ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Newbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Fire damages home in Lynn

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames. There is no word on any injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LYNN, MA
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

The New England Water Environment Association has presented Tuscan Village, the multi-use development in Salem, with its Green Steps Award in recognition of innovation and sustainability in its approach to wastewater and stormwater. The engineering firm of Tighe & Bond led the floodplain improvement phase of the project, which addresses environmental, stormwater, and floodplain accommodation needs across the entire property, the association said.
SALEM, NH
NECN

Truck Carrying Trash Crashes on I-495 in Lawrence, Closing Lanes

A truck carrying trash crashed on Interstate 495 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Monday, rolling over and closing two lanes of the highway, officials said. The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway before exit 104, the Department of Transportation said. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt...
LAWRENCE, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Beech Street emergency shelter to open Feb. 2

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced Tuesday that the City of Manchester will open a 24/7 Winter Emergency Shelter located at 39 Beech Street at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The shelter will remain open until April 30, 2023. The announcement follows a phone poll...
MANCHESTER, NH
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Evacuations in Concord This Morning

The federal building and courthouse in Concord was evacuated this morning because of a possible hazardous substance. Courthouse staff and visitors were taken to a nearby school and several surrounding streets were closed. No one was hurt.
CONCORD, NH
NECN

1 Dead in Double Shooting at Dollar Tree Store in Brockton

Two people were shot, one fatally, at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Both of the victims were rushed to local hospitals from the store at 999 North Montello Street, which is also Route 28, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. Both were shot inside the store.
BROCKTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Waypoint issues urgent need for warm-weather survival gear for homeless youth

MANCHESTER, NH – With bitter cold in the New Hampshire weather forecast this week, and limited capacity to shelter youth experiencing homelessness, Waypoint is putting out this urgent request to the community for donations of survival gear including the following: sleeping bags, winter jackets, tents, hand and foot warmers, gloves, hats, and blankets.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate

The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy