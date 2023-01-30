The sun in Aquarius illuminates the communication sector of your chart, creating a busy atmosphere in your life, Sagittarius! A discussion could take an unexpected turn and your plans may abruptly shift as the sun in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus on February 3. Sometimes a change in routine is exactly what you need! You may discover something unexpected in your neighborhood that you never knew about before. A brilliant idea may be shared. Astrologers regard Sagittarius as one of the most adaptable, flexible signs in the zodiac, so while these changes could be a surprise, you’ll likely go with the flow and make the most of it.

