Benny Dewayne Henley Parker, 57, of Lexington passed away Jan. 25, 2023 at his home in Lexington. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main Chapel with Miles Roberts officiating. Burial followed at New Friendship Cemetery. The family received friends at East Main from 5-8 p.m. on Friday. He was born Feb. 10, 1966.

