brewery news for you! While I just shared that one Twin Cities Brewery Closed (See: Shocking And Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes), there are now TWO breweries opening up in the Twin Cities!. Bricksworth Beer Co.'s second location is set to open this...
When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening in Rochester?

When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening In Rochester, Minnesota?. I have to admit, I've gone in to scope out the old Joann Fabrics store to check and see if prices were being reduced for the big move. As of right now, it doesn't look like it. All I saw were regular-priced and normal-sale items. But, I did hear a nugget of info that I know people have been wondering about - when the new store over by North Target is planning to open.
Train from Minneapolis to Duluth: MnDOT optimistic about securing route funding

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of discussion, a long-awaited passenger train route running from the Twin Cities to Duluth could finally get state funding from the Minnesota legislature. Funding for the proposed Northern Lights Express route is under consideration in committee. The train route has been discussed for years,...
Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant

Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
Minneapolis Park Board considers removing Sibley from name of city park

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is set to review possible name changes for Sibley Park. The park spans two city blocks at Longfellow Avenue and 40th Street East. The park is named for Minnesota's first governor Henry Sibley. Sibley was also responsible for the mass execution at Mankato. The push to change the park's name is the latest in a series of similar decisions to rename Minnesota schools, parks, and lakes. There is also an effort to change the name of Sibley State Park near New London.
Popular Movie Star Spotted In Minnesota Again Over The Weekend

The major movie star was seen spending time in a town in Minnesota last year and it looks like he visited again over the weekend. Last summer the big movie star Gerard Butler was spotted spending time with locals in Rochester, Minnesota. Two officers from the Olmstead County Sherriff's Office were working at a local fair when they spotted Gerard Butler. Of course, they had to take a picture with the '300' star. You can see him smiling and hugging the two officers in the photo:
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota

This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
Arrests Made in Southern Minnesota Juvenile Fentanyl Overdoses

Update: 2-1 10 a.m. Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota made three arrests in connection with the suspected fentanyl overdoses of three juveniles. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the Mankato Department of Public Safety used Narcan when they responded to three separate incidents that involved a juvenile overdosing on fentanyl on Tuesday. One juvenile remains hospitalized in critical condition, another was hospitalized then released and a third did not require hospitalization.
