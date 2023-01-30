Read full article on original website
News from the Montezuma Community of Chester County
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, have you started thinking about what to do for your Sweetheart? Time seems to be moving so fast. It is hard to believe that one month of 2023 has come and gone. Make lasting memories every chance you get with family and friends because you never know when someone’s time is coming to an end.
Chester County Library board talks plans, grants, budget
The Chester County Library Board met on Thursday, January 19, 2023 in the conference room of the library. In old business, the library board discussed the upcoming expansion as well as the building fundraiser that was completed in December 2022. Architect Sammy West presented four preliminary floor plans for the library to consider. The floor plans were discussed, and it was decided that each board member, the library director, and staff would record their comments on the plans and have the director send these to the architect for review. The board would then meet in a special called meeting in February to go over and select a floor plan to present to the county commission for approval. The December building fund fundraiser raised a total of $4,118.95. The library received 14 $100 donations, one $1,000 donation, and several other monetary donations equaling $2,765.25. The book sale raised $1,353.70.
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
The Sweetlips Volunteer Fire Department Stew/Bake Sale will be Saturday, Feb. 11 (snow date Feb. 18). Stew will be ready at 9:30 a.m. and is $20 a gallon. Please bring your own container and come early. All proceeds benefit the Sweetlips Fire Department and Community Center, 4415 Sweetlips Rd. Please call 989-7046 for more information.
School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools
News from the Hickory Corner Community of Chester County
My, how the weeks go by so fast, and here we are already welcoming February. According to the forecast, February is going to blast in with an ice storm. I sure hope this will be the last we see of old man winter. My grandson Kyle and wife Lacey Patterson
TN Department of Environment, Conservation announces Recycling Equipment Grant for Recycling Hub
The West TN Regional Recycling Hub received a Recycling Equipment grant from the TN Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC) on Friday. Commissioner David Slayers presented the grant check to the Recycling Hub during his tour of the facility. The Recycling Equipment grant enables local governments and non-profit recycling organizations to purchase key pieces of recycling equipment to increase recycling tonnage, promote material processing and end use, and support new waste reduction and recycling technologies. The West TN Regional Recycling Hub was one of more than 12 counties or municipalities that received a recycling equipment grant.
Plans approved for new Pope School, construction begins this year
JACKSON, Tenn. — The plan for the new PreK-8 Pope School is moving forward. The Jackson-Madison County School System confirms zoning approval for the project has been received from the City of Jackson, and the new school is now entering its final design phase. The school system says a
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on February 2, 2022
In the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. Docket No. 2023-CV Donald Britt, Plaintiff v. The Mobile & Ohio Railroad, Its Successors and Assigns, Defendant. In this cause, a Complaint to grant possession by virtue of adverse possession and to quiet title, it appearing from the Complaint, Motion for Publication and Affidavit of Diligent Search, which is sworn to, that the address and whereabouts of the Defendant, The Mobile & Ohio Railroad and its successors and assigns, cannot be ascertained by diligent search and inquiry, the Defendant, The Mobile and Ohio Railroad, its successors and assigns, therefore required to file an answer for the Complaint in the above-styled action with the Clerk & Master of the Chester County Chancery Court, Chester County Criminal Justice Complex, 333 Eric Bell Drive, Henderson, Tennessee 38340, on or before March 1, 2023, and to serve a copy of said answer on Petitioner’s attorney, John E. Talbott, 117 East Main Street, P.O. Box 126, Henderson, Tennessee 38340, in order to make defense to this Petition filed against him or otherwise the petition will be confessed. This notice will be published in the Chester County Independent for four consecutive weeks.
Ray Condray to announce candidacy for Jackson mayor
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ray Condray is set to announce that he is running for Mayor of Jackson. In a news release on Wednesday, Condray says on February 4, he will join family and his supporters outside City Hall to announce his campaign. "I'm running for mayor because I believe
Winter Storm Closures and Delays: Jan. 31, 2023
Several closures and delayed openings have been reported due to the ongoing ice storm. Here's the current list (new additions since the last update are highlighted):. Tipton County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipton Christian Academy will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipton Rosemark Academy
Support group aims to help West TN mothers
JACKSON, Tenn. —One group held their first meeting for mothers in the West Tennessee area. Hub City Doula hosted their first Postpartum Support Group at the Your CBD Store in Jackson. At the meetings, they will focus on community building and plan on having outings and events,
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/31/23 – 2/01/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/31/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/01/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Old Country Store to host unique Valentine’s experience
JACKSON, Tenn. — Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store is preparing to host a unique Valentine's dinner experience. The third annual Valentine's Day three-course dinner for couples will be held from Monday, February 13 through Wednesday, February 15 at the 1837 Providence House. Seatings for the three
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
34, Savannah, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, second offense driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license and violation of the open container law. He was released from the Chester County Jail after posting a $2,000 bond. January 28, 2023. Debbie Ann Holley. , 59, Memphis,
Icy weather brings potential for dangerous roads
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Round two of the winter mix came through between Tuesday and Wednesday. With snow and ice hitting throughout the West Tennessee area, it was important to see how roads were for our residents. Driving into Bells, there wasn't much ice on the main roads. But
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
Crews prep for second round of winter weather
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local officials talked about preparation be done to prepare the area for a second day of winter weather. “Right now we are pre-salting. The moisture on the street is just right to kind of a pre-treat with salt, rock salt,” said Johnny Weddle, the Superintendent of the Street Department in Jackson.
Chester County Grand Jury returns indictments
The Chester County Grand Jury met Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The following defendants are scheduled to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023:. Michael Anthony Carroll, 49, Jackson, is charged with driving while license suspended, driving while license suspended – second or subsequent, driving while license revoked, violation of registration – improper use and violation of the financial responsibility law.
BENNY PARKER Obituary – FEB. 10, 1966 – JAN. 25, 2023
Benny Dewayne Henley Parker, 57, of Lexington passed away Jan. 25, 2023 at his home in Lexington. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main Chapel with Miles Roberts officiating. Burial followed at New Friendship Cemetery. The family received friends at East Main from 5-8 p.m. on Friday. He was born Feb. 10, 1966.
Another round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain moving in
Middle Tennessee will get another round of winter weather as a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, move into the area Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning.
