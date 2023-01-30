Read full article on original website
Your 2023 Money Horoscope
As we enter the new year, many of us are looking for ways to improve our financial situation. Your zodiac sign can offer valuable insights into the year ahead. Here is your financial horoscope for each zodiac sign in 2023:
msn.com
A Guide To Your Financial Horoscope Based On The 2023 Zodiac
The money horoscope for 2023 will help you prepare and plan for the expenses that will be incurred during this year. If one has a basic idea of money gains, debts, crisis, expenses and abundance relating to money, one can plan the finances well in advance. You can stay alert if your financial situation for 2023 isn’t quite promising and on the other hand, you may invest, spend and splurge if the stars foretell otherwise. Let’s check what your financial horoscope will look like in 2023.
Bustle
Here's Your Horoscope For February 2023
February is a retrograde-free month! Mark your calendar for Feb. 5, as the Full Moon in courageous Leo brings celebratory endings that aren't exactly what you expected. Be consistent with your efforts, self-aware, and strong enough to venture out of your comfort zone to reach the heights of your potential.
Today’s daily horoscope for Feb. 3, 2023
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Bundled in with praise and admiration will be requests and expectations. If appreciation obligates you, it’s not appreciation so much as manipulation. You shouldn’t have to agree to anything to be liked. PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The toll to the future is paid with...
What 2023 has in store for your love life according to astrology
Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.We asked astrologists for their predictions on how...
Good News Network
Your 2023 Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of January 7, 2023. “I’m homesick all the time,” writes author Sarah Addison Allen. “I just don’t know where home is. There’s this promise of happiness out there. I know it. I even feel it sometimes. But it’s like chasing the moon. Just when I think I have it, it disappears into the horizon.” If you have ever felt pangs like hers, Capricorn, I predict they will fade in 2023. That’s because I expect you will clearly identify the feeling of home you want—and thereby make it possible to find and create the place, the land, and the community where you will experience a resounding peace and stability.
Weekly Horoscope: January 30 - February 5
The sun clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, at 9:50 PM on Friday, February 3. How we see the world is changing, quickly and spontaneously. Perspectives are being challenged. Love plant Venus clashes with Mars, the planet of willpower, at 10:28 PM on Saturday, February 4, pushing us to...
Allure
How the Full Snow Moon on February 5 Will Impact You Astrologically
The weather outside is frightful, though the full moon in Leo will be anything but. Depending on where you're located, you may be in the midst of a serious cold snap, with temperatures dangerously low all over the U.S. It is therefore a small blessing that, during this often-dreary month of February, we receive a full moon in Leo, a warm-weather sign that brings with it a bit of fun energy to light up the darkness. On Sunday February 5, 2023, at 1:28 p.m. (EST), the full moon — or, the "Full Snow Moon," but more on that in a moment — will culminate.
boldsky.com
Monthly Horoscope February 2023: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Kudos to making through the first month of the new year 2023, and now February is here. There might have been post-holiday hangover, the pressure of continuing the new year resolutions coupled with hangover and nostalgia of the past year. Check out your monthly horoscope here and know how the stars of your fate will impact your life, love, career, education, job, marriage, business, finances and health. Here's how it will affect all zodiac signs. Know the opportunities and challenges that you will be coming across this month.
StyleCaster
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Expect the Unexpected, Especially in Your Relationships
If you feel like things haven’t been going your way lately, there’s a lot of cosmic evidence that your luck will turn around this week. Your horoscope for the week of January 9 to 15 starts with Monday’s charismatic, friendly and determined Leo moon (representing our emotional support structure) that can magically open doors that were once completely shut to you. People might get jealous or resentful of you now, but don’t let that stop you from becoming the star you were meant to be.
Your Feb. 5 Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Take a Risk
Unfortunately, your Feb. 5 weekly horoscope is not for the faint of heart. It is action packed with celestial transits and a few twists and turns that may shake things up a bit. You'll want to stand firm in your individual reality and allow for the Aquarius crystal visions to illuminate the path forward.
collective.world
Your Best/Luckiest Day of 2023, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
The astrological forecast for 2023 is characterized by a theme of change due to the fact that several significant planets affecting collective consciousness will enter new signs — including Pluto leaning into Aquarius, Saturn heading into Pisces, and Jupiter molding into Taurus. Despite the potential for some chaos, this shift also presents opportunities for positive alignments and deeper partnerships when it comes to our careers, our friendships, and everything else that we pour our passion into.
Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, February 2023
The sun in Aquarius illuminates the communication sector of your chart, creating a busy atmosphere in your life, Sagittarius! A discussion could take an unexpected turn and your plans may abruptly shift as the sun in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus on February 3. Sometimes a change in routine is exactly what you need! You may discover something unexpected in your neighborhood that you never knew about before. A brilliant idea may be shared. Astrologers regard Sagittarius as one of the most adaptable, flexible signs in the zodiac, so while these changes could be a surprise, you’ll likely go with the flow and make the most of it.
KATU.com
2023 Valentine's Day Horoscopes
AstroTwins Tali and Ophira Edut, astrologers to the stars and co-authors of “The AstroTwins’ 2023 Horoscope”, joined us to share love predictions for Valentine’s Day. For more horoscopes from Tali and Ophira visit the AstroTwins' website astrostyle.com.
Free Will Astrology (2/1/23)
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): "I want to raise up the magic world all round me and live strongly and quietly there," wrote Aquarian author Virginia Woolf in her diary. What do you think she meant by "raise up the magic world all round me"? More importantly, how would you raise up the magic world around you? Meditate fiercely and generously on that tantalizing project. The coming weeks will be an ideal time to attend to such a wondrous possibility. You now have extra power to conjure up healing, protection, inspiration and mojo for yourself.
cntraveller.com
February horoscope 2023: why this month is ideal for beach getaways and group trips
Your February horoscope 2023 brings lots of good news. The month kicks off with the Sun, Mercury, and Saturn in Aquarius, making it an especially social time. Ruled by Saturn, Aquarius is a sign that speaks to social order, groups and communities, and the ideas necessary to improve societal systems. When planets are in Aquarius, you may notice yourself making connections with people who share similar interests, mindsets, or goals, in ways that make everyone involved feel more supported. When it comes to travel, it’s important to reflect on the fact that, while you may or may not fit into every space you enter, there is always common ground to be found.
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – February 3, 2023
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Guess what, Lamb? You’re about to experience a new perspective on a situation you long regarded quite differently. What you learn could open up more opportunities later. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The Bold Bovine is tempted to charge into a new...
Here’s the Best Day of 2023 for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer
From a zoomed-out perspective, the only real constant in the 2023 astrological forecast is change: Several generational planets—planets with influence over our collective consciousness—will move into new signs this year, including Pluto into Aquarius, Saturn into Pisces, and Jupiter into Taurus. While that might sound chaotic, there’s certainly room for some chaotic good to come out of it. Indeed, the shakeup creates ample opportunities for lucky alignments, which underscore the best day of the year for folks of every zodiac sign.
Your Weekly Horoscope Says Every Zodiac Sign Is Feeling Powerful, Thanks to the Full Moon
Your horoscope for the week of January 30 to February 5 says things should be pretty chill for most of the week as the universe steers clear from major aspects and transits that might mess with your mojo between Monday and Thursday. Keep your head down and thank your lucky stars for a mostly uneventful work week. However, on Friday, the support-seeking dwarf planet Ceres goes retrograde while partnered with relationship-focused yet sometimes self-absorbed Libra, which can throw us all into “me mode.” Selfishness now leads to an overall imbalance in our personal relationships as focusing on anyone other than yourself...
collective.world
What Every Zodiac Can Expect From 2023’s Venus In Pisces
Venus will enter the sign of Pisces on January 26th, 2023. Testing the waters can feel quite overwhelming when Venus is in this sign. Pisces tends to consume and we can become obsessed with romance and falling in love. However, Venus is exalted when in Pisces because loving becomes a selfless instead of a selfish habit. When Venus is in this sign, there is a great focus on creativity as well as healing. Romantic relationships formed now can have a dreamlike quality while current relationships will experience a more profound bond.
