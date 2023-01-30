ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Brock Purdy discusses elbow injury following 49ers 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship

By Sean Cunningham
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AaDLY_0kVlz52800

PHILADELPHIA (KTXL) – 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy talks about the injury to his elbow that he sustained in the first quarter of Sunday’s 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship.

Super Bowl LVII will air on FOX 40 in the Sacramento area

He also mentions the pain and limitations he experienced, having to go back out to play given the injury to his backup Josh Johnson, and the emotional toll the season-ending defeat had on San Francisco’s locker room.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Crash on Interstate 80 leaves one dead, one injured

(KTXL) — One person died and one person was injured in a crash on Interstate 80 near Greenback Lane, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Sacramento Metro Fire said that the accident occurred around 12:45 early Sunday morning. One person died and another was injured and taken to a local hospital for further treatment, according […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Azeez Al-Shaair discusses the 49ers emotional 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship

PHILADELPHIA (KTXL) – 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair talks about Sunday’s emotional, season ending loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship, falling one game short of the Super Bowl for the second straight year, Philadelphia’s impressive offense led by Jalen Hurts and losing two quarterbacks in the game, as both Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLINGDALE, PA
CBS Sports

NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries

After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Went Viral Sunday Night

Brock Purdy's wild rookie season came to an end on Sunday night, in an unfortunate way. The 49ers were blown out by the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy had to leave the game due to an arm injury in the first half. It'll be interesting to see what happens with Purdy moving forward. Do the ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
ClutchPoints

4 49ers most to blame after NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers’ season just ended with a whimper and even more injuries. They got absolutely blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-7, on the road in the NFC Championship Game. It was an anti-climactic and painful finish to a campaign that was once filled with so much promise. Here we’ll discuss the 49ers most to blame for their NFC Championship loss vs. the 49ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Look: 49ers Star Gave Gift To Brock Purdy Tuesday

Brock Purdy received some tough news this week, with reports indicating that he tore the UCL in his throwing elbow during the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. The injury diagnosis casts doubt upon Purdy's place in the 49ers' quarterback plans for ...
SAN JOSE, CA
numberfire.com

49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
FOX40

Suspect arrested in deadly I-5 shooting in Stockton, CHP says

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Stockton. •Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole in Tracy The shooting happened near I-5 and March Lane on Jan. 26, and officers were notified of the shooting around 9:05 p.m.  At the scene, officers […]
STOCKTON, CA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo was not cleared to play ahead of the game against the Eagles and found himself watching from the bench as both QBs Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson went down with injuries. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX40

FOX40

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy