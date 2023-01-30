ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Larry E Lambert

Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
edmondoutlook.com

Meet Ms. Oklahoma Senior America

Over the years, Roxanne Parks has set many high goals for herself. Becoming a pageant queen in her sixties was never one of them. For the reigning Ms. Oklahoma Senior America, it’s not about the crown and the sash. It’s about embracing opportunities to continue the work she’s been doing for decades, serving and lifting up other women.
Z94

The Ten Most Affordable Places to Live in Oklahoma

In times of recession like now, when grocery budgets are stretched to the absolute max and fuel prices make it seem as if you're paying to go to work, small changes add up to larger savings. While it is very challenging to move up the ladder of life during financially...
stiglernews.com

Playoff assignments for Classes A, B

Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association (OSSAA) announced on Jan. 26 the Class A and B basketball playoff assignments. Districts will be conducted Feb. 8-10 for Class B and Feb. 9-10 for Class A. Regional, area and state tournaments have the same dates for both classes. Regionals will be conducted Feb....
News On 6

Driving Hazards Remain With Pockets Of Freezing Rain

TULSA, Okla. - Winter advisories and ice storm warnings are in effect on Thursday morning as another round of winter weather sweeps across Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Areas of spotty freezing rain will continue for the next few hours. Winter weather...
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

This Oklahoma Eatery Has Been Serving Burgers Since 1938

Having gained statehood in 1907, Oklahoma isn't really known for having really old restaurants or buildings. We're just too young a state... At least in the grand scheme of American history. Example: There's a restaurant in Rhode Island called White Horse Tavern that has been serving food since 1673. That's...
KFOR

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Semi Truck Loses Control On Slick Oklahoma Highway

This week has been interesting, to say the least, for winter weather in Oklahoma. Some areas have received enough ice or sleet to cause slick roads, others, like us here in Southwest Oklahoma, have only received bitterly cold temperatures without much precipitation. So if you're traveling across Oklahoma this week,...
okcfox.com

Why Oklahomans will be seeing an increase in cost for natural gas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Winter weather is hitting Oklahomans hard, impacting the day-to-day, but also your wallet. Natural gas prices are up, not just in the U.S., but across the world. And although Oklahoma is the 5th largest producer of natural gas in the U.S., we sell it on the world market.
okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: Start Your Veggie Garden Now

Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell from OSU Count Extension stops by to show us just how easy it is to start and grow your own vegetable garden, while also saving money on your grocery shopping. For more information visit extension.okstate.edu.
publicradiotulsa.org

Tribes, Oklahoma must work out 'fine details' for legal sports betting

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is pushing for the legalization of sports betting. And a bill filed by Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, would do just that. House Bill 1027 involves a tiered fee structure for tribes, where they pay more of a percentage of their revenue based on how much money they take in. That resembles the state’s exclusivity payments for tribes under the model gaming compact.
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather

Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
News On 6

Fraud Watch: Winter Weather Scams

TULSA, Okla. - This winter weather means high utility bills are coming but AARP Oklahoma's Fraud Watch Network says it's also prime time for scammers. AARP's Melanie Henry joined News On 6 with advice on how to avoid being taken advantage of.
