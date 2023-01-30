George Kittle on enduring another loss in the NFC Championship as 49ers fall to Eagles 31-7
PHILADELPHIA (KTXL) – 49ers tight end George Kittle talks about the emotions following Sunday’s 31-7 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia, the injuries to both quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson crippling the offense and enduring the pain of back-to-back losses in the NFC Championship game.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
