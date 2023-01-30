ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: the End of Nuclear Arms Control May Be Nigh

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine. Both Russia and the United States still have...
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
NPR

COVID flashback: On Jan. 30, 2020, WHO declared a global health emergency

On Jan. 30, 2020, the World Health Organization sounded the alarm about an unfamiliar and deadly new virus, declaring it a global health emergency. "Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen, which has escalated into an unprecedented outbreak," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.
BBC

What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?

Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
US News and World Report

U.S. Remains an Outlier in Firearm Possession, Gun-Related Deaths

January has been another month of devastating gun violence in the United States, as a string of mass shootings impacted communities in California. The headlines have become all too familiar for Americans, who have endured a seemingly endless slew of firearm-related violence in recent years. Indeed, the U.S. continues to...
BBC

Land use: Government has overpromised says Royal Society

The UK government risks "overpromising" finite land with its multiple ambitions on farming, nature and renewable energy, according to a report from scientific academy The Royal Society. It says an area the size of Northern Ireland could be needed to accommodate current policy targets by 2030. Farming and forestry groups...
The Associated Press

Informatica Releases 2023 Data and Analytics Executive Leadership Survey Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today released the results of its highly anticipated annual CDO Insights survey. The research report—CDO Insights 2023: How to Empower Data-Led Business Resiliency—was informed by a November 2022 survey across 600 chief data officers and chief data & analytics officers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific. Findings from the report reveal that cloud and data management investments show no signs of slowing down in 2023, and data governance is the #1 priority for U.S. CDOs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005164/en/ CDO Insights 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Next Web

Europe’s homegrown battery cells could end its reliance on China by 2027

By 2027, Europe has the potential to fully rely on domestic production of battery cells, meeting its EV and energy storage demands without any Chinese imports. That’s according to the latest forecast by Transport & Environment (T&E), a campaign group, which analyzed a range of manufacturer reports and press releases.
Phys.org

Linking policy and better data is key to managing UK land to meet 21st century challenges

Government ambitions to boost food production, protect nature and fight climate change, risk "overpromising" finite U.K. land because of a lack of robust data, and disjointed policy making, a Royal Society report has said. "Multifunctional Landscapes: Informing a Long-Term Vision for Managing the UK's Land," published today (February 1) by...
US News and World Report

N. Korea Warns of 'Overwhelming Nuclear Force' to Counter US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Thursday it’s prepared to counter U.S. military moves with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” as it warned that the expansion of the United States’ military exercises with rival South Korea is pushing tensions to an “extreme red line.”
