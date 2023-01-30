Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
Jariyah Williamson honored for scoring 1000 points at Chester County
On Friday, January, 27, Chester County recognized Jariyah Williamson for scoring the 1000th point of her high school basketball career. She scored the 1000th point when Chester County traveled to Riverside on Tuesday, January 17. This is a huge milestone career for Williamson and what makes it a greater feat is that she accomplished it by the end of her junior year with still another season of basketball to go next year. Pictured is Williamson and Eaglettes Head Coach Lee Pipkin after Pipkin presented Williamson with her 1000th Point Ball as a token of her accomplishment.
Chester County Independent
News from the Montezuma Community of Chester County
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, have you started thinking about what to do for your Sweetheart? Time seems to be moving so fast. It is hard to believe that one month of 2023 has come and gone. Make lasting memories every chance you get with family and friends because you never know when someone’s time is coming to an end.
Chester County Independent
News from the Hickory Corner Community of Chester County
My, how the weeks go by so fast, and here we are already welcoming February. According to the forecast, February is going to blast in with an ice storm. I sure hope this will be the last we see of old man winter. My grandson Kyle and wife Lacey Patterson...
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1
The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
Chester County Independent
BENNY PARKER Obituary – FEB. 10, 1966 – JAN. 25, 2023
Benny Dewayne Henley Parker, 57, of Lexington passed away Jan. 25, 2023 at his home in Lexington. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main Chapel with Miles Roberts officiating. Burial followed at New Friendship Cemetery. The family received friends at East Main from 5-8 p.m. on Friday. He was born Feb. 10, 1966.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on February 2, 2022
In the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. Docket No. 2023-CV Donald Britt, Plaintiff v. The Mobile & Ohio Railroad, Its Successors and Assigns, Defendant. In this cause, a Complaint to grant possession by virtue of adverse possession and to quiet title, it appearing from the Complaint, Motion for Publication and Affidavit of Diligent Search, which is sworn to, that the address and whereabouts of the Defendant, The Mobile & Ohio Railroad and its successors and assigns, cannot be ascertained by diligent search and inquiry, the Defendant, The Mobile and Ohio Railroad, its successors and assigns, therefore required to file an answer for the Complaint in the above-styled action with the Clerk & Master of the Chester County Chancery Court, Chester County Criminal Justice Complex, 333 Eric Bell Drive, Henderson, Tennessee 38340, on or before March 1, 2023, and to serve a copy of said answer on Petitioner’s attorney, John E. Talbott, 117 East Main Street, P.O. Box 126, Henderson, Tennessee 38340, in order to make defense to this Petition filed against him or otherwise the petition will be confessed. This notice will be published in the Chester County Independent for four consecutive weeks.
Chester County Independent
Deborah Hickman Obituary – APRIL 14, 1957 – JAN. 22, 2023
Deborah Young Hickman, 65, a loving mother and grandmother, took her first breath in heaven on Jan. 22, 2023. She will be cremated with her ashes spread over the Smoky Mountains at her request. A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Unity Baptist Church...
Chester County Independent
ELECIA ELLIS Obituary – March 21, 1959 – JAN. 24, 2023
Elecia Jayne Ellis, 63, of Henderson passed away Jan. 24, 2023, at the AHC Forest Cove in Jackson. Graveside services were 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Henderson City Cemetery with Bro. Brad Patterson officiating. She was born March 21, 1959 in Henderson, the daughter of Jo Anderson Ellis and...
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
Covington Leader
Winter Storm Closures and Delays: Jan. 31, 2023
Several closures and delayed openings have been reported due to the ongoing ice storm. Here’s the current list (new additions since the last update are highlighted):. Tipton County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipton Christian Academy will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipton Rosemark Academy...
courieranywhere.com
Will Hardin County Schools close Tuesday?
UPDATE, JAN. 31 – School is canceled for today. ORIGINAL STORY – Hardin County Director of Schools Michael Davis wants parents to be prepared should inclement weather cancel classes on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Davis said he will be watching the forecast closely to determine whether schools will be...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
The Sweetlips Volunteer Fire Department Stew/Bake Sale will be Saturday, Feb. 11 (snow date Feb. 18). Stew will be ready at 9:30 a.m. and is $20 a gallon. Please bring your own container and come early. All proceeds benefit the Sweetlips Fire Department and Community Center, 4415 Sweetlips Rd. Please call 989-7046 for more information.
Chester County Independent
Chester County Library board talks plans, grants, budget
The Chester County Library Board met on Thursday, January 19, 2023 in the conference room of the library. In old business, the library board discussed the upcoming expansion as well as the building fundraiser that was completed in December 2022. Architect Sammy West presented four preliminary floor plans for the library to consider. The floor plans were discussed, and it was decided that each board member, the library director, and staff would record their comments on the plans and have the director send these to the architect for review. The board would then meet in a special called meeting in February to go over and select a floor plan to present to the county commission for approval. The December building fund fundraiser raised a total of $4,118.95. The library received 14 $100 donations, one $1,000 donation, and several other monetary donations equaling $2,765.25. The book sale raised $1,353.70.
Chester County Independent
TN Department of Environment, Conservation announces Recycling Equipment Grant for Recycling Hub
The West TN Regional Recycling Hub received a Recycling Equipment grant from the TN Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC) on Friday. Commissioner David Slayers presented the grant check to the Recycling Hub during his tour of the facility. The Recycling Equipment grant enables local governments and non-profit recycling organizations to purchase key pieces of recycling equipment to increase recycling tonnage, promote material processing and end use, and support new waste reduction and recycling technologies. The West TN Regional Recycling Hub was one of more than 12 counties or municipalities that received a recycling equipment grant.
hottytoddy.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi
This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
wpln.org
School districts across Tennessee could decide whether employees can carry guns under new bill
In 2016, a state law allowed school districts in two Tennessee counties to choose whether teachers should carry concealed guns at school. Neither county armed employees. But a new bill would expand that option to school districts across the state. The background. When it passed, the law applied to Pickett...
courieranywhere.com
Ice storm warning prompts decision from Hardin County Schools
With an ice storm warning in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, Hardin County Director of Schools Michael Davis announced a decision Tuesday afternoon to close schools and the central office on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The National Weather Service is forecasting snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch locally.
WBBJ
Ray Condray to announce candidacy for Jackson mayor
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ray Condray is set to announce that he is running for Mayor of Jackson. In a news release on Wednesday, Condray says on February 4, he will join family and his supporters outside City Hall to announce his campaign. “I’m running for mayor because I believe...
WBBJ
City of Jackson shares schedules for offices, trash pick up
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is pushing back office opening hours on Tuesday. The city says due to the threat of freezing rain, all of their offices will open one hour later at 9 a.m. The city also announced on Monday that due to the potential for...
