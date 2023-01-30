Brock Purdy discusses elbow injury following 49ers 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship

PHILADELPHIA (KTXL) – 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy talks about the injury to his elbow that he sustained in the first quarter of Sunday’s 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship.

He also mentions the pain and limitations he experienced, having to go back out to play given the injury to his backup Josh Johnson, and the emotional toll the season-ending defeat had on San Francisco’s locker room.

