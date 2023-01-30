Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Russia Warns United States: the End of Nuclear Arms Control May Be Nigh
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine. Both Russia and the United States still have...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
NPR
COVID flashback: On Jan. 30, 2020, WHO declared a global health emergency
On Jan. 30, 2020, the World Health Organization sounded the alarm about an unfamiliar and deadly new virus, declaring it a global health emergency. "Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen, which has escalated into an unprecedented outbreak," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.
BBC
What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?
Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
Pfizer sees steep 2023 fall in COVID sales, aims to bolster pipeline
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Tuesday forecast a bigger-than-expected drop in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment for 2023, intensifying investor concerns over demand for the products as governments cut orders and work through inventories.
Believe it or not, it’s still officially a pandemic, the WHO says. Welcome to year 4 of COVID
In its report, however, the emergency committee concluded that the pandemic "may be approaching an inflexion point," and asked the WHO to research the implications of terminating the emergency status "in the coming months."
While Some Corporate DEI Progress Has Been Made, Real Growth Remains Low, Especially in Black Leadership Roles
A scarce 3% of Fortune 500 firms’ diversity data is available to the public, research shows. Data also shows around 81% of CEOs of large companies are white men, compared to just 3.2% who are Black, based on a recent report. And the number of Black CEOs has shrunk...
US News and World Report
U.S. Remains an Outlier in Firearm Possession, Gun-Related Deaths
January has been another month of devastating gun violence in the United States, as a string of mass shootings impacted communities in California. The headlines have become all too familiar for Americans, who have endured a seemingly endless slew of firearm-related violence in recent years. Indeed, the U.S. continues to...
BBC
Land use: Government has overpromised says Royal Society
The UK government risks "overpromising" finite land with its multiple ambitions on farming, nature and renewable energy, according to a report from scientific academy The Royal Society. It says an area the size of Northern Ireland could be needed to accommodate current policy targets by 2030. Farming and forestry groups...
To reverse our discontent, America needs a national infrastructure bank
Infrastructure, writ large, offers the same potential for explosive growth as automobiles did a century ago.
Informatica Releases 2023 Data and Analytics Executive Leadership Survey Results
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today released the results of its highly anticipated annual CDO Insights survey. The research report—CDO Insights 2023: How to Empower Data-Led Business Resiliency—was informed by a November 2022 survey across 600 chief data officers and chief data & analytics officers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific. Findings from the report reveal that cloud and data management investments show no signs of slowing down in 2023, and data governance is the #1 priority for U.S. CDOs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005164/en/ CDO Insights 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
BioNTech to invest $43 million in German facility for mRNA vaccine building block
BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - BioNTech (22UAy.DE) will invest 40 million euros ($43 million) in a new facility in Germany that will allow it to produce an important building block in mRNA-based drugs, the German pharmaceutical firm said on Thursday.
China accuses Washington of abusing export controls
BEIJING (AP) — China’s government on Monday criticized U.S. controls on technology exports as a trade violation, after Japan and the Netherlands agreed to join Washington in limiting Beijing’s access to materials to make advanced processor chips they say can be used in weapons. The Foreign Ministry...
CNBC
The end of the Covid health emergency won't slow FDA clearance of shots and treatments
The FDA said the end of the public health emergency will not impact its ability to authorize Covid vaccines, tests and treatments on an emergency basis. The Biden administration is planning to terminate in May the public health and national emergencies declared in response to the Covid pandemic. The FDA...
The Next Web
Europe’s homegrown battery cells could end its reliance on China by 2027
By 2027, Europe has the potential to fully rely on domestic production of battery cells, meeting its EV and energy storage demands without any Chinese imports. That’s according to the latest forecast by Transport & Environment (T&E), a campaign group, which analyzed a range of manufacturer reports and press releases.
Phys.org
Linking policy and better data is key to managing UK land to meet 21st century challenges
Government ambitions to boost food production, protect nature and fight climate change, risk "overpromising" finite U.K. land because of a lack of robust data, and disjointed policy making, a Royal Society report has said. "Multifunctional Landscapes: Informing a Long-Term Vision for Managing the UK's Land," published today (February 1) by...
Business sector has driven shift to ‘values-based capitalism’, Jim Chalmers says
Jim Chalmers says Australia’s business and investment community has driven a shift to values-based capitalism, hitting back at a volley of criticism in some news outlets after the publication of the treasurer’s 6,000-word essay championing co-investment and economic inclusion. Chalmers made the observation on Wednesday while leading a...
US News and World Report
N. Korea Warns of 'Overwhelming Nuclear Force' to Counter US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Thursday it’s prepared to counter U.S. military moves with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” as it warned that the expansion of the United States’ military exercises with rival South Korea is pushing tensions to an “extreme red line.”
The COVID-19 Pandemic Will Be Over When Americans Think It Is
How will we know when the COVID-19 pandemic is over in the U.S.? Steven Phillips on how we have to think differently about risk today
