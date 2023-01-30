Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
LAPD arrests man for making criminal threats, recovers multiple "high-powered" firearms
Los Angeles police on Tuesday arrested a man for making a range of criminal threats, and during the course of their investigation recovered a large amount of "high-powered" firearms. According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the scene of possible mental illness call regarding a male individual living on the 18th floor of a high-rise apartment building in Hollywood, located on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Gordon Street, just west of State Route 101.That man, identified as 24-year-old Los Angeles resident Braxton Johnson, was arrested after officers "determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met," police said. Officers...
Monterey Park thanks firefighter-paramedics, apologizes for overlooking their trauma, heroism
The city of Monterey Park is thanking the firefighter-paramedics who helped save lives after the mass shooting - and apologizing for not recognizing the trauma they experienced.
onscene.tv
Aggressive Protestors Knock Down Barricades At LAPD Headquarters | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.27.2023 | LOCATION: Downtown CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: ADDED VIDEO – additional angles from throughout the night. Protestors have started to gather in Downtown Los Angeles to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pronounced deceased following a use of force incident by five Memphis PD officers. Protestors are seen marching through the streets. Video shows protestors breaching the fence around the LAPD station, graffiti on the walls. LAPD Mobile Field Force moves in on the east side of 1st Street on the protestors. Crowd surrounded LAPD officers inside patrol cars, placing electric scooters and blocking their paths. At least 6 LAPD units crashed into each other due to the protestors. Protestors rocked patrol cars and banged on windows, and even lit fireworks on a patrol unit. Mobile Field Force aggressively moved in and cleared the way. So far no arrests made. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LAPD assists state task force on human trafficking, nets 116 arrests
A statewide multi-agency task force targeting human trafficking resulted in the arrests of 368 people – 116 by LAPD investigators – and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said.
Man accused of Monterey Park shooting made dubious claims to police
The man accused of fatally shooting 11 people at a Monterey Park ballroom had previously expressed to police what some believe were paranoid views regarding his family and a woman he was dating, among others, according to a report.
pasadenanow.com
Man Charged After Series of Alleged Road-Rage Attacks in Pasadena, Throughout County
A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to four counts each of assault by means...
foxla.com
Man fatally stabbed outside Westlake Metro station
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death outside a Los Angeles Metro station. The victim, 28-year-old Adrian Alberto Casillas, was found inside the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro stop Tuesday around 9 p.m. Investigators said someone stabbed Casillas outside the station located near Wilshire...
1 dead, 2 wounded following shooting near South Pasadena
One person was killed and two others wounded in a triple shooting near South Pasadena early Tuesday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Maycrest Avenue in the Monterey Hills neighborhood at around 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were rushed to nearby hospitals, where one of the men died. The woman, in her 50s, is said to be in critical condition, while the other man, in his mid-40s, is said to be in stable condition. There was no information immediately available on a motive or suspect connected to the incident.
2urbangirls.com
Man stabbed to death at Metro train station
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 30s was stabbed to death Tuesday evening at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro Station. Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at approximately 9:01 p.m. at the station at Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street where they found the victim lying near an escalator, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eiseman.
KTLA.com
Suspect arrested after ‘unauthorized’ entry into Crescenta Valley High School prompts evacuation
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in connection with an “unauthorized person” carrying a large duffle bag who failed to check in before entering Crescenta Valley High School, prompting a campus-wide evacuation. The school, located at 2900 Community Ave. in...
foxla.com
Violent dognapping in Bell Gardens captured on video
BELL GARDENS, Calif. - Police in Bell Gardens are searching for a woman they say attacked a pet store owner on a sidewalk in broad daylight and stole a one-month-old maltipoo puppy. The attack happened on Jan. 30. Bell Gardens police said they received a call from a business owner...
New Information On Benedict Canyon Shooting
New Information On Benedict Canyon Shooting
405 Fwy shooting in Inglewood: 1 dead, suspect sought
California Highway Patrol investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to the La Tijera Boulevard offramp at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving reports of a crash on the southbound lanes of the freeway. When they arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 644-9550.
Alhambra honors hero who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
A week after the slaying of 11 people at a Monterey Park dance studio, the neighboring city of Alhambra held a daylong Lunar New Year festival Sunday, including a special ceremony honoring the man who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman. Brandon Tsay, 26, received a “medal of courage” from the...
foxla.com
Man who allegedly threatened to stab people inside Commerce Casino taken into custody
COMMERCE, Calif. - A suspect allegedly armed with a knife at the Commerce Casino was taken into custody after a standoff with sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. A witness told FOX 11 the suspect threatened to stab everyone inside a poker room. That's...
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff deputies shoot suspects in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with deputies in Compton, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured. Deputies conducting an operation...
Prosecutor: Tesla road rage driver targeted at least 6 motorists, was selling steroids
Charges were filed Tuesday against a man caught on video attacking drivers in Los Angeles with a metal pole. Prosecutors also revealed that Nathanial Radimak had a previous road rage arrest in which steroids were allegedly found in his car. Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four counts of assault by means of force […]
iheart.com
More Details Have Come Out On The Doctor Who Drove His Family Off A Cliff?!
Police have officially charged a Pasadena doctor with attempted murder after he drove his family off a cliff! Everyone in the vehicle survived and the wife of the doctor claims the incident was not an accident and he did try to kill them! The video above shows the DA explaining some details about this case! Click here if you want to read more about this horrifying incident!
Two killed in pursuit of stolen pickup truck; 2 suspects in custody
Two people were killed and two others were in custody Tuesday night after a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that began in Echo Park and ended with a collision in Panorama City.
2 killed in Panorama City when police chase involving stolen truck ends in violent crash
Two innocent people were killed Tuesday evening when a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a violent crash in Panorama City.
Comments / 0