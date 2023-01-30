ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Phys.org

Across the US, White neighborhoods have more greenery, fewer dilapidated buildings, fewer multi-family homes: Study

Historic redlining and other racist policies have led to present-day racial and economic segregation and disinvestment in many cities across the United States. Research has shown how neighborhood characteristics and resources are associated with health disparities such as preterm birth and asthma, but most of these studies are limited in scale and overlook many aspects in a neighborhood that are difficult to measure, including dilapidated buildings and crosswalks.
newsnationnow.com

Opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl rising in cities across US

(NewsNation) — A synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s is falling back into the hands of Americans. Nitazines, nicknamed Frankenstein opioids, are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and is...
TENNESSEE STATE
Black Enterprise

Black OB-GYN MD’s to Address Unnecessary Deaths of Black Women in 2023

With the overall U.S. maternal mortality rate (MMR) on the rise, the data behind the African American community paints an even more devastating picture, where the CDC and October 2022 GAO report that the Black Maternal Mortality Rate in 2021 was 68.9 deaths per 100,000 (approximately 2,480 women) compared to 26.1 per 100,000 (about 940 women).
US News and World Report

U.S. Remains an Outlier in Firearm Possession, Gun-Related Deaths

January has been another month of devastating gun violence in the United States, as a string of mass shootings impacted communities in California. The headlines have become all too familiar for Americans, who have endured a seemingly endless slew of firearm-related violence in recent years. Indeed, the U.S. continues to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HealthDay

Legalizing Marijuana Doesn't Raise Drug, Alcohol Abuse: Study

An average adult living in a U.S. state with legal weed isn’t more likely to have a substance abuse problem than their twin living where it’s banned. In fact, a twin in a state with legal marijuana is slightly less likely to develop a drinking problem or drive drunk than their sibling, researchers found.
The Herald News

Poll Finds Many U.S. Women Confused About Medical Abortion

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Changes in U.S. abortion laws have prompted confusion among women about medication abortion and emergency contraception, or the “morning-after” pill. A new poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) underscores this lack of awareness about what’s legal or not from state to state, including whether a full abortion ban is in place or abortions are allowed. Pollsters surveyed a nationally representative sample of...
The Atlantic

Florida Has a Right to Destroy its Universities

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.Elections have consequences. Florida’s governor has decided to root out wrong-think at one of Florida’s public colleges, and his harebrained meddling will likely harm the school, but he has every right to do it.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. Republicans’ 2024 magical thinking March 2023 cover story: We’ve lost the plot. Montana’s Black mayor Florida’s Soviet CommissarsFlorida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has set out to ruin...
FLORIDA STATE
94.3 The Point

Parents reveal their top concerns about their children

It's a sign of the post-public health emergency times. More than getting hooked on drugs, more than becoming pregnant or getting someone pregnant, and more than being the victim of gun violence, parents' biggest concern related to their kids is that they'll struggle with anxiety or depression, according to Pew Research Center data released on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
MedicalXpress

'There are two Americas': Pregnancy-related deaths up to three times more likely in states with abortion bans

Women in states with abortions bans are up to three times more likely to die during pregnancy, childbirth or soon after giving birth, according to a new report. The report, published last week by the nonprofit research organization the Gender Equity Policy Institute, also found that states with abortion bans have higher infant mortality rates and teen pregnancy rates.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Experts urge better opioid rescue drug access to save lives

Jessie Blanchard started small nearly five years ago, just trying to get enough of the rescue drug naloxone that reverses opioid overdoses to keep her daughter from dying from an overdose.She pleaded with colleagues at the college where she’s an adjunct teacher in Albany, Georgia, to use their prescription benefits to get two doses every six months.Now she loads her Jeep every week and heads out with a few other volunteers to bring the antidote — commonly known by its brand name Narcan — to hundreds of others in the town of 70,000. At parking lots and intersections she...
ALBANY, GA
rolling out

African Americans and the opioid crisis

The African American opiate crisis is a major problem in the United States. In 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the death rate from overdoses involving. opioids was more than twice as high for African Americans as for whites. The reasons for this disparity are complex...

