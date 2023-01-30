Read full article on original website
Related
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
ScienceBlog.com
One solution to America’s opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America’s deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose.
Federal law no longer requires paperwork for some opioid use disorder prescriptions, but does require training
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — On Jan. 25, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced that a part of the federal omnibus bill removes a federal requirement for medical practitioners to submit a Notice of Intent to prescribe some medication. The DATA Waiver (X-Waiver) required practitioners to submit...
These benefits will disappear when Biden ends the Covid national and public health emergencies in May
President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11, the White House said Monday. That means that many Americans could have to start paying for Covid-19 testing and treatment after the declarations cease.
Phys.org
Across the US, White neighborhoods have more greenery, fewer dilapidated buildings, fewer multi-family homes: Study
Historic redlining and other racist policies have led to present-day racial and economic segregation and disinvestment in many cities across the United States. Research has shown how neighborhood characteristics and resources are associated with health disparities such as preterm birth and asthma, but most of these studies are limited in scale and overlook many aspects in a neighborhood that are difficult to measure, including dilapidated buildings and crosswalks.
newsnationnow.com
Opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl rising in cities across US
(NewsNation) — A synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s is falling back into the hands of Americans. Nitazines, nicknamed Frankenstein opioids, are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and is...
Black OB-GYN MD’s to Address Unnecessary Deaths of Black Women in 2023
With the overall U.S. maternal mortality rate (MMR) on the rise, the data behind the African American community paints an even more devastating picture, where the CDC and October 2022 GAO report that the Black Maternal Mortality Rate in 2021 was 68.9 deaths per 100,000 (approximately 2,480 women) compared to 26.1 per 100,000 (about 940 women).
US News and World Report
U.S. Remains an Outlier in Firearm Possession, Gun-Related Deaths
January has been another month of devastating gun violence in the United States, as a string of mass shootings impacted communities in California. The headlines have become all too familiar for Americans, who have endured a seemingly endless slew of firearm-related violence in recent years. Indeed, the U.S. continues to...
Legalizing Marijuana Doesn't Raise Drug, Alcohol Abuse: Study
An average adult living in a U.S. state with legal weed isn’t more likely to have a substance abuse problem than their twin living where it’s banned. In fact, a twin in a state with legal marijuana is slightly less likely to develop a drinking problem or drive drunk than their sibling, researchers found.
Recreational Cannabis Laws Show Positive Impact On Opioid Crisis By Decreasing Codeine Demand, NIDA-Backed Study
As opioid-related overdose deaths across the nation continue to mount at an alarming rate, a new study offers some hope for those states where marijuana is legal. A study has shown that cannabis-legal states are seeing a decrease in demand for one dangerous opioid – codeine. This well-known pain...
Hit Hard by Opioid Crisis, Canadian Province Decriminalizes Small Amounts of Hard Drugs
TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- To fight an urgent opioid overdose crisis, a Canadian province took an unusual step on Tuesday. British Columbia decriminalized small amounts of several hard drugs. This includes up to 2.5 grams of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, the province's Ministry of Mental Health and...
Lawmakers Pledge to Fight for Comprehensive Action on Stillbirths
A ProPublica investigation found the U.S. lagging other developed nations in reducing the number of stillbirths. Lawmakers say increased funding will be key to any improvement.
Poll Finds Many U.S. Women Confused About Medical Abortion
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Changes in U.S. abortion laws have prompted confusion among women about medication abortion and emergency contraception, or the “morning-after” pill. A new poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) underscores this lack of awareness about what’s legal or not from state to state, including whether a full abortion ban is in place or abortions are allowed. Pollsters surveyed a nationally representative sample of...
Florida Has a Right to Destroy its Universities
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.Elections have consequences. Florida’s governor has decided to root out wrong-think at one of Florida’s public colleges, and his harebrained meddling will likely harm the school, but he has every right to do it.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. Republicans’ 2024 magical thinking March 2023 cover story: We’ve lost the plot. Montana’s Black mayor Florida’s Soviet CommissarsFlorida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has set out to ruin...
Parents reveal their top concerns about their children
It's a sign of the post-public health emergency times. More than getting hooked on drugs, more than becoming pregnant or getting someone pregnant, and more than being the victim of gun violence, parents' biggest concern related to their kids is that they'll struggle with anxiety or depression, according to Pew Research Center data released on Tuesday.
MedicalXpress
'There are two Americas': Pregnancy-related deaths up to three times more likely in states with abortion bans
Women in states with abortions bans are up to three times more likely to die during pregnancy, childbirth or soon after giving birth, according to a new report. The report, published last week by the nonprofit research organization the Gender Equity Policy Institute, also found that states with abortion bans have higher infant mortality rates and teen pregnancy rates.
Experts urge better opioid rescue drug access to save lives
Jessie Blanchard started small nearly five years ago, just trying to get enough of the rescue drug naloxone that reverses opioid overdoses to keep her daughter from dying from an overdose.She pleaded with colleagues at the college where she’s an adjunct teacher in Albany, Georgia, to use their prescription benefits to get two doses every six months.Now she loads her Jeep every week and heads out with a few other volunteers to bring the antidote — commonly known by its brand name Narcan — to hundreds of others in the town of 70,000. At parking lots and intersections she...
African Americans and the opioid crisis
The African American opiate crisis is a major problem in the United States. In 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the death rate from overdoses involving. opioids was more than twice as high for African Americans as for whites. The reasons for this disparity are complex...
I lost a child to opioids. Compassion, not criminalization, could spare others my grief.
I lost my son, Tyler, to an accidental overdose. Parents’ hurt and anger are too often manipulated to punish the wrong people.
Comments / 0