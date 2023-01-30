ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BENNY PARKER Obituary – FEB. 10, 1966 – JAN. 25, 2023

Benny Dewayne Henley Parker, 57, of Lexington passed away Jan. 25, 2023 at his home in Lexington. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main Chapel with Miles Roberts officiating. Burial followed at New Friendship Cemetery. The family received friends at East Main from 5-8 p.m. on Friday. He was born Feb. 10, 1966.
