Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland names Wales side early as he aims to focus on rugby
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
Welsh rugby teams' relationship with WRU branded 'abusive'
The director of a Welsh rugby region has described the relationship with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) as "abusive". Ron Jones, of the Scarlets, said the four professional regions had been "bullied" during discussions about a long-term financial deal. His comments came after allegations of racism, gender bias and hatred...
Six Nations 2023: Old Ireland rivalries await Warren Gatland's Wales
Dave Ward: Bristol want to put unbeaten Gloucester 'under pressure'
Bristol head coach Dave Ward says his team have to put Gloucester-Hartpury under early pressure if they are to end their unbeaten run this weekend. Gloucester-Hartpury have won all nine of their matches this season and are top of the Premier 15s table. Bristol are in sixth place, 24 points...
Sam Warburton: Ex-Wales captain says allegations against WRU are 'embarrassing'
Former Wales captain Sam Warburton says allegations against the Welsh Rugby Union [WRU] have been "damaging" and "embarrassing." A BBC Wales Investigates programme unveiled allegations of sexism and misogyny at the organisation. Warburton expressed his sadness at the crisis that has engulfed Welsh rugby. "The cracks have been there for...
Bristol City sign Harry Cornick and Anis Mehmeti for undisclosed fees
Championship club Bristol City have signed forward Harry Cornick from Luton Town and midfielder Anis Mehmeti from Wycombe Wanderers for undisclosed fees. Both players have agreed three-and-a-half-year deals with the Robins. Cornick, 27, netted 38 times in 235 appearances for the Hatters after joining from Bournemouth in the summer of...
Luton Town sign Marvelous Nakamba on loan from Aston Villa and Peterborough's Joe Taylor
Luton Town have signed Marvelous Nakamba on loan from Aston Villa for the rest of the season as well as Peterborough striker Joe Taylor for an undisclosed fee. Nakamba, 29, has not featured for Villa since last season's Premier League title-deciding loss at Manchester City. The Zimbabwe international was first...
Louie Barry: Aston Villa loan winger to Salford City for the season
Aston Villa have loaned winger Louie Barry to League Two side Salford City for the remainder of the season. The 19-year-old, who was part of Barcelona's academy, scored on his one senior outing for the Premier League club, against Liverpool in the FA Cup. Barry has previously spent time on...
Moises Caicedo: Brighton midfielder returns to training after failed move
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move away from the club during the transfer window. The Seagulls rejected two bids from Arsenal for the Ecuador international, the second worth around £70m. Caicedo informed Brighton in an open letter he wanted a...
Andrew Strauss: Cricket's dressing-room culture needs to change
Former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss says "dressing-room banter" in cricket needs to be "softened". Strauss' comments were delivered as part of his Marylebone Cricket Club Cowdrey lecture, which addresses the major issues facing the game. Disciplinary hearings relating to allegations of racism at Yorkshire are scheduled to take place...
Britt Assombalonga: Watford sign experienced striker after spell in Turkey
Watford have signed striker Britt Assombalonga on a six-month contract, with an option for a further year. The 30-year-old returns to English football following a year and a half in Turkey with Adana Demirspor. Assombalonga made four appearances for the Hornets early in his career before spells with Peterborough, Nottingham...
Jayden Stockley & Jack Marriott: Fleetwood Town sign strikers for undisclosed fees
Fleetwood Town have signed Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott and Charlton Athletic forward Jayden Stockley on two-and-a-half year deals. League One Cod Army say they paid "substantial" undisclosed fees for both players. Ex-Derby and Luton forward Marriott, 28, has seven goals in 28 games this season for Posh. Stockley, 29,...
German Masters: Jimmy White reaches last 16 with win over Peng Yisong
Jimmy White has become the first player aged 60 or over to reach the last 16 of a ranking event since Eddie Charlton's run at the 1992 British Open. Former Masters and UK Championship winner White hit five half-century breaks in a 5-1 win over China's Peng Yisong at the German Masters in Berlin.
Everton 'in perilous position again'
Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter. At this stage, it doesn't look like anybody is coming in at Everton. I know that even before Sean Dyche was finally appointed, representatives on his behalf were looking to try to do deals for Everton. It's a very frustrating time...
