22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
rew-online.com
NYC MULTIFAMILY INVESTMENT SALES ENJOYS BEST YEAR SINCE 2016 ACCORDING TO ARIEL PROPERTY ADVISORS 2022 REPORT
Multifamily sales experienced substantial growth in 2022 after several sluggish years, according to the recently released. Ariel Property Advisors 2022 Multifamily Year in Review. With $13.2 billion in dollar volume for buildings featuring 10 or more residential units, and 506 transactions in total, the report reveals that 2022 was the...
techaiapp.com
Gilded-Age Mansion in New York City Lists for US$80 Million
Located along New York City’s iconic Fifth Avenue on Manhattan is a Gilded-Age mansion that spans 20,000 square feet and it is one of the few remaining buildings from the late 1800s. Named the Benjamin N. Duke House, this stately limestone-and-brick property is listed on the market for an asking price of US$80 million.
rew-online.com
PBC welcomes two new full-floor tenants to trophy Midtown office tower
JLL has completed two leases totaling 32,293 square feet on behalf of Property & Building Corporation Ltd. (PBC) at 452 Fifth Ave., the 30-story trophy glass tower located steps from Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan. The pharmaceutical corporation, Novartis, has leased the entire 15,865-square-foot 12th floor for its first New...
Commercial Observer
UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City
The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
rew-online.com
CoreNet NYC Hosts 2023 New Year’s Party at Ascent Lounge
CoreNet Global NYC hosted its annual New Year’s Party on Wednesday, January 18 from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Ascent Lounge. The event brought together more than 350 members of the CoreNet Global NYC Chapter to celebrate the new year with a cocktail. and networking reception. CoreNet...
Commercial Observer
Midtown Office Building Next to Future Amazon HQ Hits Market for $33M
A 12-story building next to Amazon’s future Manhattan headquarters has hit the market for the first time in more than a century, with its owner hoping to transform the 1916 asset into a new modern boutique office development, Commercial Observer has learned. Colliers and B6 Real Estate Advisors are...
tourcounsel.com
Americana Manhasset | Shopping mall in New York
Americana Manhasset is an upscale, open-air shopping mall located in Manhasset, in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York, United States. It is located along a stretch of Northern Boulevard commonly referred to as the Miracle Mile of Manhasset. Developed by Gerace & Castagna, Incorporated, the Americana Manhasset opened...
Historic Garment District Plans Thousands of New Apartments in Dramatic Rezoning
The Garment District Alliance has released an ambitious new residential and rezoning study for the historic area — which, if enacted, could add as many as 3,225 new housing units to the neighborhood over the next decade. The plan, detailed in a research report by the alliance, says that the Midtown sub-neighborhood, which runs from […] The post Historic Garment District Plans Thousands of New Apartments in Dramatic Rezoning appeared first on W42ST.
NBC New York
I-Team: License Plate Covers Still for Sale at Big-Name Stores, Despite NYC Ban
According to a law passed by the New York City Council last spring, the sale of anything that obscures a vehicle license plate is now banned in the five boroughs. But that hasn’t stopped some of the biggest names in auto parts from cashing in on plastic plate covers.
Eater
One of NYC’s Most Exclusive Restaurants Acts As If the Rules Don’t Apply
Casa Cruz, the exclusive London social club and restaurant that debuted an NYC location last year, temporarily closed this week due to permitting issues, according to the New York Post. As of January 30, the restaurant received notice from the Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene, that it would have to shut down operations due to bucking the rules, and allegedly “operating without a permit.” A representative tells says the temporary closure was “due to a clerical error” and reopened last night. Casa Cruz is located in a Beaux-Arts Mansion on East 61 Street, filled with artwork by Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, and David Hockney, with no shortage of celebrity spottings. It is one of a spattering of new restaurants in the city that function as a private dining club for the elite. Update: February 1, 2023, 11:23 a.m.: This article was updated to include information from a spokesperson that Casa Cruz has reopened.
rew-online.com
Mohegan Named Casino Operator for Soloviev Group’s NYC Casino Bid
Soloviev Group, a pioneer and leader in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable development, announces that Mohegan has joined its bid as the casino partner of Freedom Plaza. This announcement comes as a result of the New York State Gaming Commission’s Request for Applications to develop and operate up to three downstate casinos and strategically leverages the category expertise, values, long-term vision, and culture of Mohegan and Soloviev Group which are well aligned.
PLANetizen
Manhattan Preservation Groups Block New Development—On a ‘Historic’ Parking Lot
A lot currently being used for parking in Manhattan’s South Street Seaport Historic District could be transformed into hundreds of units of housing—that is, if the parking lot wasn’t historically landmarked. As Ginia Bellafante explains in The New York Times, when a developer proposed a 26-story building...
therealdeal.com
Developer pitches 585 apartments on Bergen County office campus
A large office campus in Bergen County could soon be home to hundreds of apartments. Developer S. Hekemian Group is proposing a 585-unit, market-rate project at 400 Parsons Pond Road in Franklin Lakes, the site of a former IBM and Express Scripts office complex, NorthJersey.com reported. The 89-acre property off...
rew-online.com
Brown Harris Stevens Celebrates 150 Year Anniversary at NYC’s Metropolitan Club
Brown Harris Stevens (BHS), the premier privately held real estate brokerage, marked its 150-year anniversary with a lavish party at New York City’s Metropolitan Club. On Wednesday, January 25th, more than 1,000 agents, executives, and staff from around the. country were treated to three floors of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres,...
New York City Is Cracking Down on Short-Term Airbnb Rentals
New York could soon lose as many as 10,000 of its 40,0000 Airbnbs because of a city-wide crack down on illegal short-term rentals. Per a report from The Guardian, New York City introduced Local Law 18 last year, which required short-term rentals to be registered with the city. Now, it is cracking down on hosts by mandating they prove that they reside in the rented properties and that the home is up to safety code, among other things.
waste360.com
NYC Department of Sanitation Announces New First Deputy Commissioner and New Chief of Department
New York City Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced the promotion of two longtime public servants to senior roles in the upper echelons of leadership of the nation’s largest municipal waste agency, swearing them into office in a ceremony at Sanitation’s Lower Manhattan headquarters earlier today. Javier...
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
Crab House New York
Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. We were very pleased to find this all-you-can-eat seafood stop at the heart of New York City. Crab House serves up mouthwatering fresh shellfish cooked in an array of ways in a relaxed and fun setting. Sit down to a large table with family and friends at a casual paper topped table. You’ll be handed bibs by your server preparing you for a feast to remember. The all-you-can-eat menu is on a small sheet of paper and you can check off all you desire while each dish is brought piping hot to your table.
Time Out Global
These sea walls might soon be installed around NYC to protect us from coastal storms
If Hurricane Sandy taught us anything, it’s that the threat of coastal flooding and storm surges in New York City is a real one. Last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a massive proposal aimed at protecting the entire New York Harbor area from related issues and, now, the government agency just made public a new series of renderings that demonstrate how, exactly, the plans might affect the look and feel of the city's waterfront.
Hochul offers $1.6B MTA bailout on backs of NYC workers, biz, casinos in $227B budget
The money train is back! Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed giving the Metropolitan Transportation Authority a rescue package worth as much as $1.6 billion on Wednesday, answering the agency’s prayers for a bailout. MTA officials have said that without an injection of new funding, they would be forced to slash subway, bus and commuter railroad service to compensate for dramatic declines in ridership — and farebox revenues — since the coronavirus pandemic erupted. However, Hochul’s budget briefing shows that the governor will not press the MTA for savings beyond those already promised by the agency — despite investigations by The Post and other news organizations that...
