In the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. Docket No. 2023-CV Donald Britt, Plaintiff v. The Mobile & Ohio Railroad, Its Successors and Assigns, Defendant. In this cause, a Complaint to grant possession by virtue of adverse possession and to quiet title, it appearing from the Complaint, Motion for Publication and Affidavit of Diligent Search, which is sworn to, that the address and whereabouts of the Defendant, The Mobile & Ohio Railroad and its successors and assigns, cannot be ascertained by diligent search and inquiry, the Defendant, The Mobile and Ohio Railroad, its successors and assigns, therefore required to file an answer for the Complaint in the above-styled action with the Clerk & Master of the Chester County Chancery Court, Chester County Criminal Justice Complex, 333 Eric Bell Drive, Henderson, Tennessee 38340, on or before March 1, 2023, and to serve a copy of said answer on Petitioner’s attorney, John E. Talbott, 117 East Main Street, P.O. Box 126, Henderson, Tennessee 38340, in order to make defense to this Petition filed against him or otherwise the petition will be confessed. This notice will be published in the Chester County Independent for four consecutive weeks.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO