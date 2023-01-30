49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discusses injury riddled loss to Eagles in NFC Championship
PHILADELPHIA (KTXL) – Following Sunday's season ending 31-7 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed losing quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, says Purdy was unable to throw when he returned to the game with an elbow injury and talks about dropping the NFC Championship in consecutive seasons.
