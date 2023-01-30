Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whdh.com
Fire damages home in Lynn
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames. There is no word on any injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
Man hospitalized after decorations crash through Market Basket ceiling
A man was taken to the hospital after decorations crashed through the ceiling of a Massachusetts Market Basket store on Tuesday morning.
AMAZING VIDEO: Lawrence Man Runs Across Four Lanes of Traffic to Help Driver on I-93
The adventures continue on the New England roadways. But unlike some other recent incidents that involved negligence or recklessness, the most recent “you gotta see this” moment involved a stranger helping another in need. A man from Lawrence, Massachusetts sprinted across four lanes of traffic on Interstate 93...
Child seriously injured after falling from multi-story building in Manchester, N.H.
A young child was hospitalized with serious injuries after falling from a multi-story building in Manchester, N.H., according to officials.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The New England Water Environment Association has presented Tuscan Village, the multi-use development in Salem, with its Green Steps Award in recognition of innovation and sustainability in its approach to wastewater and stormwater. The engineering firm of Tighe & Bond led the floodplain improvement phase of the project, which addresses environmental, stormwater, and floodplain accommodation needs across the entire property, the association said.
NECN
Truck Carrying Trash Crashes on I-495 in Lawrence, Closing Lanes
A truck carrying trash crashed on Interstate 495 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Monday, rolling over and closing two lanes of the highway, officials said. The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway before exit 104, the Department of Transportation said. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt...
manchesterinklink.com
Beech Street emergency shelter to open Feb. 2
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced Tuesday that the City of Manchester will open a 24/7 Winter Emergency Shelter located at 39 Beech Street at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The shelter will remain open until April 30, 2023. The announcement follows a phone poll...
East Boston Man Gunned Down By Former Employee At Brockton Dollar Tree: DA
State and local police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a double shooting that claimed the life of a man from East Boston this week.Police responded to reports of gunshots at the Dollar Tree at 999 North Montello Street in Brockton around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Plymouth C…
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
thepulseofnh.com
Evacuations in Concord This Morning
The federal building and courthouse in Concord was evacuated this morning because of a possible hazardous substance. Courthouse staff and visitors were taken to a nearby school and several surrounding streets were closed. No one was hurt.
WMUR.com
City, state leaders prepare to keep people safe during bitter cold temperatures
MANCHESTER, N.H. — City and state leaders are preparing to keep people safe ahead of the frigid cold temperatures this weekend, including preparations to get a new shelter for homeless people up and running in Manchester. The shelter at 39 Beech St. is scheduled to open Thursday night and...
Authorities ID driver who died in fiery crash that left car lodged in Haverhill storefront
Authorities have identified the driver who died in a fiery crash that left a car lodged in a Haverhill storefront early Monday morning.
NECN
1 Dead in Double Shooting at Dollar Tree Store in Brockton
Two people were shot, one fatally, at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Both of the victims were rushed to local hospitals from the store at 999 North Montello Street, which is also Route 28, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. Both were shot inside the store.
WMUR.com
Staying safe in below-zero temperatures: Avoiding frostbite, home heating safety
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The transition to February later this week will bring a blast of thecoldest weather of the season. Wind chills will be at their coldest Friday night into early Saturday morning, with some readings between 50 and 30 degrees below zero statewide. Frostbite can occur within several...
manchesterinklink.com
Waypoint issues urgent need for warm-weather survival gear for homeless youth
MANCHESTER, NH – With bitter cold in the New Hampshire weather forecast this week, and limited capacity to shelter youth experiencing homelessness, Waypoint is putting out this urgent request to the community for donations of survival gear including the following: sleeping bags, winter jackets, tents, hand and foot warmers, gloves, hats, and blankets.
Amesbury Woman, 20, Rescued From Under Green Line Trolley Needs Prosthetic
Friends of a 20-year-old woman from Amesbury are rallying to get her back on her feet after she was involved in a "horrific" MBTA accident in Boston last week.Ava Harlow sustained serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line trolley at BU Central Station around 11:40 p.m. on…
NH motorist stopped by alleged police impersonator; investigation underway
Police are sharing tips to anyone who believes they’re being pulled over by an impersonator.
Bomb squad called to North Shore home after 3-pound military round found inside
A bomb squad was called into action Monday after a three-pound, armor-piercing military round was found inside a home on the North Shore, officials said.
NECN
Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate
The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
WMUR.com
Corvette enthusiasts camp overnight to order new model at Nashua dealership
NASHUA, N.H. — People have been lined up outside MacMulkin Chevrolet in Nashua since Monday night, hoping to just reserve Corvette's new electric car. The Corvette E-Ray, an all-wheel drive sports car, can go from zero to 60 mph in just two and a half seconds. It's drawing people...
