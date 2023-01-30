Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
News from the Hickory Corner Community of Chester County
My, how the weeks go by so fast, and here we are already welcoming February. According to the forecast, February is going to blast in with an ice storm. I sure hope this will be the last we see of old man winter. My grandson Kyle and wife Lacey Patterson...
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
Chester County Independent
TN Department of Environment, Conservation announces Recycling Equipment Grant for Recycling Hub
The West TN Regional Recycling Hub received a Recycling Equipment grant from the TN Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC) on Friday. Commissioner David Slayers presented the grant check to the Recycling Hub during his tour of the facility. The Recycling Equipment grant enables local governments and non-profit recycling organizations to purchase key pieces of recycling equipment to increase recycling tonnage, promote material processing and end use, and support new waste reduction and recycling technologies. The West TN Regional Recycling Hub was one of more than 12 counties or municipalities that received a recycling equipment grant.
Chester County Independent
News from the Montezuma Community of Chester County
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, have you started thinking about what to do for your Sweetheart? Time seems to be moving so fast. It is hard to believe that one month of 2023 has come and gone. Make lasting memories every chance you get with family and friends because you never know when someone’s time is coming to an end.
Chester County Independent
JIMMY STOUT Obituary – Oct. 5, 1940 – JAN. 24, 2023
James Gilbert Stout, 82, of Henderson passed away Jan. 24, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue Chapel with Bro. Clint Burkhead officiating. Burial followed in Old Friendship Cemetery. The family received friends at Crook Avenue from 5-8 p.m. on Friday.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Director of Schools Praises Efforts of School Board Members
Union City Director of Schools Wes Kennedy has high regards for his school board members. Director Kennedy said those who are serving want only the best for the system.(AUDIO) To have a successful school system, Director Kennedy also said a good school board must be in place.(AUDIO) The Union City...
WBBJ
Ray Condray to announce candidacy for Jackson mayor
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ray Condray is set to announce that he is running for Mayor of Jackson. In a news release on Wednesday, Condray says on February 4, he will join family and his supporters outside City Hall to announce his campaign. “I’m running for mayor because I believe...
WBBJ
Old Country Store to host unique Valentine’s experience
JACKSON, Tenn. — Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store is preparing to host a unique Valentine’s dinner experience. The third annual Valentine’s Day three-course dinner for couples will be held from Monday, February 13 through Wednesday, February 15 at the 1837 Providence House. Seatings for the three...
Chester County Independent
ELECIA ELLIS Obituary – March 21, 1959 – JAN. 24, 2023
Elecia Jayne Ellis, 63, of Henderson passed away Jan. 24, 2023, at the AHC Forest Cove in Jackson. Graveside services were 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Henderson City Cemetery with Bro. Brad Patterson officiating. She was born March 21, 1959 in Henderson, the daughter of Jo Anderson Ellis and...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
The Sweetlips Volunteer Fire Department Stew/Bake Sale will be Saturday, Feb. 11 (snow date Feb. 18). Stew will be ready at 9:30 a.m. and is $20 a gallon. Please bring your own container and come early. All proceeds benefit the Sweetlips Fire Department and Community Center, 4415 Sweetlips Rd. Please call 989-7046 for more information.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on February 2, 2022
In the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. Docket No. 2023-CV Donald Britt, Plaintiff v. The Mobile & Ohio Railroad, Its Successors and Assigns, Defendant. In this cause, a Complaint to grant possession by virtue of adverse possession and to quiet title, it appearing from the Complaint, Motion for Publication and Affidavit of Diligent Search, which is sworn to, that the address and whereabouts of the Defendant, The Mobile & Ohio Railroad and its successors and assigns, cannot be ascertained by diligent search and inquiry, the Defendant, The Mobile and Ohio Railroad, its successors and assigns, therefore required to file an answer for the Complaint in the above-styled action with the Clerk & Master of the Chester County Chancery Court, Chester County Criminal Justice Complex, 333 Eric Bell Drive, Henderson, Tennessee 38340, on or before March 1, 2023, and to serve a copy of said answer on Petitioner’s attorney, John E. Talbott, 117 East Main Street, P.O. Box 126, Henderson, Tennessee 38340, in order to make defense to this Petition filed against him or otherwise the petition will be confessed. This notice will be published in the Chester County Independent for four consecutive weeks.
WBBJ
Support group aims to help West TN mothers
JACKSON, Tenn. —One group held their first meeting for mothers in the West Tennessee area. Hub City Doula hosted their first Postpartum Support Group at the Your CBD Store in Jackson. At the meetings, they will focus on community building and plan to expand on having outings and events,...
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1
The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.
Chester County Independent
BENNY PARKER Obituary – FEB. 10, 1966 – JAN. 25, 2023
Benny Dewayne Henley Parker, 57, of Lexington passed away Jan. 25, 2023 at his home in Lexington. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main Chapel with Miles Roberts officiating. Burial followed at New Friendship Cemetery. The family received friends at East Main from 5-8 p.m. on Friday. He was born Feb. 10, 1966.
WKRN
Power outages in Henry County
Mt. Juliet man admits to threatening to kill kids’ …. More than two years after his arrest, a Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 30, 2023
Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
Chester County Independent
TRISTIN ARMSTRONG Obituary – June 11, 1998 – JAN. 27, 2023
Tristin Andrew Armstrong, 24, of Henderson passed away Jan. 27, 2023, at his home. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main Chapel with Bro. Ken Frye officiating. Burial followed at New Friendship Cemetery. The family received friends at East Main from...
Covington Leader
Winter Storm Closures and Delays: Jan. 31, 2023
Several closures and delayed openings have been reported due to the ongoing ice storm. Here’s the current list (new additions since the last update are highlighted):. Tipton County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipton Christian Academy will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipton Rosemark Academy...
wpln.org
School districts across Tennessee could decide whether employees can carry guns under new bill
In 2016, a state law allowed school districts in two Tennessee counties to choose whether teachers should carry concealed guns at school. Neither county armed employees. But a new bill would expand that option to school districts across the state. The background. When it passed, the law applied to Pickett...
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
