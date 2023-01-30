ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Super Bowl 57 first look: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) and Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) will face off in Super Bowl LVII Sunday, Feb 12. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Chiefs vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Chiefs squeaked past the Cincinnati Bengals by a 23-20 count in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs, who covered the spread as 2-point home favorites, went 1-1 against the spread (ATS) in their 2 playoff games, while cashing the Under in both.

Kansas City went 5-0 straight up (SU) and 4-1 ATS in its 5 games against NFC opponents during the regular season, while the Over was 3-2 (Source for closing lines: Covers.com).

The Chiefs return to the Super Bowl for the 3rd time in the past 4 seasons. Kansas City was blasted 31-9 by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in the COVID season, a year after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida Feb. 2, 2020 when QB Patrick Mahomes was named the game’s MVP.

The Eagles advanced to this Super Bowl by dominating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC title game. Philly, which easily covered as 2.5-point home favorites, outscored its 2 playoff opponents 69-14, cashing the Under in each showing.

Philadelphia managed a 5-0 SU mark in 5 games against AFC teams during the regular season, while going 3-2 ATS. The Over was 4-1 in those outings.

The Eagles are back in the big game for the first time since winning Super Bowl LII, a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Minneapolis in 2018.

The Eagles are 1-2 all time in Super Bowl games, while the Chiefs are 2-2.

Chiefs vs. Eagles odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday, Jan. 29, at 12:40 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Chiefs +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Eagles -130 (bet $130 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Chiefs +2.5 (-111) | Eagles -2.5 (-109)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2022-23 betting stats (including postseason)

  • ML: Chiefs 16-3 | Eagles 16-3
  • ATS: Chiefs 6-12-1 | Eagles 10-9
  • O/U: Chiefs 8-11 | Eagles 10-9

Chiefs vs. Eagles head-to-head

These teams have never met in a Super Bowl. It will be a highly anticipated game with Chiefs TE Travis Kelce facing his brother, Eagles C Jason Kelce. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also gets to face his former team in the big game, too.

These teams last met in Week 4 of the 2021 regular season with the Chiefs topping the Eagles 42-30 at Lincoln Financial Field. Kansas City covered as 7.5-point favorites and the (high) Over of 53.5 easily cashed.

Kansas City has won and covered the past 3 meetings, dating back to 2013. Philadelphia’s last win in the series was a 34-14 decision at home in Week 3 of the 2009 season.

The QBs in that 2009 game? Philly’s Kevin Kolb and Kansas City’s Matt Cassel, so it’s been a while since the Eagles beat the Chiefs. When that game was played, Mahomes was 14 years old, and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was 11.

