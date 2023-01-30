The Chester County Library Board met on Thursday, January 19, 2023 in the conference room of the library. In old business, the library board discussed the upcoming expansion as well as the building fundraiser that was completed in December 2022. Architect Sammy West presented four preliminary floor plans for the library to consider. The floor plans were discussed, and it was decided that each board member, the library director, and staff would record their comments on the plans and have the director send these to the architect for review. The board would then meet in a special called meeting in February to go over and select a floor plan to present to the county commission for approval. The December building fund fundraiser raised a total of $4,118.95. The library received 14 $100 donations, one $1,000 donation, and several other monetary donations equaling $2,765.25. The book sale raised $1,353.70.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO