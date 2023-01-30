Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wagmtv.com
Mutual Aid Between Emergency Services Critical to Response in Aroostook County
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Often when a large fire breaks out, Fire Departments will call on neighboring towns to provide mutual support and fill needs with personnel or equipment. But how critical is mutual aid to Aroostook County? NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story. “It’s critical, if I were...
wagmtv.com
Tenants and Businesses Begin to Pick Up the Pieces Following Water Street Fire
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - The fire on Water Street in Caribou last Wednesday displaced 21 individuals and two businesses. One of those businesses was Road to Recovery, we told you about last week, they will soon be moving back into their space. But for the other business and the 21 displaced people, they are left to pick up the pieces. Here’s NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard.
NECN
Person Found Dead After Fire in Caribou, Maine
A person is dead after a fire early Wednesday morning near Maine's border with Canada. The fire took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday in Caribou, in the northeastern part of the state, destroying a multi-unit apartment building. While several people were able to evacuate the building, Maine State Police said...
wagmtv.com
Edward Wiggin, Presque Isle Historical Society 60th Anniversary
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - “Right across the street from the Maysville Museum is a house that was at one time, the post office. Or at least the home of the Post Master for the town of Maysville. That postmasters name was Edward Wiggin and he was a fascinating man. He was born in Bangor, in 1837. Moved to Aroostook County in 1854. And his first job in Aroostook County was as a teacher in Hodgdon. Then he went into the Civil War, as most able bodied young men did at that time. When he came out, he went to Fort Kent, where he served as the customs collector. And just such a varied and fascinating career. He was the superintendent of schools. He served in the Maine senate. He was a master in the Maine State Grange. He played a very important role in us getting the Normal School here in Presque Isle, which today we know as the University of Maine at Presque Isle. And he also wrote a book. The History of Aroostook. Now he passed away in 1912, but the book was published posthumously in 1922. And it’s said that, during the course of his varied career, he visited every single community in Aroostook County and talked to all of the pioneers in those towns, to gather his information. I like to call Edward Wiggin a Renaissance man, which I think a lot of our early settlers were because of all the involvement within the community that they had. In the Edward Wiggin exhibit, we have his book, the History of Aroostook, which was published posthumously in 1922. We have the Rolan Colby Attlas page for Maysville showing where his property was, which is right across the road from the museum. We have two photos of him. We have enlarged documents showing that he was the collector of documents in Fort Kent. That he did serve in the civil war and actually there’s a photo of his grave stone, which is in the Johnson Cemetery right down the street as well.” -Kim Smith, the Secretary/Treasurer Presque Isle Historical Society.
tourcounsel.com
Aroostook Centre Mall | Shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine
Aroostook Centre Mall is a shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine, USA. It opened on November 1, 1993. Shortly after its opening, the U.S. government announced the closing of nearby Loring Air Force Base, the region's largest employer. The mall contains a J. C. Penney, the only remaining anchor store....
mainepublic.org
Renewable energy corridor to northern Maine clears hurdle with OK from state commission
A major renewable energy project in Aroostook County got a boost Tuesday, as Maine's Public Utilities Commission concluded that it's in the public interest. The wind farm and transmission line are driven by Maine's climate goals. Longroad Energy's $2 billion, 1,000-megawatt King Pine wind power project would be New England's...
Having The Largest TV In Maine Makes This The Ultimate Sports Bar
Even though, these days, a lot of people have huge TVs at their homes, there was a time when you were likely to find the biggest TVs at bars and restaurants. When I was younger, before cheap LED TVs were super common, I worked at a bar that had an old school "projection" TV. Set up in one corner of the dance floor, it was used to project music videos played by the DJ (or big sports games).
wagmtv.com
Snow Showers Expected Tomorrow Afternoon, with Dangerous Wind Chills Friday & Saturday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. I’ve had a lot of folks reach out and ask about snowfall so far this season, so I’ve updated the snow total tracker for this season. So far, we’re sitting at 6 feet of snow exactly so far this season. This is a bit above the average snowfall, but also remember that a lot of that snow melted earlier in the season. Right now, we have 26 inches of snow packed in here in caribou, with no major systems in the forecast looking to make a big dent in that number.
wagmtv.com
Scattered Snow Showers Develop with Bitter Cold Temperatures by the Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. Yesterday we had some snow develop and move into the county through the afternoon and into the evening. While we didn’t see as much impacts from this system, we did have a few places pick up on some accumulation.
wagmtv.com
Medical Monday: Glaucoma Awareness Month
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - January is Glaucoma Awareness month. So Dr.’s are using it to encourage people to focus on eye health. Glaucoma is a condition that damages your eye’s optic nerve, typically through a build up of pressure that can lead to permanent vision loss, according to Wedmd. It is recommended people start having an eye exam by the age of 40. These screenings can help with early detection. Dr. Francinia McCartney, Comprehensive Ophthalmologist at Northern Light AR Gould explains the warning signs of glaucoma.
wagmtv.com
Clear Skies Allow for Chilly Temperatures Overnight Tonight; Plenty of Sunshine Expected Tomorrow
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After another round of snow showers during the overnight hours and into this morning, most spots woke up to another coating of snow on the ground. This wasn’t really enough snow to measure in a lot of places, but the places that did measure ended up seeing an inch or two.
wagmtv.com
Danforth Livable Community Center continuing to grow
DANFORTH, Maine (WAGM) - A community center in Danforth, is continuing to grow.. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter caught up with Danforth Livable Communities Center and has the story. The Danforth Livable Communities Center is a community center that focuses on Senior citizens. The Center opened in 2018, when...
erienewsnow.com
Presque Isle Downs & Casino Halts Gaming and Dining Operations Due to System Upgrades
Presque Isle Downs & Casino's is halting all gaming and dining operations Tuesday evening until 10 a.m. Wednesday due to player card system upgrades taking longer than expected. The Casino's player card system was upgraded early Tuesday morning, and was taking longer to complete than the Casino originally expected. Table...
