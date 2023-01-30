Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
News from the Montezuma Community of Chester County
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, have you started thinking about what to do for your Sweetheart? Time seems to be moving so fast. It is hard to believe that one month of 2023 has come and gone. Make lasting memories every chance you get with family and friends because you never know when someone’s time is coming to an end.
Chester County Independent
News from the Hickory Corner Community of Chester County
My, how the weeks go by so fast, and here we are already welcoming February. According to the forecast, February is going to blast in with an ice storm. I sure hope this will be the last we see of old man winter. My grandson Kyle and wife Lacey Patterson...
Chester County Independent
Chester County Library board talks plans, grants, budget
The Chester County Library Board met on Thursday, January 19, 2023 in the conference room of the library. In old business, the library board discussed the upcoming expansion as well as the building fundraiser that was completed in December 2022. Architect Sammy West presented four preliminary floor plans for the library to consider. The floor plans were discussed, and it was decided that each board member, the library director, and staff would record their comments on the plans and have the director send these to the architect for review. The board would then meet in a special called meeting in February to go over and select a floor plan to present to the county commission for approval. The December building fund fundraiser raised a total of $4,118.95. The library received 14 $100 donations, one $1,000 donation, and several other monetary donations equaling $2,765.25. The book sale raised $1,353.70.
thunderboltradio.com
Officers respond quickly to incident at Dresden Middle School
This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says school officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the...
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
WBBJ
Plans approved for new Pope School, construction begins this year
JACKSON, Tenn. — The plan for the new PreK-8 Pope School is moving forward. The Jackson-Madison County School System confirms zoning approval for the project has been received from the City of Jackson, and the new school is now entering its final design phase. The school system says a...
courieranywhere.com
Will Hardin County Schools close Tuesday?
UPDATE, JAN. 31 – School is canceled for today. ORIGINAL STORY – Hardin County Director of Schools Michael Davis wants parents to be prepared should inclement weather cancel classes on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Davis said he will be watching the forecast closely to determine whether schools will be...
Chester County Independent
TN Department of Environment, Conservation announces Recycling Equipment Grant for Recycling Hub
The West TN Regional Recycling Hub received a Recycling Equipment grant from the TN Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC) on Friday. Commissioner David Slayers presented the grant check to the Recycling Hub during his tour of the facility. The Recycling Equipment grant enables local governments and non-profit recycling organizations to purchase key pieces of recycling equipment to increase recycling tonnage, promote material processing and end use, and support new waste reduction and recycling technologies. The West TN Regional Recycling Hub was one of more than 12 counties or municipalities that received a recycling equipment grant.
WBBJ
Grammy nominated singer-songwriter visits Jackson students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Valerie June gave students at Jackson Christian School a special show. The critically-acclaimed songstress recently wrote a children’s book called, “Somebody to Love: The Story of Valerie June’s Sweet Little Baby Banjolele.”. It tells the story of how June came...
wpln.org
School districts across Tennessee could decide whether employees can carry guns under new bill
In 2016, a state law allowed school districts in two Tennessee counties to choose whether teachers should carry concealed guns at school. Neither county armed employees. But a new bill would expand that option to school districts across the state. The background. When it passed, the law applied to Pickett...
WBBJ
Support group aims to help West TN mothers
JACKSON, Tenn. —One group held their first meeting for mothers in the West Tennessee area. Hub City Doula hosted their first Postpartum Support Group at the Your CBD Store in Jackson. At the meetings, they will focus on community building and plan to expand on having outings and events,...
WBBJ
Icy weather brings potential for dangerous roads
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Round two of the winter mix came through between Tuesday and Wednesday. With snow and ice hitting throughout the West Tennessee area, it was important to see how roads were for our residents. Driving into Bells, there wasn’t much ice on the main roads. But...
WBBJ
City of Jackson shares schedules for offices, trash pick up
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is pushing back office opening hours on Tuesday. The city says due to the threat of freezing rain, all of their offices will open one hour later at 9 a.m. The city also announced on Monday that due to the potential for...
Chester County Independent
TRISTIN ARMSTRONG Obituary – June 11, 1998 – JAN. 27, 2023
Tristin Andrew Armstrong, 24, of Henderson passed away Jan. 27, 2023, at his home. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main Chapel with Bro. Ken Frye officiating. Burial followed at New Friendship Cemetery. The family received friends at East Main from...
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
‘If we get more, it’s going to be problematic’: Paris, TN bracing for more ice
Crews in Henry County spent Tuesday addressing downed trees and power lines in Paris.
Chester County Independent
JIMMY STOUT Obituary – Oct. 5, 1940 – JAN. 24, 2023
James Gilbert Stout, 82, of Henderson passed away Jan. 24, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue Chapel with Bro. Clint Burkhead officiating. Burial followed in Old Friendship Cemetery. The family received friends at Crook Avenue from 5-8 p.m. on Friday.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/31/23 – 2/01/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/31/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/01/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Another round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain moving in
Middle Tennessee will get another round of winter weather as a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, move into the area Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning.
