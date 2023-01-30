The very first 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV sold this weekend at Barrett-Jackson. All $500,000 will go to the charity that helps protect the environment. The incredible 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV that sold this weekend at Barrett-Jackson will help the environment in more ways than one. GMC is expanding its HUMMER EV lineup with the addition of an SUV version. GMC donated the very first 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV for sale at no reserve and it sold for $500,000. All of the money raised will benefit Tread Lightly!, a charity that works to protect the environment. The 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV has a three-motor e4WD propulsion system with GM-estimated 830 horsepower and 11,500 lb.-ft. of torque.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO