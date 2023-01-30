Read full article on original website
UPDATE 2-Indonesia assures B35 biodiesel won't squeeze cooking oil supply
B35 world's highest concentration for palm oil biodiesel. Indonesia urges cooking oil producers to ramp up supply. (Recast with chief econ minister on cooking oil supply) JAKARTA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia's chief economic minister on Tuesday assured no disruption in domestic cooking availability when a higher blend of palm oil-based fuel in biodiesel is launched on Feb. 1, seeking to allay concerns over supply and prices.
Russian wheat prices down slightly amid greater supply
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices were down slightly last week as supplies remained high, analysts said on Monday, although concerns about winter crops lingered amid colder weather. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content, delivered free on board (FOB) from Black Sea ports, were down $2 last week to $304 per tonne, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Analysts flagged a downgrade in the 2023 crop forecast due to poorer weather conditions. Russian grain transport company Rusagrotrans lowered its wheat harvest estimates for 2023 by 1 million tonnes to 81.5 million tonnes, citing crop damage due to temperature fluctuations. "The formation of an ice crust pressed against the ground in a number of regions ... due to sharp temperature fluctuations increases the area of winter crops damage and reduces the yield of the remaining fields," Rusagrotrans analysts said. Exports remained high. The Sovecon agriculture consultancy saw Russian wheat exports in January of up to 3.8 million tonnes, compared with an average for the period of 2.7 million tonnes. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,425 rbls/t -25 rbls/t wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,800 rbls/t +525 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 78,500 rbls/t -500 rbls/t oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 32,600 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,130/t -$30 oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $723.27/t +$11.58 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 69.90 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Paul Simao)
UPDATE 1-Trade body cuts Indian sugar output estimate 7% to 34 mln tonnes
Maharashtra's output could fall to 12.1 mln tonnes. Lower output not providing scope for more exports - dealer. (Adds details, dealer's quote) MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India is likely to produce 34 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, down 7% from the previous forecast, as sugar cane yields in major producing states fell due to weather conditions, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.
Export curbs fail to arrest India's booming rice shipments -sources
MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's rice exports in 2022 jumped to a record high despite the government's curbs on overseas sale, as buyers continued to make purchases from the South Asian country because of competitive prices, according to government and industry officials. The record exports allowed Asian and African...
Ukraine's economy ministry sees 2023 grain crop down at 49.5 mln T -agency
KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest may decrease again in 2023 to 49.5 million tonnes from around 51 million tonnes expected in 2022, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted deputy economy minister Denys Kudyn as saying on Wednesday. Ukraine harvested a record 86 million tonnes of grain in 2021...
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Danish Crown says Chinese pork demand subdued, set to cut 550 jobs
COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China's consumption of pork remains subdued and normalization could take up to six months, said Danish Crown's CEO, who also told Reuters on Monday the company would lay off 550 staff in Denmark and Germany and cut capacity at its Essen plant by 40%. Chinese...
Top palm oil buyer India's Jan imports fall to six-month low -dealers
MUMBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India's January palm oil imports fell 31% from a month ago to their lowest in months as a narrowing discount to rival oils prompted refiners to increase purchases of soybean and sunflower oils, five dealers told Reuters on Thursday. The reduction in palm oil imports...
UPDATE 2-Brazil's BRF CEO expects China to return to normalcy
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA is optimistic about China's reopening after Chinese New Year celebrations signaled a return to normalcy in the food-importing country, CEO Miguel Gularte told a business conference on Tuesday. Gularte said China's consumer behavior returned to pre-pandemic patterns, referring to...
USDA attache sees Brazil 2022/23 corn crop at 125.5 mln tonnes
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia:. "Brazil is set for another record-breaking grain harvest. Post maintains its corn planted area forecast at 22.5 million hectares for MY (marketing year) 2022/2023 and corn production is forecast at 125.5 MMT (million metric tons) for MY 2022/2023, up 8% from the estimated 116 MMT for MY 2021/2022. Post maintains its forecast for corn exports for MY 2022/2023 at 47 MMT, based on the continued interest in international markets. Post reduces the forecast for rice planted area for MY 2022/2023 to 1.53 million hectares, based on continued loss of profitability of rice crops in Brazil and high maintenance costs. For MY 2022/2023, milled rice production is forecast at 7.2 MMT of milled rice equivalent (MRE), a 1.4% drop from 2021/2022. Brazil is expected to reach record wheat production. Post forecasts wheat production for MY 2022/2023 at 9.6 MMT and raises its forecast for wheat export in MY 2022/2023 to 3.5 MMT on a wheat grain equivalent basis (WGE), up 6% from its previous estimate."
Indian wheat prices drop after Modi releases grain for flour millers
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Wheat prices in India, the world's biggest consumer of the grain after China, have dropped nearly 13% from record highs since the government offer last week of 3 million tonnes to bulk consumers such as flour millers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Wednesday...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine 2023/24 grain crop likely to fall to 35-40 mln T - producer
KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest is likely to fall to 35 to 40 million tonnes in 2023, including 12-15 million tonnes of wheat and 15-17 million tonnes of corn, a senior analyst and producer said on Monday. Alex Lissitsa, CEO of the IMC agriculture company and the...
UPDATE 1-BRF sees freight cost relief, more meat plants being approved for exports
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Freight costs in Brazil for the country's exporters to ship both nationally and internationally have fallen to pre-pandemic levels, bolstering meatpackers export outlook following the end of Chinese lockdowns, Miguel Gularte, chief executive at Brazilian meat processor BRF SA, said on Wednesday. Gularte also...
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans firm as Argentina drought worries persist
CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans climbed on Monday, underpinned by concern that drought-damaged crops in Argentina could face more dry weather. Wheat traded near even after climbing earlier in the session on fears a cold snap in U.S. grain belts could lead to crop damage, while potential escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war also underpinned prices.
Brazil's JBS says beef consumption to rise in China
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Demand for beef in China is expected to rise as the country still has relatively low per capita consumption, Gilberto Tomazoni, chief executive of JBS SA , said on Wednesday during a business conference. He said Brazil and the United States, where it has...
German economy minister sees chance to avoid energy price spikes
BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The decline in energy prices on the global markets was not expected, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday, adding that he saw a chance Germany won't see last year's price spikes if it comes out of winter with well-filled gas storages. "No one can...
Argentina's grain export revenue plunges in January, chamber says
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's revenue from exports of grain, oilseeds and their derivatives plummeted 61% in January from a year ago, exporters and crushers chamber CIARA-CEC said on Wednesday, in a setback as the country tries to refill foreign currency reserves. Exports totaled $928.37 million in the...
Central European states ask EU to ease problems caused by influx of Ukrainian grain
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Six Central European states have asked the European Union to take steps to mitigate problems caused by increased Ukrainian grain imports into the region, saying the influx has cut prices and hurt local farmers, government officials said. Ukraine is a major global grain producer and...
EXPLAINER-Why the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act has rattled Europe
BRUSSELS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission presented its Green Deal Industrial Plan on Wednesday in response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), with increased levels of state aid to help Europe compete as a manufacturing hub for clean tech products. While EU countries welcome the U.S. commitment...
